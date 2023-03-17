IND vs AUS Dream11 Prediction, 1st ODI Fantasy Cricket Tips: Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News, Australia tour of India 2023

IND vs AUS Dream11 Prediction: All you need to know about the first ODI of the three-match series between India and Australia.

IND vs AUS Dream11 Prediction: India vs Australia Match Preview

India is set to play Australia in the first ODI of the three-match ODI series on Friday, March 17th at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

India will be without Rohit Sharma for the first ODI and Hardik Pandya is set to lead the side. Ishan Kishan is expected to open the innings with in form Shubman Gill. Shreyas Iyer is ruled out of the entire series and Suryakumar Yadav is expected to replace him in the XI. Ravindra Jadeja is making a comeback into this format, while either of Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal will start as the second spinner. The men in blue are coming on the back of a series win against New Zealand and will be hoping to continue the momentum, with the forthcoming World Cup in mind.

On the other hand, Australia will be without Pat Cummins and Steven Smith will be leading the side in his absence. Mitchell Starc will have a big responsibility without two of his fellow pacemen, Cummins and Josh Hazlewood. Adam Zampa will be a player to watch out for with his leg spin. Glenn Maxwell will be in action for the first time since his injury. The visitors defeated India last time they met the men in blue at the Wankhede for an ODI game. They will be keen to continue the same and be familiar with the conditions, keeping the preparation for the world cup in plans.

IND vs AUS Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Seires: Australia tour of India 2023

Match: India vs Australia, 1st ODI

Date: 17th March 2023

Time: 01:30 PM IST

IND vs AUS Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The pitch at the Wankhede is generally supposed to be batting friendly. It has good bounce and pace which always helped the visiting teams against India. The first innings score is expected to be around 300. However, batting under the lights with a target in mind will be better on this surface. Therefore, the team winning the toss should bowl first.

Weather Report

The weather looks fine in Mumbai throughout the day. There is no rain predicted during the match time.

Team News

Rohit Sharma is unavailable for the first ODI in Mumbai.

IND vs AUS Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

India Playing XI: Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya (c), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj.

Australia Playing XI: Travis Head, David Warner, Steve Smith (c), Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey, Sean Abbott, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Ellis

IND vs AUS Dream11 Prediction

Both the teams are well balanced on paper. However, India should start as favorites, considering their form in One Day Cricket in the recent past.

IND vs AUS Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Shubman Gill: Gill is on a dream run in this format from the last few months. He already has more than 500 runs in ODIs this year, including three centuries and a double century. His batting style will suit on the surface of the Wankhede, making him a sure pick for captaincy for this match.

Travis Head: Travis Head is expected to play at the top of the order. He will be a great captaincy choice considering his recent form. The conditions at Wankhede will suit him and he is also coming on the back of a brilliant ODI series against England, finishing as the highest run scorer of the series.

Mohammed Siraj: Mohammed Siraj will be another great captaincy choice ahead of this match. He has had a great start to the year 2023, picking 14 wickets at a strike rate of 16 in five games. Considering the conditions at Wankhede, Siraj will be lethal with the new ball.

IND vs AUS Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Shardul Thakur: Shardul Thakur is selected only by 4% of the teams as of writing. He has been a silent performer for India in this format, making him a brilliant differential pick for this match.

Sean Abbott: Sean Abbott will be another great differential pick for this match. In absence of the senior quicks, Abbott is likely to start in this match. He has been in great form and can make a huge difference if opportunity arrives.

IND vs AUS Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Ravindra Jadeja: Ravindra Jadeja is making a comeback to this format after a long time. In addition, he will bat way down the order to make much of an impact. He will be one of the first names in most of the teams but it is advisable to better avoid picking him in this match for your XI.

IND vs AUS Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Team

IND vs AUS Dream11 Prediction: Small League Team