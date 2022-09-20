IND vs AUS Dream11 Prediction, 1st T20I: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream11 Team, Playing XI, Pitch Report And Weather Updates – Australia tour of India 2022

IND vs AUS Dream11 Match Preview

Australia is on a tour of India for a 3-match T20I series. Both teams will look to finetune their preparations for the T20 World Cup in this series. This will be the first game of the series.

India is coming off a disappointing campaign in Asia Cup 2022. They failed as a team and will look to rectify their mistakes and do well in this series. There are a few concerns for them and they will look to fix them before the World T20. Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel will return to the Indian squad after injuries. Virat Kohli being back in form is the biggest positive for the Indian team. They will look to try a few combinations to find the ideal one for the World T20. The players will look to give their best.

Australia, on the other hand, will also look to test a few combinations before the ICC event next month. They’ve added Tim David to their squad and Cameron Green is another player to watch out for. They are without some of their big names like David Warner, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Marsh, and Marcus Stoinis. It’s a great opportunity for others to do well. They have a balanced squad with good depth. The likes of Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith, Adam Zampa, Aaron Finch, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, etc will look to do well in this series and gain some momentum as a team.

IND vs AUS Match Venue, Date and Time

Match: India vs Australia, 1st T20I, Australia tour of India 2022

Venue: Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali

Date and Time: 20th September 2022, Tuesday, 7:00 PM IST

IND vs AUS Venue and Pitch Report

The pitch at the PCA Stadium will be an excellent one for batting. The ball will come onto the bat nicely and the batters can play freely. They will love their time on the crease.

IND vs AUS Dream11 Prediction

Both teams are having some quality players in their lineups but India is very strong in their own backyard and it’s going to be a difficult task for the Aussies. India will start as the favourites to win this match.

Predicted IND vs AUS Playing XI

India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant/Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal

Australia: Aaron Finch (c), Matthew Wade (wk), Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Tim David, Cameron Green, Daniel Sams, Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

Top Captaincy Choices for IND vs AUS Dream11 Match

Virat Kohli: Virat Kohli regained his form in the recently concluded Asia Cup. He scored runs in almost every game and scored his much-awaited 71st century in the game against Afghanistan. Kohli has an excellent record against Australia and at Mohali as well. He has scored 154 runs in 2 innings and is yet to be dismissed. His highest score is 82 and his strike rate is 149.51 at Mohali. Kohli will be the best captaincy option for this match.

Glenn Maxwell: Glenn Maxwell will be an ideal captaincy pick for this game. He will be one of Australia’s best players for this series. Maxwell is one of the most aggressive batters in the shortest format and he is a good off-spinner as well. He is in excellent form at the moment and is capable of winning games from any situation on his day. Maxwell will bat in the middle-order and may bowl a few overs of his off-spin.

Hardik Pandya: Hardik Pandya will be a very popular captaincy option in fantasy cricket for this game. He will bowl a few overs and will bat in the middle-order for India. He is one of the best all-rounders in world cricket. He is destructive with the bat known for hitting sixes and is capable with the ball as well. Hardik will contribute with both bat and the ball, which makes him an top captaincy choice.

Budget Picks for IND vs AUS Dream11 Match

Harshal Patel (7.0 credits): Harshal Patel returns to the Indian team after injury. He will be an important bowler for India, especially in the death overs. India struggled with their death bowling in the Asia Cup and Harshal Patel alongside Jasprit Bumrah will strengthen their bowling. Harshal is known for bowling accurate yorkers and using his slower deliveries to fox the batters. He will be an excellent budget pick.

Differential Picks for IND vs AUS Dream11 Match

Tim David: Tim David has been selected in the Aussie T20 side for this series and for the T20 World Cup later this year. He is a destructive middle-order batter and can decimate any bowling attack on his day. David likes to play his shots and has an excellent record against every bowling type. He has been a consistent performer in T20 leagues around the globe. David will look to well in his debut series for Australia. He will be an excellent differential pick.

Axar Patel: Axar Patel will be a top differential pick for your fantasy teams. He will be a key bowler for India and may get promoted as he is expected to be the only left-hand batter if Rishabh Pant is not included in the playing XI. Glenn Maxwell and Tim David have a very poor record against left-arm orthodox which increases his importance for the Indian team. He is a wicket-taker and will be a must-pick in your fantasy teams.

Small/Head-to-Head League Team for IND vs AUS Dream11 Match

If IND Bats First: C - Virat Kohli, VC - Glenn Maxwell

If AUS Bats First: C - Rohit Sharma, VC - Jasprit Bumrah

Mega League Team for IND vs AUS Dream11 Match

If IND Bats First: C - Hardik Pandya, VC - Suryakumar Yadav

If AUS Bats First: C - Tim Finch, VC - Tim David

Which Contests to Join for IND vs AUS Dream11 Match

Joining small league contests of up to 7 members is recommended with the small/head-to-head league team. Join Mega contest and all the other contests with a big prize pool with the mega league team.