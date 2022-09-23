IND vs AUS Dream11 Match Preview

It wasn’t an excellent outing for India in the first game of the series. They lost the match by 4 wickets even after 208 runs batting first. The batters did an excellent job and played with a lot of intent. KL Rahul (55 runs) gave a flying start then Suryakumar Yadav (46 runs) took the reigns in the middle overs and later it was finished in style by Hardik Pandya (71* runs). These are good signs for India as Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli failed to get going in this game.

The bowlers were below average except Axar Patel who picked up 3 wickets and conceded only 17 runs in his 4 ovcers. All the others were taken to cleaners by the Aussie batters, especially in the death overs. India needs to fix their death bowling issue and Jaspirt Bumrah’s return will bolster their bowling. Indian bowlers will look to bounce back strongly in the 2nd T20I.

Australia, on the other hand, were exceptional as a side. Their bowlers went for runs but the batters chased down 209 quite easily in the end. Cameron Green started off by scoring 60 runs and then the middle order kept the momentum going. Steve Smith scored 35 runs while Matthew Wade played a blistering knock of 45* runs in just 21 balls and took his side over the line. The Aussie batting looks in good form.

Adam Zampa and Pat Cummins had an off-day as but the others, especially Nathan Ellis bowled really well. He picked up 3 wickets. Josh Hazlewood picked 2 wickets and Cameron Green also picked one. They are a good bowling unit and will look to do well in the second game. Australia is looking very balanced as a team and they’ll be eyeing a win in this series to take an unassailable lead in the series.

IND vs AUS Match Venue, Date and Time

Match: India vs Australia, 2nd T20I, Australia tour of India 2022

Venue: Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur

Date and Time: 23rd September 2022, Friday, 7:00 PM IST

IND vs AUS Venue and Pitch Report

The pitch for this game is expected to be a balanced one. It will have something for everyone. The batters will enjoy batting here and they can play their shots trusting the pitch. The pacers will get some movement n the air with the new ball and the spinners too will get good help as the game progresses. Left-arm orthodox and leg-spinners have been very successful at this venue. There might be dew in the second innings. Teams will look to chase after winning the toss. The last T20I played here was in 2019 and the average first innings score at that time was 172 runs.

IND vs AUS Dream11 Prediction

Both teams looked in excellent form in the game but India lacked behind in the bowling department. They will look to fix that and are expected to win this game.

Predicted IND vs AUS Playing XI

India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant/Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal

Australia: Aaron Finch (c), Cameron Green, Steve Smith, Jos Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Tim David, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

Top Captaincy Choices for IND vs AUS Dream11 Match

Cameron Green: Cameron Green was excellent in the first game with both bat and the ball. He opened the innings and gave his side an excellent start which was much needed while chasing a big total. He scored 61 runs off just 30 balls and decimated the Indian bowling attack. Green picked up one wicket as well. He will again look to score quickly at the top and pick a few wickets with the ball. He will be the best captaincy choice for your fantasy teams.

Hardik Pandya: Hardik Pandya was at his destructive best with the bat in the first match. He scored 71* runs off only 30 deliveries and took his side over the 200 mark. Pandya is one of the best all-rounders in the shortest format and can win games from his batting or bowling alone. He will bowl a few overs as well. Pandya will contribute with both bat and ball which makes him a must-pick in fantasy cricket for this game.

KL Rahul: KL Rahul showed what he is capable of with the bat in the first game. He was at his best and scored 55 runs with class written all over it. Rahul is one of the best batters when on song. He can win games on his own and will look to just that in this game. He can score big and fetch plenty of fantasy pints with his batting. Rahul will be a great pick for the captain’s role in this game.

Budget Picks for IND vs AUS Dream11 Match

Jos Inglis (6 credits): Jos Inglis is an excellent budget pick for this game. He will bat in the middle order for the Aussies. Inglis is a very talented batter and he will be a key batter for his side. Inglis scored a quickfire 17 in the first T20I and he can score big if he gets to face enough deliveries in this game.

Differential Picks for IND vs AUS Dream11 Match

Adam Zampa: Adam Zampa, at the moment, is one of the best leg-spinners in the world. He is a genuine wicket-taker for his team. He will lead Australia’s spin attack and will be a key bowler for them in this game. Zampa bowls quickly and has good variations as well. He went wicket-less in the first game and is expected to bounce back strongly in this match. Zampa will be an ideal differential pick for this match.

Harshal Patel: Harshal Patel will be another great differential pick for fantasy cricket. He will bowl in the middle and death overs for India and can fetch good points for your fantasy teams. He uses his slower deliveries to deceive the batters and has a good yorker as well. Patel went for plenty of runs in the first T20I but he can pick wickets in clusters and avoiding him in your fantasy teams may prove costly. He is also handy with the bat and can score some runs if he gets to bat.

Small/Head-to-Head League Team for IND vs AUS Dream11 Match

If IND Bats First: C - Cameron Green, VC - Hardik Pandya

If AUS Bats First: C - Virat Kohli, VC - Josh Hazlewood

Mega League Team for IND vs AUS Dream11 Match

If IND Bats First: C - KL Rahul, VC - Suryakumar Yadav

If AUS Bats First: C - Axar Patel, VC - Jasprit Bumrah

Which Contests to Join for IND vs AUS Dream11 Match

Joining small league contests of up to 7 members is recommended with the small/head-to-head league team. Join Mega contest and all the other contests with a big prize pool with the mega league team.