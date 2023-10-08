IND vs AUS Dream11 Prediction Today, World Cup 2023 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

IND vs AUS Dream11 Prediction: Both teams have a good squad. However, India have better players of spin and might win the game.

IND vs AUS Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

World Cup 2023

Match

India vs Australia

Date

08 October 2023

Time

2:00 PM IST

IND vs AUS Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Rohit Sharma has 2332 runs at an average of 59.79 and a strike rate of 95.53 in 43 ODI innings against Australia. He has also hit nine half-centuries and eight centuries against them.

Virat Kohli has 2228 runs at an average of 53.04 and a strike rate of 95.25 in 45 ODI innings against Australia. He has also hit 12 fifties and eight centuries against them.

Hardik Pandya has 546 runs at an average of 54.60 and a strike rate of 111.88 in 11 ODI innings against Australia. He has also taken 11 wickets at an average of 33.72 in 10 ODI innings against them.

Kuldeep Yadav has 29 wickets at an average of 37.58 and a strike rate of 36.82 in 20 ODI innings against Australia.

Mohammed Siraj has 30 wickets at 14.70 runs apiece in 13 ODI innings this year. He takes a wicket every 17.93 deliveries.

Jasprit Bumrah has 26 wickets at an average of 36.38 in 19 ODI innings against Australia.

David Warner has 1174 runs at an average of 51.04 and a strike rate of 99.40 in 24 ODI innings against India. He has also amassed nine fifties and three centuries against them.

Steven Smith has 1260 runs at an average of 54.78 and a strike rate of 102.94 in 23 ODI innings against India. He has also hit six fifties and five centuries against them.

Glenn Maxwell has 926 runs at an average of 35.61 and a strike rate of 136.77 in 29 ODI innings against India. He has also hit six fifties against them.

Mitchell Starc has 26 wickets at an average of 34.38 and a strike rate of 33.57 in 17 ODI innings against India.

IND vs AUS Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The average first innings score in the ODIs has been 224 in Chennai, with the teams batting first, winning 17 out of 34 games. A total of around 260 can be a fighting one.

Weather Report

A temperature of around 32°C and humid afternoon and night is forecast.

IND vs AUS Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj.

Australia: David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Alex Carey (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa.

IND vs AUS Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Rohit Sharma: Rohit Sharma has a terrific record against Australia, and his record in the World Cup is even better. The Indian skipper has also been in good touch lately. Hence, he can be a fine captaincy choice for this encounter.

Hardik Pandya: Hardik Pandya also performs well against Australia, and his record, with both bat and ball, is pretty good in Chennai as well. Pandya will contribute to all the departments, making him a top captaincy pick.

Glenn Maxwell: Glenn Maxwell’s value will increase significantly on the slow track in Chennai. Maxwell is a fine player of spin, and he can also be a more than handy bowler on sluggish tracks. Maxwell’s World Cup record is also top-notch.

IND vs AUS Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Ravichandran Ashwin: Ravichandran Ashwin has surprisingly been picked up by less than 14% of users as of now, making him a good differential pick. Ashwin knows this ground inside out, and the pitch will also assist his craft. Hence, Ashwin can be a game-changer in the fantasy teams.

Josh Hazlewood: Josh Hazlewood has been selected by less than 14% of people as of now. Hazlewood has a good record against Virat Kohli, and if the pitch is on the slower side, he can use his cutters into the pitch to agitate the Indian batters.

IND vs AUS Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Pat Cummins: Pat Cummins has blown hot and cold in this format and can be avoided for this game.

IND vs AUS Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If IND bat first:

Complete the team with three among Ishan Kishan, Marnus Labuschagne, Jasprit Bumrah and Mitchell Starc.

If AUS bat first:

Complete the team with three among Alex Carey, David Warner, Ravichandran Ashwin and Josh Hazlewood.

IND vs AUS Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If IND bat first:

Complete the team with three among Ishan Kishan, Marnus Labuschagne, Ravindra Jadeja and Mitchell Starc.

If AUS bat first:

Complete the team with three among Mitchell Marsh, Shreyas Iyer, Kuldeep Yadav and Adam Zampa.

IND vs AUS Dream11 Prediction

Both teams have a good squad. However, India have better players of spin and might win the game.

