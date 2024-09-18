IND vs BAN Dream11 Prediction, 1st Test Fantasy Cricket Team & Tips, Playing XI: Bangladesh tour of India 2024

India is just too strong in Tests at home with plenty of depth in both batting and bowling. Bangladesh, on the other hand, have a good squad with some quality players but it will be a close to impossible task for them to win a Test in India. India should win the Test and also the series.

This will be the first Test of the two-match test series between India and Bangladesh (IND vs BAN). The venue for this match will be the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. The match will start at 9:30 AM IST on 19th September 2024.

The Test season is back and India have announced a full strength squad for this series except Mohammed Shami who is recovering from an injury. All the big names will be available and raring to go for this series. Rishabh Pant will be back alongside KL Rahul and a few other names. India will start as the favourites to win this game and the series as well.

Bangladesh, meanwhile, will be a confident side after they defeated Pakistan 2-0 in Pakistan. They’ll be eyeing a similar performance in this series as well but it will be a far tougher task compared to their last series. The likes of Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim will have to be at their best for them to trouble the Indian side. Nahid Rana who impressed against Pakistan will have a tough ask in-front of him in this series.

IND vs BAN: Probable Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Akash Deep/Mohammed Siraj

Bangladesh: Shadman Islam, Zakir Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim , Shakib Al Hasan, Litton Das (wk), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Taijul Islam, Nahid Rana

IND vs BAN: Pitch Report & Weather Conditions

Chennai is known for favouring the spinners and a similar kind of pitch is expected for this game as well. It will be good for batting initially before turning into a feast for the spinners. Pacers won’t get much assistance off the deck. Teams will prefer batting first as it will get difficult to bat on as the game progresses. Spinners will be very important in this game.

The weather will be hot and humid with no chance of rain during the game. The temperature will hover between 32-34 degrees celsius and it will be quite humid.

Top Player Picks for IND vs BAN Dream11 Prediction

Yashasvi Jaiswal (IND)

Yashasvi Jaiswal is averaging 74 for his 740 runs in 11 Test innings this year. He has a couple of hundreds and 3 fifties including two consecutive double hundreds against England earlier this year.

He has been in sublime form and will be a top pick for this game in fantasy cricket.

Rohit Sharma (IND)

The Indian skipper has 456 runs in 11 Test innings in 2024 at an average of 45.60 including 2 centuries and a fifty. He has been in top form in white ball cricket and will look to replicate that in Tests.

He can score big once he gets going and will be an excellent fantasy pick.

Virat Kohli (IND)

Virat Kohli has played only a couple of innings in Test cricket this year. He will be eager to perform in the longest format. He’s amongst the best in world cricket and will be a no-brainer in your fantasy teams.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for IND vs BAN Dream11 Prediction

Ravichandran Ashwin (IND)

Ravi Ashwin is amongst the all-time great bowlers in test cricket. He has 26 wickets in 5 games this year at an average of 24.80. Ashwin is more than capable with the bat as well and will be the best Captain choice for this game.

Bangladesh have quite a few left-handers in their line-up and Ashwin will fancy his chances against them at his home ground.

Ravindra Jadeja (IND)

Ravindra Jadeja is a key member of the Indian Test side with both bat and the ball. He is the ranked the No.1 all-rounder in ICC rankings and will be a top C/VC option for fantasy cricket.

He has 232 runs at an average of 33.10 in 7 innings this year including a century and a fifty to his name. Jadeja also has 19 wickets in 8 innings at an average of 25.10.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz (BAN)

Mehidy Hasan Miraz has 287 runs in 6 test innings at an average of 57.40 in tests in 2024. He has picked up 15 wickets in 7 innings at an average of 28.70.

He has been in excellent form this year and was the star performer in Bangladesh’s historic win against Pakistan recently. He will be a good C/VC pick as well.

IND vs BAN Player to Avoid

Zakir Hasan (BAN)

Zakir Hasan will open the innings for Bangladesh. He will be against Bumrah and one of Akash Deep or Siraj and Ashwin in the 2nd innings.

He has been in decent form this year but he’ll be against a quality bowling attack and will be our player to avoid for this match.

Grand League Team for IND vs BAN Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for IND vs BAN Dream11 Prediction

IND vs BAN Dream11 Prediction:

