IND vs BAN Dream11 Prediction, 2nd Test Fantasy Cricket Team & Tips, Playing XI: Bangladesh tour of India 2024

IND vs BAN Dream11 Prediction: India is just too strong in Tests at home with plenty of depth in both batting and bowling which was quite evident in the first game. Bangladesh, on the other hand, struggled with the bat and it’s expected to be the same in this game as well. India should win this match quite comfortably.

Match Preview: IND vs BAN Dream11 Prediction 2nd Test

The Second test between India and Bangladesh (IND vs BAN) will be played at the Green Park in Kanpur. The match will start on 27th September 2024 at 9:30 AM IST.

India won the first game by 280 runs. Ravichandran Ashwin was the star performer alongside Ravindra Jadeja who were assisted really well by the bowlers. Rohit Sharma & Virat Kohli failed in the first game but both are quality players and are expected to do well in this game. Jasprit Bumrah was consistent as usual while Akash Deep impressed a lot. Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant also notched up stunning centuries in the second innings.

Bangladesh, meanwhile, started off the game really well before Ashwin and Jadeja fought back with the bat. Their bowlers were impressive, especially, Hasan Mahmud. The batters showed a little bit of promise but they’ll have to be at their best if they are to defeat this mighty Indian Test side.

IND vs BAN: Probable Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav/Mohammed Siraj

Bangladesh: Shadman Islam, Zakir Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim , Shakib Al Hasan, Litton Das (wk), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed/Taijul Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Nahid Rana

IND vs BAN: Pitch Report & Weather Conditions

The pitch will be a good one for batting before it’ll start breaking down and the spinners come into play. Teams should look to bat first like any other venue in India as batting in the 4th innings will be quite difficult. There will be something on offer for the pacers with the new ball but apart from that, batters and spinners will dominate the game.

Rain is predicted, especially, in the first three days of the match. The temperature will be around 27-28 degrees celsius and we are in for a rain interrupted game.

Top Player Picks for IND vs BAN Dream11 Prediction

Yashasvi Jaiswal (IND)

Yashasvi Jaiswal scored 56 runs in the first innings. He looked in great touch in the first Test and will be eyeing a big score in this match.

Jaiswal has been in sublime form and will be a top pick for this game in fantasy cricket as he scores big when on song.

Shubman Gill (IND)

Shubman Gill scored a brilliant century in the second innings of the first game.

He was out for a duck in the first innings but then came back strongly and scored 119 runs. Gill is an excellent player of spin bowling and will be a must-pick in fantasy cricket.

Rishabh Pant (IND)

Rishabh Pant scored 39 runs in the first innings and 109* runs in the second. He likes to bat aggressively and can take the game away from the opposition quite quickly.

Pant likes to take on the bowlers and he will fetch points from wicket-keeping as well. Try him as C/VC in big leagues.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for IND vs BAN Dream11 Prediction

Ravichandran Ashwin (IND)

Ravi Ashwin performed with both bat and ball in the first game. He scored 113 runs in the first innings and then picked up 6 wickets in the second innings.

Ashwin will be the best C/VC option for this match as he’s a star performer in Test cricket and will fetch plenty of points.

Ravindra Jadeja (IND)

Ravindra Jadeja also performed with both bat & ball. He scored 86 runs and picked up 5 wickets in the first game.

Jadeja is currently the best all-rounder in test cricket and a top C/VC pick in fantasy cricket.

Jasprit Bumrah (IND)

Jasprit Bumrah picked up 4 wickets in the first innings and one wicket in the second. He’s arguably the best all-format bowler in world cricket at the moment.

Bumrah can pick up wickets in clusters and will be a good C/VC choice for this game.

IND vs BAN Player to Avoid

Mominul Haque (BAN)

Mominul Haque scored only 13 runs in the first game. He looked horribly out of touch and will be against the likes of Bumrah, Ashwin, Jadeja & Akash Deep. He will be our player to avoid for this game.

Grand League Team for IND vs BAN Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for IND vs BAN Dream11 Prediction

IND vs BAN Dream11 Prediction :

