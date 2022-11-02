IND vs BAN Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream11 Team, Playing XI, Pitch Report And Weather Updates – India vs Bangladesh, Super 12, Group 2, Match 35, ICC T20 World Cup 2022

Get IND vs BAN Dream11 Prediction, team and tips for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup match between India and Bangladesh.

IND vs BAN Dream11 Match Preview

India lost their last game against South Africa after winning the first two matches of the Super 12 round. They are looking good as a team but there are some areas they need to work on. KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma’s poor performance at the top is a big concern for them going ahead in the tournament. It’s a great chance for them to regain their form. The middle order is in great touch. The bowlers, on the other hand, have been exceptional and they’ll look to continue their good form.

Bangladesh won their last game against Zimbabwe by 3 runs. Their batters have been very inconsistent and that’s the biggest headache for them. The poor form of Shakib Al Hasan is a big problem for them and they’ll expect him to do well in this game. The other batters also need to be consistent. The bowling unit has been in top form except for the game against South Africa. This will be a tough game for Bangladesh and they must be at their best.

IND vs BAN Match Venue, Date and Time

Match: India vs Bangladesh, Super 12 Group 2, Match 35 ICC T20 World Cup 2022

Venue: Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

Date and Time: 2nd November 2022, Wednesday, 1:30 PM IST

IND vs BAN Venue and Pitch Report

It will be an excellent batting wicket at the Adelaide Oval. The straight boundaries will be on the longer side with short square boundaries. The ball will come onto the bat nicely and there will be some movement with the new ball for the pacers. There will be something for the spinners off the pitch. The average first innings score here is 160 runs. Chasing sides have won 2 out of 5 T20I matches.

IND vs BAN Dream11 Prediction

India will start as the favourites but Bangladesh has been in decent form and are not to be taken lightly.

Predicted IND vs BAN Playing XI

India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda/Axar Patel, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammad Shami, Arshdeep Singh

Bangladesh: Soumya Sarkar, Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Yasir Ali, Nurul Hasan (wk), Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman

Top Captaincy Choices for IND vs BAN Dream11 Match

Suryakumar Yadav: Suryakumar Yadav will be an excellent captaincy choice, especially if India is batting first. He is scoring runs for fun and is expected to do just that in this game as well. Surya scored 68 runs in the last match.

Virat Kohli: Virat Kohli got out early in the last game but he is in sublime touch at the moment. He has 2 fifties in three games and will be an ideal captaincy option. We all know what he is capable of when he gets going and he can fetch plenty of points in this game.

Arshdeep Singh: Arshdeep Singh has been phenomenal in this T20 World Cup. He has picked wickets in every game and is India’s best bowler in the tournament. He swings the new ball both ways and picks wickets in the powerplay and is capable of nailing the yorker in the death overs. He has 7 wickets in three matches. Arshdeep will be a top captaincy pick.

Differential Picks for IND vs BAN Dream11 Match

Ravichandran Ashwin: Ravichandran Ashwin will be an excellent differential pick for this game. There are 4 left-hand batters in Bangladesh’s batting line-up and Ashwin has an excellent record against the southpaws.

Mustafizur Rahman: Mustafizur Rahman will be a good differential pick, especially if Bangladesh is bowling first. He is the main death bowler for his side and his cutters are very effective in the last few overs when batters are looking to attack every ball.

Hasan Mahmud: Hasan Mahmud will bowl with the new ball and then in the death overs. He can pick a few wickets in this game as India’s opening pair struggling at the moment and he’ll bowl in the last few overs as well.

Small/Head-to-Head League Team for IND vs BAN Dream11 Match

If IND Bats First: C - Arshdeep Singh, VC - Suryakumar Yadav

If BAN Bats First: C - Virat Kohli, VC - Taskin Ahmed

Mega League Team for IND vs BAN Dream11 Match

If IND Bats First: C - KL Rahul, VC - Bhuvneshwar Kumar

If BAN Bats First: C - Rohit Sharma, VC - Mustafizur Rahman

Which Contests to Join for IND vs BAN Dream11 Match

Joining small league contests of up to 7 members is recommended with the small/head-to-head league team. Join the Mega contest and all the other contests with a big prize pool with the mega league team.