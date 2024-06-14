IND vs CAN Prediction, Match 33, T20 World Cup 2024: Gamesys11 Fantasy Cricket Team, India vs Canada Tips, Playing XI, Venue, Weather Updates and more

IND vs CAN Prediction: The Men in Blue have looked in sublime form so far. India enter the clash as favourties and are once again expected to dominate the game against Canada, who are virtually out of the tournament with just one win so far.

IND vs CAN Prediction: Match Details

Tournament: T20 World Cup 2024

Match: India vs Canada

Date: June 15, 2024

Time: 8:00 PM IST

Venue: Central Broward Regional Park Stadium, Florida

IND vs CAN Match Preview

The Men in Blue have started their T20 World Cup 2024 campaing on a strong note, picking up three wins in their first three games and have already secured a berth in the Super 8s stage. Rohit Sharma and Co are currently the group toppers and will hope to maintain that in their final group stage game against Canada and carry the momentum into the next leg of the tournament.

On the other hand, Canada are virtually out of the qualification race with only one win from three games. They put up spirited efforts but in the end it wasn't enough. They will hope to end their campaign on a high and go out with their heads held high.

Probable IND vs CAN Playing XI

IND probable Playing XI

Rohit Sharma (c) Virat Kohli Rishabh Pant (wk) Suryakumar Yadav Shivam Dube Hardik Pandya Ravindra Jadeja Axar Patel Kuldeep Yadav Arshdeep Singh Jasprit Bumrah

CAN probable Playing XI

Aaron Johnson Navneet Dhaliwal Pargat Singh Dilpreet Bajwa Nicholas Kirton Shreyas Mowa (wk) Dillon Heyliger Saad Bin Zafar (c) Kaleem Sana Junaid Siddiqui Jeremy Gordon

Venue and Pitch

The pitch at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium is known for its balanced characteristics, providing equal opportunities for both batters and bowlers. Initially, fast bowlers often have the advantage, but as the match advances, the pitch generally becomes more favorable for batting. Spinners might also find some turn, especially in the later stages of the game.

Weather Updates

The maximum temperature is expected to be around 28°C with over 80 percent chance of rain which threatens to affect the game.

Top Players for IND vs CAN Gamesys11 Fantasy Cricket Team

Virat Kohli: Virat Kohli hasn't started the T20 World Cup 2024 campaign on a strong note. However, he's a proven contender and it's only a matter of time before he gets going.

Dillon Heyliger: Dillon Heyliger has looked in consisten form and has been picking up wickets regularly. He can fetch handsome points in this match.

Hardik Pandya: Hardik Pandya will contribute with the bat as well as the ball. He has looked in good form and is once again expected to deliver the goods.

Top Captaincy picks

Rohit Sharma: Rohit Sharma will open the innings. He can score quickly and can be really dangerous if he manages to get going.

Jasprit Bumrah: Jasprit Bumrah will bowl in the powerplay as well as the death overs. His wicket-taking ability can help score crucial points.

Players to avoid

Shivam Dube - Shivam Dube might not get too many opportunities in the match and hence can be excluded from this game.

Dilpreet Bajwa - Dilpreet Bajwa might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

IND vs CAN Gamesys11 Fantasy Cricket Team

IND vs CAN Match Prediction

