IND vs ENG Dream11 Prediction, Semi-final Fantasy Cricket Tips, Predicted Playing XI, Pitch Report And Weather Updates – India vs England, T20 World Cup 2022

Everything you need to know about the IND vs ENG Dream11 Contest of the T20 World Cup between India and England.

IND vs ENG Dream11 Match Preview

Both teams will be eyeing a win this game and to move one step closer to the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 title. India is in great form as a team. The batters are doing well while the bowlers are in exceptional form. Rohit Sharma’s form at the top is a big concern and India needs him to perform well in this game. Suryakumar Yadav and Virat Kohli have been very consistent in the middle order but Hardik Pandya and Rishabh Pant need to take responsibility with the bat.

Arshdeep Singh has led the pace unit extraordinarily well while Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Mohammad Shami alongside Hardik Pandya are also in good form. Ravichandran Ashwin has been consistent in the spin department and Axar Patel will be a key bowler in this game. India needs to play as a team in this do-or-die match.

Also Read: England set to make major team changes for T20 WC 2022 semi-final against India

England is in good form but there are a few concern for them which needs to be taken care of. The middle order hasn’t been that impressive and the likes of Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali and Harry Brook must perform. Jos Buttler and Alex Hales have been in top form and the onus will be on them to provide a good start to their side.

Mark Wood’s injury concern is a big headache as he has been their lead pacer. Sam Curran has been exceptional while Chris Woakes needs to be on his toes. The spin department needs consistency. Adil Rashid bowled well in the last game and it will be a good sign for them. England needs to be at their best if they are to win this game.

IND vs ENG Match Venue, Date and Time

Match: India vs England, 2nd Semi-Final, ICC T20 World Cup 2022

Venue: Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

Date and Time: 10th November 2022, Thursday, 1:30 PM IST

IND vs ENG Venue and Pitch Report

It will be an excellent pitch for batting despite being a used wicket. The ball will come onto the bat nicely and the short square boundaries will assist the batters. There will be something for the spinners as it’s a used pitch. The average first innings score here is 155 runs. Teams batting first have won 4 out of 6 games played in this tournament. Teams may look to bat first.

IND vs ENG Dream11 Prediction

India is expected to win this match as their middle order and bowlers are in top form at the moment.

Predicted IND vs ENG Playing XI

India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammad Shami, Arshdeep Singh

Mark Wood is not 100% fit for this match. One of Chris Jordan or Richard Gleeson will replace him if he misses the match.

England: Jos Buttler (c & wk), Alex Hales, Philip Salt, Ben Stokes, Liam Livingstone, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood/Chris Jordan/Richard Gleeson

Top Captaincy Choices for IND vs ENG Dream11 Match

Suryakumar Yadav: Suryakumar Yadav is in the form of his life in this tournament and he’s scoring runs for fun. He has scored 225 runs in 5 matches at an average of 75 including 3 fifties. Surya is playing very aggressively in the middle overs and he’ll be an excellent captaincy choice.

Virat Kohli: Virat Kohli is in exceptional form. He is the highest run-scorer of the tournament with 246 runs in 5 games at an average of 123. He also has 3 fifties to his name Virat loves batting at the Adelaide Oval and he will be the best captaincy pick for this game.

Hardik Pandya: Hardik Pandya hasn’t been at his best with the bat but he is bowling really well and will be a top captaincy option. He has picked 8 wickets so far in the tournament. We all know how capable he is with the bat and he can score big if he gets going.

Differential Picks for IND vs ENG Dream11 Match

Rohit Sharma: A big knock is due from Rohit Sharma in this tournament and he will look to do well in this game when his team requires him the most. He has a good record against England (383 runs @ 34 in 13 innings). He will be a key batter for England and an excellent differential pick for this game.

Liam Livingstone: Liam Livingstone will be a top differential pick. He is a utility player and will contribute with both bat and ball. He will bat in the middle order and bowl a few overs for his leg spin as India is a right-hand heavy batting unit. Livingstone can change the game on its head with his batting. He will be a must-pick if England bats first.

Philip Salt: Philips Salt is expected to replace injured Dawid Malan in the English line-up. He is an attacking batter and has been in good form recently. He is familiar with the Adelaide Oval as he plays for the Adelaide Strikers in the BBL. Salt will be an important batter for England and he can score big once he gets going.

Small/Head-to-Head League Team for IND vs ENG Dream11 Match

If IND Bats First: C - Virat Kohli, VC - Hardik Pandya

If ENG Bats First: C - Jos Buttler, VC - Sam Curran

Mega League Team for IND vs ENG Dream11 Match

If IND Bats First: C - Suryakumar Yadav, VC - Arshdeep Singh

If ENG Bats First: C - Philip Salt, VC - Liam Livingstone

Which Contests to Join for IND vs ENG Dream11 Match

Joining small league contests of up to 7 members is recommended with the small/head-to-head league team. Join the Mega contest and all the other contests with a big prize pool with the mega league team.