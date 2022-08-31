IND vs HK Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream11 Team, Playing XI, Pitch Report And Weather Updates – India vs Hong Kong, Match 4, Group A, Asia Cup 2022

IND vs HK Dream11 Match Preview

India won a thriller of a game against Pakistan in their first match of Asia Cup 2022. The bowlers were excellent and then the batters managed to get their team over the line in the end. Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Hardik Pandya, and Ravindra Jadeja played really well. India will be against Hong Kong in this game. They aren’t expected to be a big threat to the Indian team but are not to be taken lightly. Rohit Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal, and KL Rahul will look to regain their form in this game while the bowlers will look to continue their good form.

Hong Kong will be looking forward to this game. They won all three games in the Asia Cup 2022 qualifiers and will look to continue their good form in the main tournament as well. It will be very difficult for them but they will back themselves to do so. Ehsan Khan, Aizaz Khan, Babar Hayat, Kinchit Shah, and Yasim Murtaza are the main players for Hong Kong. They will have to play as a team and be at their absolute best if they are to give themselves any chances of winning against India.

IND vs HK Match Venue, Date and Time

Match: India vs Hong Kong, Match 4, Group A, Asia Cup 2022

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

Date and Time: 31st August 2022, Wednesday, 7:30 PM IST

IND vs HK Venue and Pitch Report

The pitch in Dubai is an excellent one for batting. The ball will come onto the bat nicely and the batters can play their shots. Batting becomes a bit easy in the second innings and the new ball swings a bit as well under the lights. The average first innings score here is 143 runs in T20Is but expect it to be a lot higher if India is batting first. Chasing sides have won 30 T20I games out of 77 played here. Teams will prefer chasing after winning the toss.

IND vs HK Dream11 Prediction

India will be the clear favourite to win this game. Hong Kong will look to be at their best as a team.

Predicted IND vs HK Playing XI

India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

Hong Kong: Nizakat Khan (c), Yasim Murtaza, Babar Hayat, Kinchit Shah, Aizaz Khan, Scott McKechnie (wk), Ehsan Khan, Ayush Shukla, Zeeshan Ali, Mohammad Ghazanfar, Haroon Arshad

Top Captaincy Choices for IND vs HK Dream11 Match

Bhuvneshwar Kumar: Bhuvneshwar Kumar bowled exceptionally well against Pakistan. He picked up 4 wickets and conceded only 26 runs in his four overs. Bhuvi is a wicket-taker, especially with the new ball and he has been excellent in the death overs as well. Bhuvi will be India’s main bowler and is expected to take a few wickets which makes him the best captaincy choice.

Rohit Sharma: Rohit Sharma was far from his fluent best in the first game. He couldn't get going and his timing was off as well. Rohit will look to regain his touch in this game against Hong Kong. He is one of the best openers in world cricket and is known for scoring big when on song. He will be a great captaincy pick, especially if India is batting first.

Hardik Pandya: Hardik Pandya single-handedly won the game for India against Pakistan. He picked 3 wickets with the ball and scored 33* runs. Pandya isn’t expected to bat in this game but he will bowl a few overs and can pick a few wickets which will be very valuable for your fantasy teams. He has been in excellent form with the ball and will be a very popular captaincy option for this game.

Budget Picks for IND vs HK Dream11 Match

Ravindra Jadeja (8.5 credits): Ravindra Jadeja will be a top-budget pick for your fantasy teams. He played a match-winning 35 in the first game against Pakistan. It is very unlikely that he will get to bat in this game but he will bowl at least 2 overs and he can pick a few wickets. Jadeja will fetch points from his fielding as well. He will be a good fantasy pick for this match.

Differential Picks for IND vs HK Dream11 Match

Kinchit Shah: Kinchit Shah will be an excellent differential pick for this game. He will bat at number 4 and will bowl a few overs as well. The four Hong Kong players in your fantasy team will decide your fate alongside your captain and vice-captain in today’s game. Shah is a key player for Hong Kong and he’ll contribute with both bat and ball. Even if he scores a few runs and picks up a wicket then it will be enough to win in fantasy cricket.

Avesh Khan: Avesh Khan will be another excellent differential pick. India is expected to field the same eleven and Avesh can prove to be an excellent pick if he starts off well and picks 2-3 wickets. He was a tad expensive in the first game but he is a good bowler and should do well against Hong Kong.

Small/Head-to-Head League Team for IND vs HK Dream11 Match

If IND Bats First: C - Bhuvneshwar Kumar, VC - KL Rahul

If HK Bats First: C - Arshdeep Singh, VC - Aizaz Khan

Mega League Team for IND vs HK Dream11 Match

If IND Bats First: C - Rohit Sharma, VC - Hardik Pandya

If HK Bats First: C - Yuzvendra Chahal, VC - Ravindra Jadeja

Which Contests to Join for IND vs HK Dream11 Match

Joining small league contests of up to 7 members is recommended with the small/head-to-head league team. Join Mega contest and all the other contests with a big prize pool with the mega league team.