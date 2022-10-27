IND vs NED Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream11 Team, Playing XI, Pitch Report And Weather Updates – India vs Netherlands, Super 12, Group 2, Match 23, ICC T20 World Cup 2022

Everything you need to know about IND vs NED Dream11 Contest for T20 World Cup 2022.

IND vs NED Dream11 Match Preview

India won their first game in a thriller of an encounter against Pakistan. Virat Kohli was the hero while Hardik Pandya also played a key role. The Indian top order needs to be consistent so Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul will look to get back into form in this game. Suryakumar Yadav also got out early but he looked in good touch during his short stay. Apart from the inconsistency at the top, there aren’t any issues in the Indian batting line-up.

The bowlers did a great job in the first game. Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Arshdeep Singh were exceptional with the new ball while Hardik Panday and Mohammad Shami were spot-on in the middle overs. Axar Patel went for runs but he’s expected to bounce back. Ravi Ashwin was economical as usual.

The Netherlands will look to give their all in this match and try to defeat the strong Indian side. They lost their last game against Bangladesh which they fought well. The Dutch also need consistency in their batting department and if they will be in a strong position if they can do that. Vikramjit Singh and Tom Cooper need to score some runs. They have some quality all-rounders in their ranks and they need to be at their best with both bat and the ball.

Paul van Meekeren, Logan van Beek, Tim Pringle, Fred Klaassen and Bas de Leede are good bowlers and they can trouble the Indian batters if they bowl in the right areas.

IND vs NED Dream11 Match Venue, Date and Time

Match: India vs Netherlands, Super 12 Group 2, Match 23 ICC T20 World Cup 2022

Venue: Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), Sydney

Date and Time: 27th October 2022, Thursday, 12:30 PM IST

IND vs NED Dream11 Match Venue and Pitch Report

Sydney is a good venue for batting. The side boundaries are small and the straight boundaries are long. The average first innings score here is 172 runs in T20Is. There will be some movement for the pacers with the new ball while the spinners will also get some help off the pitch as the game progresses. Chasing sides have won 6 out of 11 T20Is played here. Teams are expected to win the toss and bowl first.

IND vs NED Dream11 Match Prediction

India will start as the clear favourites but the Dutch team is not to be taken lightly.

IND vs NED Dream11 Probable Playing XI

India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammad Shami, Arshdeep Singh,

Netherlands: Max O’Dowd, Vikramjit Singh, Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Tom Cooper, Scott Edwards (c & wk), Logan van Beek, Tim Pringle, Shariz Ahmad, Fred Klaassen, Paul van Meekeren

Top Captaincy Choices for IND vs NED Dream11 Match

Hardik Pandya: Hardik Pandya showed his class with both bat and the ball in the first game against Pakistan. He picked up 3 wickets and then scored crucial 40 runs with the bat. He is amongst the best all-rounders in world cricket and can win games on his own when on song. Hardik will be the safest captaincy pick for this match.

Virat Kohli: Virat Kohli was at his best in the first game. He won the game on his own from an impossible-looking situation. He scored 82* runs and played some outlandish shots. Virat is arguably the best batter of all time and he will be an excellent captaincy option.

Bas de Leede: Bas de Leede will bowl in the death overs and will bat at number 3 for the Netherlands. He is a very talented all-rounder and will be a key player for his team. He has been in excellent form with the ball. De Leede will be a good captaincy choice if the Netherlands are bowling first.

Differential Picks for IND vs NED Dream11 Match

Axar Patel: Axar Patel will be an excellent differential pick. He bowled only one over against Pakistan but he’s expected to bowl more in this game as the Netherlands have only one left-hand batter in their top 7. Axar can pick a few wickets in the middle overs. He is a wicket-taker and can fetch plenty of points with his bowling.

Colin Ackermann: Colin Ackermann will be an important player for the Netherlands. He isn’t expected to bowl much because of India’s right-hand heavy batting unit but he’ll bat at number 4. He is in good form as he scored 62 runs in the last game against Bangladesh. Ackermann is a talented player and will be a great differential pick.

Logan van Beek: Logan van Beek is another top differential pick for fantasy cricket. He will bowl 4 overs and is handy with the bat as well. He is in good form with the ball and can pick a few early wickets with the new ball. Van Beek conceded only 12 runs and picked up one wicket against Bangladesh.

Small/Head-to-Head League Team for IND vs NED Dream11 Match

If IND Bats First: C - Hardik Pandya, VC - KL Rahul

If NED Bats First: C - Bhuvneshwar Kumar, VC - Mohammad Shami

Mega League Team for IND vs NED Dream11 Match

If IND Bats First: C - Arshdeep Singh, VC - Virat Kohli

If NED Bats First: C - Bas de Leede, VC - Axar Patel

Which Contests to Join for IND vs NED Dream11 Match

Joining small league contests of up to 7 members is recommended with the small/head-to-head league team. Join the Mega contest and all the other contests with a big prize pool with the mega league team.