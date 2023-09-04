IND vs NEP Dream11 Prediction Today, Asia Cup 2023 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

IND vs NEP Dream11 Prediction: India are a strong unit and are likely to win the game.

IND vs NEP Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

Asia Cup 2023

Match

India vs Nepal

Date

4 September 2023

Time

3:00 PM IST

IND vs NEP Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Rohit Sharma’s last five scores: 11, 12*, 30, 13 & 101.

Rohit Sharma vs left-arm pacers since 2022: 80 runs, 91 balls, 87.91 SR & 5 dismissals.

Shubman Gill’s last five scores: 10, 85, 34, 7 & 37.

Virat Kohli’s previous five scores: 4, 54, 31, 4 & 36.

Virat Kohli vs left-arm pacers since 2022: 80 runs, 88 balls, 90.90 SR & 4 dismissals.

Shreyas Iyer’s last five scores: 14, 38, 28, 28 & 3.

Ishan Kishan’s previous five scores: 82, 77, 55, 52 & 3.

Hardik Pandya’s last five scores: 87, 70*, 7, 5 & 40.

Hardik Pandya’s last five figures: 0/13, 0/38, 1/17, 3/44 & 0/18.

Ravindra Jadeja’s previous five scores: 14, 8*, 10, 16* & 18.

Ravindra Jadeja’s last five figures: 0/29, 0/24, 3/37, 0/34 & 2/46.

Mohammed Siraj’s previous five figures: 2/37, 0/37, 3/29, 1/10 & 4/46.

Jasprit Bumrah’s last five figures: 2/49, 6/19, 2/52, 1/37 & 2/48.

Kushal Bhurtel has the most runs (552) at an average of 27.60 and a strike rate of 88.88 in 20 ODI innings for Nepal this year.

Kushal Bhurtel’s last five scores: 8, 71, 0, 1 & 8.

Aasif Sheikh’s previous five scores: 5, 7, 12, 0 & 28.

Rohit Paudel’s last five scores: 0, 9, 65, 4 & 29.

Aarif Sheikh’s last five scores: 26, 1, 6, 63 & 10.

Sompal Kami’s previous five scores: 28, 14, 75, 0* & 63*.

Sompal Kami’s last five figures: 2/85, 0/19, 0/29, 1/30 & 1/32.

Gulsan Jha’s last five scores: 13, 11, 38, 13 & 57*.

Gulsan Jha’s previous five figures: 0/35, 0/20, 0/31, 1/42 & 1/32.

Kushal Malla has the second-most runs (547) at an average of 32.17 and a strike rate of 107.67 in 19 ODI innings for Nepal.

Kushal Malla’s previous five scores: 6, 2*, 0, 17 & 44.

Sandeep Lamichhane has the most wickets (43) at an average of 21.13 and a strike rate of 26.69 for Nepal in the ODIs in 2023.

Sandeep Lamichhane’s last five figures: 1/69, 1/42, 3/23, 2/60 & 1/50.

Karan KC has the second-most wickets (31) at an average of 26.67 and a strike rate of 28.19 for Nepal in the ODIs this year.

Karan KC’s previous five figures: 1/54, 4/58, 3/36, 0/26 & 1/81.

IND vs NEP Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The average first innings score in Pallekele has been 263, with the pacers snaring around 51.16% of wickets. The track in the previous game was two-paced with an uneven bounce at times. A similar track, with some assistance for the new ball pacers, is expected. A total of around 260 can be a fighting one.

Weather Report

A temperature of around 27°C, with thunderstorms during the game is forecasted.

IND vs NEP Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

India: 1. Rohit Sharma (c), 2. Shubman Gill, 3. Virat Kohli, 4. Shreyas Iyer, 5. Ishan Kishan (wk), 6. Hardik Pandya, 7. Ravindra Jadeja, 8. Shardul Thakur, 9. Kuldeep Yadav, 10. Mohammed Siraj, 11. Mohammed Shami.

Nepal: 1. Kushal Bhurtel, 2. Aasif Sheikh (wk), 3. Rohit Paudel (c), 4. Aarif Sheikh, 5. Sompal Kami, 6. Gulsan Jha, 7. Dipendra Singh Airee, 8. Kushal Malla, 9. Sandeep Lamichhane, 10. Karan KC, 11. Lalit Rajbanshi.

IND vs NEP Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Rohit Sharma: Rohit Sharma will have an opportunity to cash in against a relatively less experienced Nepal. Rohit will open the innings and have plenty of time to score big. Hence, he can be a good captaincy choice for this game.

Hardik Pandya: Hardik Pandya is another popular captaincy option for this rubber. He can contribute with both bat and ball and be a fine captain in the fantasy team.

Mohammed Siraj: Mohammed Siraj will bowl with the new ball and trouble the Nepalese batters with his skillsets. He has been excellent in the powerplay and can again cause serious damage against inexperienced Nepal batters.

IND vs NEP Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Shreyas Iyer: Shreyas Iyer has been picked up by less than 18% of users as of now, making him a good differential pick. Iyer can add crucial runs while batting at No. 4, especially while batting first. He can be tried in a few fantasy teams.

Kushal Malla: Kushal Malla has been selected by less than 11% of people as of now. Malla has done reasonably well with the willow this year and can also contribute with the ball. Hence, he is a good differential pick.

IND vs NEP Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Aasif Sheikh: Aasif Sheikh might find it difficult to get past the opening spells of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj, and he won’t bowl either. He can be avoided for this game.

IND vs NEP Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If IND bat first:

Complete the team with Shreyas Iyer, Sompal Kami and Shardul Thakur.

If NEP bat first:

Complete the team with three among Kushal Malla, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav and Mohammed Shami.

IND vs NEP Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If IND bat first:

Complete the team with Shreyas Iyer and Sompal Kami.

If NEP bat first:

Complete the team with two among Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav and Dipendra Singh Airee.

IND vs NEP Dream11 Prediction

India are a strong unit and are likely to win the game.

