IND vs NZ Dream11 Prediction Today, World Cup 2023 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

IND vs NZ Dream11 Prediction: New Zealand have always been too hot to handle for India in ICC events. However, India are quite strong this time around and might win the game as well.

IND vs NZ Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

World Cup 2023

Match

India vs New Zealand

Date

22 October 2023

Time

2:00 PM IST

IND vs NZ Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Rohit Sharma has 889 runs at an average of 37.04 and a strike rate of 82.23 in 25 ODI innings against New Zealand. He also has five fifties and two centuries against them.

Shubman Gill has 484 runs at an average of 80.66 and a strike rate of 109.75 in eight ODI innings against New Zealand. He also has one fifty and two centuries against them.

Virat Kohli has 1433 runs at an average of 55.11 and a strike rate of 95.40 in 29 ODI innings against New Zealand. He also has eight fifties and five centuries against them.

Shreyas Iyer has 346 runs at an average of 69.20 and a strike rate of 95.58 in five ODI innings against New Zealand. He also has three fifties and a century against them.

KL Rahul has 205 runs at an average of 68.33 and a strike rate of 106.77 in four ODI innings against New Zealand. Rahul also has one fifty and a century as well.

Ravindra Jadeja has 322 runs at an average of 46 and a strike rate of 99.07 in 10 ODI innings against New Zealand. He also has 8 wickets against them.

Kuldeep Yadav has 17 wickets at an average of 23.94 and a strike rate of 25.94 in nine ODI innings against New Zealand. He also has two four-wicket hauls against them.

Mohammed Siraj has 5 wickets at 11.20 runs apiece in two ODI innings against New Zealand.

Jasprit Bumrah has 13 wickets at an average of 36.84 in 11 ODI innings against New Zealand.

Devon Conway has 217 runs at an average of 54.25 and a strike rate of 96.44 in five ODI innings against India. He also has a century against them.

Tom Latham has 871 runs at an average of 54.43 and a strike rate of 94.77 in 20 ODI innings against India. He also has five fifties and two centuries against them.

Matt Henry has 15 wickets at an average of 22.93 and a strike rate of 32.53 in nine ODI innings against India. He also has two four-wicket hauls against them.

Trent Boult has 24 wickets at an average of 24.58 and a strike rate of 31.37 in 13 ODI innings against India. He also has one four-wicket haul and a five-wicket haul against them.

IND vs NZ Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The average first innings score has been 231 in ODIs in Dharamsala, with the teams batting first, winning only three of the seven games here. There will be some early movement available, with the pitch getting better as the game progresses.

Weather Report

A temperature of around 19°C, with mostly cloudy weather, is forecast.

IND vs NZ Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah.

New Zealand: Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (c & wk), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult.

IND vs NZ Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Shubman Gill: Shubman Gill can be an excellent captain in the fantasy teams. Gill has always done quite well against New Zealand, and his technique will be crucial in countering the early movement. Gill can play a mammoth innings if he gets through the early troubles.

Virat Kohli: Virat Kohli is among the popular captaincy choices for this game. He has a terrific record against New Zealand, and his recent form has also been good. Expect Kohli to play another fine innings against the Kiwis.

Devon Conway: Devon Conway is another popular captaincy option for this game. Conway has done exceptionally well this World Cup, and his expertise against the spinners will be vital to counter the in-form spin duo of the Indian team.

IND vs NZ Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Shreyas Iyer: Shreyas Iyer has surprisingly been picked up by less than 15% of users as of now, making him a good differential pick. Iyer has a decent record against New Zealand and is known to play long innings. If a few early wickets fall, Iyer can weave a fine knock.

Tom Latham: Tom Latham has been selected by less than 27% of people as of now. Latham has a sensational record against India and plays spin adeptly. Hence, Latham can play a match-winning innings.

IND vs NZ Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Mark Chapman: Mark Chapman will bat in the lower order and won’t bowl much, either. Hence, he can be avoided for this encounter.

IND vs NZ Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If IND bat first:

Complete the team with Shreyas Iyer, Mitchell Santner and Mohammed Siraj.

If NZ bat first:

Complete the team with KL Rahul, Kuldeep Yadav and Matt Henry.

IND vs NZ Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If IND bat first:

Complete the team with Tom Latham, Shreyas Iyer and Mohammed Siraj.

If NZ bat first:

Complete the team with three among KL Rahul, Daryl Mitchell, Rachin Ravindra and Matt Henry.

IND vs NZ Dream11 Prediction

