IND vs PAK Dream11 Prediction Today Match 19: Playing XI, T20 World Cup 2024 Fantasy Cricket Tips, India vs Pakistan Dream11 Team, Weather and Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

IND vs PAK Dream11 Prediction: In such matches, what usually matters is who handles the pressure well. It has always given India an edge over Pakistan. Even squad-wise, India are quite superior to Pakistan. India should continue dominating this rivalry.

IND vs PAK Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

T20 World Cup 2024

Match

India vs Pakistan

Date

9 June 2024

Time

8:00 PM IST

IND vs PAK Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Rohit Sharma has 114 runs at an average of 14.25 and a strike rate of 118.75 in ten T20I innings against Pakistan.

Rohit Sharma vs Haris Rauf in T20Is: 12 runs, 13 balls, 6 average, 92.30 SR & 2 dismissals.

Rohit Sharma’s last five scores: 52*, 23, 68, 19 & 4.

Virat Kohli has 488 runs at an average of 81.33 and a strike rate of 123.85 in ten T20I innings against Pakistan. He also has five fifties against them.

Virat Kohli vs pace in T20Is in 2024: 12 runs, 15 balls, 3 average, 80 SR & 3 dismissals. Shaheen Afridi has dismissed him once in 22 balls.

Virat Kohli’s last five scores: 1, 33, 47, 27 & 92.

Rishabh Pant has 53 runs at an average of 26.50 and a strike rate of 126.19 in two T20I innings against Pakistan.

Rishabh Pant vs Shadab Khan in T20Is: 17 runs, 15 balls, 8.50 average, 113.13 SR & 2 dismissals.

Rishabh Pant’s last five scores: 36*, 53, 33, 15 & 27.

Suryakumar Yadav has 57 runs at an average of 14.25 and a strike rate of 123.91 in four T20I innings against Pakistan.

Suryakumar Yadav vs left-arm pace in T20Is since 2023: 111 runs, 60 balls, 27.75 average, 185 SR & 4 dismissals.

Suryakumar Yadav’s last five scores: 2, 31, 0, 11 & 102*.

Shivam Dube vs RHBs in T20Is since 2023: 2 wickets, 66.50 average, 41.50 SR & 9.61 economy rate. Shivam Dube vs LHBs in T20Is since 2023: 1 wicket, 11 average, 7 SR & 9.42 economy rate.

Shivam Dube’s last five scores: 0*, 14, 7, 18 & 21.

Hardik Pandya has 84 runs at an average of 21 and a strike rate of 127.27 in five T20I innings against Pakistan. He also has 11 wickets at an average of 12 and a strike rate of 9.54 in five T20I innings against them.

Hardik Pandya vs pace in T20Is since 2023: 124 runs, 93 balls, 17.71 average, 133.33 SR & 7 dismissals. Haris Rauf has dismissed him once in 19 balls.

Hardik Pandya vs RHBs in T20Is since 2023: 12 wickets, 13.75 average, 12.75 SR & 6.47 economy rate. Hardik Pandya vs LHBs in T20Is since 2023: 2 wickets, 58.50 average, 40.50 SR & 8.66 economy rate.

Hardik Pandya’s last five scores: 40*, 16, 2, 1 & 0. Hardik Pandya’s previous five figures: 3/27, 1/30, 0/27, 0/32 & 3/31.

Ravindra Jadeja has 50 runs at an average of 16.66 and a strike rate of 108.69 in three T20I innings against Pakistan. He also has 4 wickets at an average of 29.25 and a strike rate of 29.50 in six T20I innings against them.

Ravindra Jadeja’s last five scores: 4*, 42*, 5, 18 & 43. Ravindra Jadeja’s previous five figures: 0/7, 0/11, 0/40, 0/24 & 0/29.

Axar Patel scored 2 runs in his only T20I innings against Pakistan.

Axar Patel vs left-arm pace in T20Is since 2023: 52 runs, 30 balls, 17.33 average, 173.33 SR & 3 dismissals.

Axar Patel vs RHBs in T20Is since 2023: 14 wickets, 18.50 average, 18.35 SR & 6.04 economy rate. Axar Patel vs LHBs in T20Is since 2023: 2 wickets, 37.50 average, 21.50 SR & 10.46 economy rate.

Axar Patel’s last five scores: 14*, 57, 15, 15 & 11*. Axar Patel’s previous five figures: 1/3, 1/10, 1/20, 0/24 & 1/25.

Jasprit Bumrah has 2 wickets in three T20I innings against Pakistan.

Jasprit Bumrah vs RHBs in T20Is since 2023: 6 wickets, 7.50 average, 11 SR & 4.09 economy rate.

Jasprit Bumrah’s last five figures: 2/6, 1/12, 2/39, 1/23 & 3/18.

Arshdeep Singh has 6 wickets at an average of 15.33 and a strike rate of 11.66 in three T20I innings against India.

Arshdeep Singh vs RHBs in T20Is since 2023: 20 wickets, 29.10 average, 18 SR & 9.70 economy rate. Arshdeep Singh vs LHBs in T20Is since 2023: 11 wickets, 13.54 average, 11.27 SR & 7.20 economy rate.

Arshdeep Singh’s last five figures: 2/35, 2/12, 2/37, 1/31 & 1/41.

Mohammed Siraj vs RHBs in T20Is since 2023: 2 wickets, 20 average, 22 SR & 5.45 economy rate. Mohammed Siraj vs LHBs in T20Is since 2023: 0 wickets & 7.80 economy rate.

Mohammed Siraj’s last five figures: 1/13, 1/17, 2/33, 1/35 & 1/33.

Pakistan:

Babar Azam has 92 runs at an average of 30.66 and a strike rate of 127.77 in four T20I innings against India. He also has a fifty against them.

Babar Azam vs off-spinners in T20Is since 2023: 43 runs, 29 balls, 14.33 average, 148.27 SR & 3 dismissals.

Babar Azam’s last five scores: 44, 36, 32, 75 & 0.

Mohammad Rizwan has 197 runs at an average of 65.66 and a strike rate of 123.12 in four T20I innings against India. He also has two fifties against them.

Mohammad Rizwan vs Hardik Pandya in T20Is: 26 runs, 21 balls, 13 average, 123.80 SR & 2 dismissals.

Mohammad Rizwan’s last five scores: 9, 23, 0, 56 & 75*.

Usman Khan vs leg-spinners in T20Is since 2023: 22 runs, 17 balls, 7.33 average, 129.41 SR & 3 dismissals.

Usman Khan’s last five scores: 3, 38, 31, 16 & 5.

Fakhar Zaman has 25 runs at an average of 12.50 and a strike rate of 104.16 in two T20I innings against India.

Fakhar Zaman vs leg-spinners in T20Is since 2023: 96 runs, 68 balls, 32 average, 141.17 SR & 3 dismissals.

Fakhar Zaman’s last five scores: 11, 9, 45, 78 & 20.

Shadab Khan has 15 runs in two T20I innings against India. He also has 3 wickets at an average of 31 and a strike rate of 32 in four T20I innings against them.

Shadab Khan vs leg-spinners in T20Is since 2023: 21 runs, 24 balls, 10.50 average, 87.50 SR & 2 dismissals.

Shadab Khan vs off-spinners in T20Is since 2023: 22 runs, 23 balls, 11 average, 95.65 SR & 2 dismissals.

Shadab Khan vs RHBs in T20Is since 2023: 5 wickets, 56.20 average, 40 SR & 8.43 economy rate. Shadab Khan vs LHBs in T20Is since 2023: 4 wickets, 31.25 average, 22 SR & 8.52 economy rate.

Shadab Khan’s last five scores: 40, 0, 3, 0 & 15*. Shadab Khan’s previous five figures: 0/27, 0/20, 0/55, 0/54 & 1/15.

Iftikhar Ahmed has 81 runs at an average of 40.50 and a strike rate of 142.10 in three T20I innings against India. He also has a fifty against them.

Iftikhar Ahmed vs left-arm pace in T20Is since 2023: 32 runs, 17 balls, 10.66 average, 188.23 SR & 3 dismissals.

Iftikhar Ahmed’s last five scores: 18, 21, 23, 5 & 37*.

Shaheen Afridi has 3 wickets at an average of 21.66 and a strike rate of 16 in two T20I innings against India.

Shaheen Afridi vs RHBs in T20Is since 2023: 28 wickets, 15 average, 11.25 SR & 8 economy rate. Shaheen Afridi vs LHBs in T20Is since 2023: 5 wickets, 33.60 average, 22.40 SR & 9 economy rate.

Shaheen Afridi’s last five figures: 0/33, 0/20, 3/36, 3/14 & 3/49.

Haris Rauf has 4 wickets at an average of 33.50 and a strike rate of 24 in four T20I innings against India.

Haris Rauf vs RHBs in T20Is since 2023: 13 wickets, 21.84 average, 13.15 SR & 9.96 economy rate. Haris Rauf vs LHBs in T20Is since 2023: 11 wickets, 12.36 average, 9.54 SR & 7.77 economy rate.

Haris Rauf’s last five figures: 1/37, 3/38, 2/34, 1/22 & 0/25.

Naseem Shah has 4 wickets at an average of 23.75 and a strike rate of 18 in three T20I innings against India.

Naseem Shah vs RHBs in T20Is since 2023: 5 wickets, 51.20 average, 35 SR & 8.77 economy rate. Naseem Shah vs LHBs in T20Is since 2023: 1 wicket, 61 average, 35 SR & 10.45 economy rate.

Naseem Shah’s last five scores: 1/26, 0/51, 1/36, 1/37 & 1/44.

Mohammad Amir has 4 wickets at an average of 7.25 and a strike rate of 10.50 in two T20I innings against India.

Mohammad Amir vs RHBs in T20Is since 2023: 6 wickets, 36.16 average, 24.33 SR & 8.91 economy rate. Mohammad Amir vs LHBs in T20Is since 2023: 0 wickets & 7.75 economy rate.

Mohammad Amir’s previous five figures: 1/25, 0/27, 0/34, 1/32 & 1/44.

IND vs PAK Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The pitch in New York played slightly better in the previous game, but it was still sluggish. Expect another similar track, with excessive help for pacers. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 150 being a fighting one.

Weather Report

A temperature of around 23°C, with high chances of rain, is forecast.

IND vs PAK Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh.

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (c), Usman Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Amir.

IND vs PAK Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Virat Kohli: Virat Kohli enjoys playing against Pakistan. Kohli has a sensational record against them. He can play another big knock.

Hardik Pandya: Hardik Pandya will contribute with both bat and ball. Pandya always does well against Pakistan. He will fetch ample points.

Mohammad Rizwan: Mohammad Rizwan will open the innings. Rizwan has a fine record against India. His wicketkeeping will also fetch a few points.

IND vs PAK Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Mohammed Siraj: Mohammed Siraj has been selected by less than 37% of users as of now. Siraj will bowl in different phases and get ample assistance off the deck. He can snare a few wickets.

Mohammad Amir: Mohammad Amir’s selection % currently stands at 15.95. Amir has done well against India previously and will get some help from the surface. He can dismiss a few batters.

IND vs PAK Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Axar Patel: Axar Patel might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

IND vs PAK Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If IND bat first:

Complete the team with three among Babar Azam, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Fakhar Zaman, and Shaheen Afridi.

If PAK bat first:

Complete the team with three among Suryakumar Yadav, Usman Khan, Shadab Khan, Arshdeep Singh, and Haris Rauf.

IND vs PAK Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If IND bat first:

Complete the team with three among Rishabh Pant, Fakhar Zaman, Naseem Shah, and Ravindra Jadeja.

If PAK bat first:

Complete the team with three among Iftikhar Ahmed, Suryakumar Yadav, Shadab Khan, and Mohammed Siraj.

IND vs PAK Dream11 Prediction

