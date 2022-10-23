IND vs PAK Dream11 Prediction, Team, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing XI, Pitch And Weather Updates – India vs Pakistan, Super 12, Group 2, Match 16th ICC T20 World Cup 2022

IND vs PAK Dream11 Match Preview

It’s the biggest encounter in cricket - India vs Pakistan. Both teams have many quality players in their ranks and it promises to be a thriller of a game.

India, lately, has been a little off-colour in multinational tournaments. They will be without Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja - two of their best players in this world cup. Rohit Sharma and his men need to be at their best in both batting and bowling. The Indian batting unit is one of the best in the tournament and they must perform for India to win this game. The onus will be on Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya in the batting department.

It’ll be interesting to see what will be India’s bowling attack for this match. They brought in Mohammad Shami as Bumrah’s replacement and he will be a key bowler for his team. Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh and Harshal Patel also need to be on their toes. Axar Patel will be important with both bat and the ball while one of Chahal or Ashwin will play. India must play as a team to win this game.

Pakistan, meanwhile, is coming off a tri-series win against New Zealand and Bangladesh. They will be very confident coming into this game and the return of Shaheen Afridi will boost their confidence even more. Their bowling unit looks settled as they have one of the best pace units in the tournament and two quality spinners in Shadab and Nawaz.

Babar and Rizwan are arguably the most consistent opening pair in the shortest format but Pakistan is over-dependent on them for scoring the majority of the runs and the middle order needs to take responsibility. Shadab Khan and Mohammad Nawaz may get promoted which has been a successful move for them. Pakistan will look to give their all and win this game.

IND vs PAK Match Venue, Date and Time

Match: India vs Pakistan, Super 12, Group 2, Match 16th ICC T20 World Cup 2022

Venue: Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), Melbourne

Date and Time: 23rd October 2022, Sunday, 1:30 PM IST

IND vs PAK Venue and Pitch Report

The pitch at MCG is overall a good one for the batters but the big dimensions will help the bowlers quite a bit. There will be some movement for the pacers with the new ball while the ball may grip a bit for the spinners as the game progresses. Batters who rotate the strike and who hit more fours will succeed here. The average first innings score here is 149 runs in T20Is and chasing sides have won 9 out of 14 T20Is. Teams will prefer chasing after winning the toss.

IND vs PAK Dream11 Prediction

Both sides have many quality players and have been in good form lately. It’s very difficult to predict a winner but India is expected to win this game as Pakistan is having some troubles in the middle order.

Predicted IND vs PAK Playing XI

India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Deepak Dinesh Karthik (wk), Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammad Shami/Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman/Shan Masood, Haider Ali, Shadab Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi

Top Captaincy Choices for IND vs PAK Dream11 Match

Hardik Pandya: Hardik Pandya will be the best captaincy pick for this game. He will bowl 3-4 overs and has been in sublime form with the bat. He will be one of the most important players for India and can fetch plenty of points because of his all-round attributes. Pandya did well against Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2022 and will look to do well in this game too.

Virat Kohli: Virat Kohli will be a key batter for India. His record against Pakistan has been phenomenal and he is expected to continue that in this match. Kohli loves to run between the wickets and the big dimensions of the MCG will suit his style of play. We all know what he is capable of when he gets going. Kohli will be an excellent captaincy option.

Mohammad Rizwan: Mohammad Rizwan has a great record against India and he has been in sublime form lately. He has been super consistent and will be a crucial batter for Pakistan. Rizwan likes to play throughout the 20 overs and he will score big if he does that. He will be a very popular captaincy choice.

Differential Picks for IND vs PAK Dream11 Match

Arshdeep Singh: Arshdeep Singh was in exceptional form in the recent T20I series against South Africa. He bowled well with the new ball, swinging it both ways and in the death overs as well. He has bowls at a good pace, can swing the new ball and nails the yorker. Arshdeep will be a key bowler for India and an excellent differential pick for your fantasy team.

Naseem Shah: Naseem Shah will bowl in the power play alongside Shaheen Afridi. He bowls at 140+ and can swing the new ball both ways. He bowled well against India in the Asia Cup 2022. He can pick a few early wickets and will be a good differential pick for your fantasy teams.

Axar Patel: Axar Patel will be an ideal differential pick for your fantasy teams. He is a wicket-taker with the ball and will love the big dimensions of the MCG. He was in top form in the recent series against South Africa. He is the only left-hand batter in the Indian squad alongside Rishabh Pant but Pant is unlikely to play so his importance with the bat increases against Mohammad Nawaz and Shadab Khan.

Small/Head-to-Head League Team for IND vs PAK Dream11 Match

If IND Bats First: C - Hardik Pandya, VC - Mohammad Rizwan

If PAK Bats First: C - Suryakumar Yadav, VC - Babar Azam

Mega League Team for IND vs PAK Dream11 Match

If IND Bats First: C - Virat Kohli, VC - Bhuvneshwar Kumar

If PAK Bats First: C - Arshdeep Singh, VC - KL Rahul

Which Contests to Join for IND vs PAK Dream11 Match

Joining small league contests of up to 7 members is recommended with the small/head-to-head league team. Join the Mega contest and all the other contests with a big prize pool with the mega league team.