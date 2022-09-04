IND vs PAK Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream11 Team, Playing XI, Pitch Report And Weather Updates – India vs Pakistan, Super 4, Match 2, Asia Cup 2022

IND vs PAK Dream11 Match Preview

India and Pakistan will lock horns for the second time in Asia Cup 2022. India has already defeated Pakistan once and will look to do a double on them by winning this game as well. Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul have been out of form and they need to get their team to a good start in this game. Virat Kohli has shown glimpses of his former self and that’s a great sign for India. Suryakumar Yadav has been in excellent form while Hardik Pandya has been in terrific touch as well. There will be a little selection headache for India after injury to Ravindra Jadeja and Avesh Khan being unwell for this game. Bhunveshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, and Hardik bowled well in the first game. The spinners will be eyeing a good performance, especially Yuzvendra Chahal.

Also Read: Asia Cup 2022 Live Streaming Details: When and Where to Watch Asia Cup 2022 LIVE on TV in India, Pakistan and Bangladesh, Schedule, Fixtures, Teams, Squads, Venues and All you need to know

Pakistan defeated Hong Kong by a massive margin of 155 runs to qualify for the Super 4 round. They will look to settle the score against India in this game and start off their Super 4 campaign in style. Mohammad Rizwan has been in good touch while Babar Azam’s poor form is a big concern for his team. Fakhar Zaman and the others did well against Hong Kong and they need to perform in this game as well. Bowlers have done a good job, especially Naseem Shah and Mohammad Nawaz. Shadab Khan also picked 3 wickets in the last game. Pakistan must be at their best in this game to defeat the in-form Indian team.

IND vs PAK Match Venue, Date and Time

Match: India vs Pakistan, Super 4, Match 2, Asia Cup 2022

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

Date and Time: 4th September 2022, Sunday, 7:30 PM IST

IND vs PAK Venue and Pitch Report

The pitch at Dubai has been good for batting in all the games played here. It has been slightly two-paced in the first innings but has eased down in the second innings and 3 out of 4 games at Dubai in this tournament have been won by teams chasing. The average first innings score here is 157 runs in this tournament. There will be swing on offer for the pacers with the new ball, especially under the lights. Teams will prefer chasing after winning the toss.

IND vs PAK Dream11 Prediction

Both sides have many quality players and have been in good form as a team. India is looking more balanced as a team and they’ve already defeated Pakistan once. India will be the favourites to win this match.

Predicted IND vs PAK Playing XI

Ravindra Jadeja is ruled out of Asia Cup 2022 due to a knee injury. Avesh Khan will also miss this game due to illness. Axar Patel will replace Jadeja and one of Deepak Hooda or Ravichandran Ashwin will replace Avesh.

India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Deepak Hooda/Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

Shahnawaz Dahani is ruled out of this game due to a side strain. Hasan Ali is expected to replace him.

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf

Top Captaincy Choices for IND vs PAK Dream11 Match

Hardik Pandya: Hardik Pandya will be the best captaincy pick for this game. He will bowl 4 overs in the absence of the third pacer and has been in sublime form with the bat. He single-handedly won the first game against Pakistan by picking 3 wickets with the ball and then scoring 33* runs in a very tight situation to take his side over the line. Hardik will be a must-pick in fantasy cricket.

Virat Kohli: Virat Kohli has looked good touch in the first two games of Asia Cup 2022. He is still far from his best but has scored runs in both games. He scored 35 in the first match and 59 in the second one. Kohli will be a crucial batter for India as he is one of the best batters to have ever played the game and can win the match on his own when on song. He will be a great captaincy choice.

Mohammad Rizwan: Mohammad Rizwan has scored runs in both the games Pakistan has played till now. He scored 43 in the first game against India and 78 in the last match. Rizwan is currently one of the best batters in T20I cricket. He likes to stay on the crease and play till the end. He will fetch points from wicket-keeping as well. Rizwan will be a top captaincy option for your fantasy teams.

Budget Picks for IND vs PAK Dream11 Match

Mohammad Nawaz (8.5 credits): Mohammad Nawaz has been in top form. He has picked 3 wickets each in both the games he has played so far. Nawaz picked 3 wickets in the first game against India and will look to repeat the same in this match as well. He is handy with the bat as well and can score a few runs if he gets the chance to bat. He will be a top budget pick.

Differential Picks for IND vs PAK Dream11 Match

Yuzvendra Chahal: Yuzvendra Chahal is a world class spinner. He is one of the best in the shortest format and has been match winner for India. Chahal has been far from his best in Asia Cup 2022. He has played 2 matches and is yet to pick a wicket in this tournament. He will look to do well in this all-important game and he can pick wickets in clusters when he gets going. Chahal will be a top differnetial pick.

Khushdil Shah: Khushdil Shah played a blinder in the last game against Hong Kong where he scored 35* runs in just 15 balls including 4 sixes off the last four balls of the 20th overs. Khushdil may bowl one or two overs as well. He will be a key batter for Pakistan, especially against the Indian spinners. He is a destructive batter and will be a very good differential pick in fantasy cricket.

Small/Head-to-Head League Team for IND vs PAK Dream11 Match

If IND Bats First: C - Hardik Pandya, VC - Virat Kohli

If PAK Bats First: C - Bhuvneshwar Kumar, VC - Babar Azam

Mega League Team for IND vs PAK Dream11 Match

If IND Bats First: C - Suryakumar Yadav, VC - Mohammad Rizwan

If PAK Bats First: C - Arshdeep Singh, VC - Naseem Shah

Which Contests to Join for IND vs PAK Dream11 Match

Joining small league contests of up to 7 members is recommended with the small/head-to-head league team. Join Mega contest and all the other contests with a big prize pool with the mega league team.