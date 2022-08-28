IND vs PAK Dream11 Match Preview

It’s the biggest rivalry in cricket history. India will take on Pakistan in the 2nd match of Asia Cup 2022 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

India will look to settle the score from the last T20 World Cup. There are many new faces in the Indian line-up alongside the greats of the game like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. The Indian batting unit has players like Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, Hardik Panya, and Ravindra Jadeja apart from Virat and Rohit. All of these players are match winners and will look to perform well in this game. India will miss Jasprit Bumrah but the likes of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Hardik Pandya, etc have been in good form as a bowling unit. The pace unit is a bit inexperienced with the likes of Arshdeep Singh and Avesh Khan. Arshdeep has been exceptional and will look to bowl good lines and lengths in this all-important game. The Indian team has been in good form and will look to start off their campaign with a win.

Pakistan, meanwhile, has many quality players in their line-up as well. Just like India, they are also without their premium pace bowler in Shaheen Afridi. The onus of scoring the majority of the runs will be on the shoulders of the top order of Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, and Fakhar Zaman. Their middle order is yet to be tested properly but the likes of Iftikhar Ahmed, Khusdhil Shah, Asif Ali, and Shadab Khan are good players and will look to do well with the bat. Their pace attack is not that strong without Shaheen Afridi and Mohammad Wasim Jr also got ruled out due to injury. Hasan Ali hasn’t been in that good form. Haris Rauf will lead the pace unit alongside Naseem Shah who is still inexperienced. The spin attack looks good with Shadab Khan, Khushdil Shah, and Mohammad Nawaz. Pakistan overall has a good team and will look to win this game against their arch-rivals.

IND vs PAK Match Venue, Date and Time

Match: India vs Pakistan, Match 2, Group A, Asia Cup 2022

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

Date and Time: 28th August 2022, Sunday, 7:30 PM IST

IND vs PAK Venue and Pitch Report

This game will be played at the Dubai International Stadium, Dubai. It will be an excellent wicket for a T20 game. Batters can play their shots freely trusting the pitch while there will be good movement in the air and off the deck for the pacers with the new ball. Spinners will also come into play as the game progresses. The boundaries are of decent size as well. The average first innings score here is 143 runs in T20Is but expect it to be a lot higher in this game. Chasing sides have won 39 T20I games out of 76 played here. Teams will prefer chasing after winning the toss.

IND vs PAK Dream11 Prediction

Both sides have many quality players and have been in good form as a team. India’s bowling is looking better than Pakistan’s bowling and that will give them an edge over their opponents in this game.

Predicted IND vs PAK Playing XI

India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf

Top Captaincy Choices for IND vs PAK Dream11 Match

Rohit Sharma: Rohit Sharma will be one of the best captaincy picks for this game. Rohit is arguably the best opener in white ball cricket. He is known for scoring big when on song and winning games on his own. Rohit has played with good intent in recent series’, especially in the power play. He will look to exploit the field restrictions and will look to lead India from the front. Rohit will be a must-pick for this game.

Babar Azam: Babar Azam, at the moment, is amongst the finest batters in world cricket. He has been very consistent for Pakistan in all three formats and will be the backbone of their batting in this tournament and in this high-profile game. Babar likes to hold one end and play till the end. He can score big once he gets going. He has been in good form recently and will be an excellent captaincy choice.

Hardik Pandya: Hardik Pandya has been in sublime form since his return from injury. He has scored runs with the bat and is bowling at a good pace. He will be a top captaincy option as he’ll contribute with both bat and ball. He is expected to bowl 3-4 overs and will bat in the middle-order. Hardik is a hard hitter and can change the course of the game in a matter of a few overs. He will be a very valuable fantasy pick for this game.

Budget Pick for IND vs PAK Dream11 Match

Bhuvneshwar Kumar (8.5 credits): Bhuvneshwar Kumar will be an ideal budget pick for your fantasy teams. He is known for swinging the new ball and picking up early wickets. Bhuvi has been excellent in the death overs as well. He has a good record against Pakistan - 5 wickets in 4 games at an economy of 7.21, averaging 20.2 and has a strike rate of 16.8 with the ball. Bhuvneshwar can fetch good points with the ball.

Differential Picks for IND vs PAK Dream11 Match

Arshdeep Singh: Arshdeep Singh will be an excellent differential pick for this game. He will be India’s second pace bowler in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammad Shami. Arshdeep has been in exceptional form and has bowled well since his debut for the national side. He will bowl with the ball and then in the death overs. He swings the new ball and has an excellent yorker as well. Arshdeep will be a key bowler for India in this tournament.

Khushdil Shah: Khushdil Shah will be another top differential pick for this game. Khushdil will bat in the lower middle-order and will 3-4 overs of his left-arm orthodox. He is a hard-hitter with the bat and has been a wicket-taker with the ball. Khushdil has done well for Pakistan and will look to do well in this game too.

Small/Head-to-Head League Team for IND vs PAK Dream11 Match

If IND Bats First: C - Rohit Sharma, VC - Hardik Pandya

If PAK Bats First: C - Mohammad Rizwan, VC - Virat Kohli

Mega League Team for IND vs PAK Dream11 Match

If IND Bats First: C - Babar Azam, VC - Suryakumar Yadav

If PAK Bats First: C - KL Rahul, VC - Yuzvendra Chahal

Which Contests to Join for IND vs PAK Dream11 Match

Joining small league contests of up to 7 members is recommended with the small/head-to-head league team. Join Mega contest and all the other contests with a big prize pool with the mega league team.