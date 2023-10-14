IND vs PAK Dream11 Prediction Today, World Cup 2023 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

IND vs PAK Dream11 Prediction: India have a more all-round team and look good to complete a hat-trick of wins in this World Cup.

IND vs PAK Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

World Cup 2023

Match

India vs Pakistan

Date

14 October 2023

Time

2:00 PM IST

IND vs PAK Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Rohit Sharma has 787 runs at an average of 49.18 and a strike rate of 89.22 in 18 ODI innings against Pakistan. He has also hit seven half-centuries and two centuries against them.

Virat Kohli has 662 runs at an average of 55.16 and a strike rate of 100.60 in 15 ODI innings against Pakistan. He has also hit two fifties and three centuries against them.

Hardik Pandya has 209 runs at an average of 69.66 and a strike rate of 132.27 in four ODI innings against Pakistan. He has also taken 6 wickets at an average of 30.16 in five ODI innings against them.

Kuldeep Yadav has 10 wickets at an average of 13.50 and a strike rate of 21 in four ODI innings against Pakistan.

Mohammed Shami has 5 wickets at an average of 21.40 and a strike rate of 33.60 in three ODI innings against Pakistan.

Mohammad Rizwan has 827 runs at an average of 75.18 and a strike rate of 94.73 in 17 ODI innings this year. He also has seven fifties and a century.

Shaheen Shah Afridi has 5 wickets at an average of 31.20 and a strike rate of 31.20 in three ODI innings against India.

Haris Rauf has 29 wickets at an average of 22.75 and a strike rate of 24.58 in 15 ODI innings this year. He also has two four-wicket and a five-wicket haul.

IND vs PAK Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The average first innings score has been 240, but the batting will get better in the evening. So, the teams batting first will have to score more than the usual par score. The pacers will enjoy bowling in Ahmedabad, as the surface here always has bounce and carry.

Weather Report

A temperature of around 34°C, with a sunny afternoon, is forecast.

IND vs PAK Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj.

Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf.

IND vs PAK Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Virat Kohli: Virat Kohli is among the most popular captaincy picks for this game. He has a tremendous record against Pakistan, and his recent form has also been top-notch. Expect Virat to fire again.

Hardik Pandya: Hardik Pandya is a popular captaincy pick for this game. He will contribute to all the departments, and he has also done well against Pakistan in the past. Hardik also has vast experience playing in Ahmedabad.

Babar Azam: Babar Azam hasn’t done anything significant with the willow of late. However, he is a skilled batter and will look to bounce back.

IND vs PAK Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Ishan Kishan: Ishan Kishan has surprisingly been picked up by less than 25% of users as of now, making him a good differential pick. Kishan is a class batter and also did well against Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2023. If he survives the new ball, Kishan can score big.

Iftikhar Ahmed: Iftikhar Ahmed has been selected by less than 21% of people as of now. Iftikhar handles pace well and will be crucial on the fast track of Ahmedabad against the Indian quicks. Iftikhar can also bowl a few overs if required.

IND vs PAK Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Imam-ul-Haq: Imam-ul-Haq has struggled against quality bowlers of late, and his record against India is not convincing, either. Consider avoiding him.

IND vs PAK Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If IND bat first:

Complete the team with three among Mohammad Rizwan Saud Shakeel, Shadab Khan and Mohammed Siraj.

If PAK bat first:

Complete the team with three among KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammad Nawaz and Mohammed Shami.

IND vs PAK Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If IND bat first:

Complete the team with three among Ishan Kishan, Shadab Khan, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj.

If PAK bat first:

Complete the team with three among KL Rahul, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammed Shami and Shaheen Afridi.

IND vs PAK Dream11 Prediction

India have a more all-round team and look good to complete a hat-trick of wins in this World Cup.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.