IND vs SL Dream11 Prediction Today, 3rd ODI Fantasy Cricket Tips: Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News, India vs Sri Lanka ODI Series 2023

IND vs SL Dream11 Prediction: All you need to know about the third T20I match between India and Sri Lanka.

IND vs SL Dream11 Prediction: India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI Match Preview

India have won both ODIs in the series so far and already won the three-match series. They will be now hoping to continue their winning form and make it a clean sweep. The bowlers have been bowling well throughout the series and is currently the main reason behind their series win. The batters did struggle to chase down the low target in Kolkata and will be looking to have a more flawless outing at the Greenfield. Overall, it has been a complete team effort from the men in blue with everyone stepping up at some time of the match. Rohit Sharma will be hoping to finish the series on a high with another win here.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka will be disappointed for not taking their chances and as a result the series is already out of their hands. The batting has been majorly disappointing with bowlers trying their best in the second ODI. Shanaka will be hoping for a better effort from his batters and compliment his bowlers in the third ODI. Sri Lanka will be playing for the first time at the Greenfield and will be looking to finish the tour on a high.

IND vs SL Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

League: Sri Lanka tour of India 2023

Match: India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd ODI

Date: 15th January 2023

Time: 1:30 PM IST

IND vs SL Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The pitch at the Greenfield Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram is a balanced one. It is not a high scoring surface but perfect for an ODI game. The first innings score is expected to be around 250. Anything above 200 is not going to be an easy task to chase. Batters can score once they are settled as medium pacers get movements initially and spinners control the game during the middle overs. Team winning the toss will be batting first.

Weather Report

The weather forecast in Thiruvananthapuram looks clear throughout the day. There is no rain predicted during the match time.

Team News

Pathum Nissanka missed the second ODI due to back stiffness. His availability for the third ODI is uncertain.

IND vs SL Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Umran Malik, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj

Sri Lanka Playing XI: Nuwanindu Fernando, Kusal Mendis (wk), Avishka Fernando, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dunith Wellalage, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara.

IND vs SL Dream11 Prediction

Both the teams are looking balanced and an enthralling contest beckons in front of us. However, India is expected to win this match.

IND vs SL Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Shreyas Iyer: Shreyas Iyer will be an excellent captaincy choice for this match. The conditions at the venue for the third ODI might make him come to the crease early like in the second ODI. He has got a good start in both the ODIs in this series but failed to convert. It is expected to see him score this time in the third ODI.

Mohammed Siraj: Mohammed Siraj has been one of the most consistent players for India in ODIs. He is currently the highest wicket-taker in this series. Siraj finished 2022 as India’s highest wicket-taker in ODIs. He does not look like stopping anytime soon and the conditions at the venue for third ODI will only assist him more with the new ball. He will be another excellent captaincy choice for this match.

Dasun Shanaka: The Sri Lankan skipper scored a magnificent century in the first ODI. He will be another great captaincy choice for this match. Shanaka will play a crucial role in that middle order and considering the conditions might come well with the ball as well. He is the second highest run-scorer in the series with 110 runs and also has one wicket with the ball.

IND vs SL Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Axar Patel: Axar Patel will be a top differential pick for this match. The left-arm spinner has 11 List A wickets at an average of 18.5 at the Greenfield Stadium where the third ODI will be played. In addition, he can add valuable runs with the bat down the order.

Nuwanindu Fernando: The Sri Lankan opener was the top-scorer for his side in the second ODI on debut. He has not been picked by many in their fantasy XI for this game at the time of writing. It is advisable to keep him as one of the top differential picks for this game.

IND vs SL Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Avishka Fernando: Avishka Fernando is having a very poor ODI series. It is advisable to avoid him in your XI for this match.

