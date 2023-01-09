IND vs SL Dream11 Prediction, 1st ODI Fantasy Cricket Tips: Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News, India vs Sri Lanka ODI Series 2023

IND vs SL Dream11 Prediction for 1st ODI: All you need to know about the first ODI between India and Sri Lanka.

IND vs SL Dream11 Prediction: India vs Sri Lanka Match Preview

After an enthralling 3-match T20I series, India and Sri Lanka are all set to take on each other in the ODIs. This is the first ODI of the 3-match series.

There have not been many changes in the India ODI squad from their last series against Bangladesh, in fact Rohit Sharma makes his return as captain after missing the last ODI due to an injury in the second ODI. Hardik Pandya is also back to the ODI squad after getting a time off from the Bangladesh tour. This will be the first ODI series against Sri Lanka in more than five years for many senior players. With 2023 being a World Cup year, Rohit Sharma and his men will be hoping to start the proceedings with a win.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka had a brilliant 2022 in this format, having beaten the mighty Australia by 3-2 last June. There have not been many changes in their squad either are expected to continue with the same combination.There might be a chance we see young left arm spinner Dunith Wellalage in the XI. Overall, Dasun Shanaka and his men won many hearts by their magnificent performance in the T20I series. They will be hoping to go one step ahead this time and win the series.

IND vs SL Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Series: India vs Sri Lanka, 1st ODI

Date: 10th January 2023

Time: 1:30 PM IST

IND vs SL Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The pitch at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati is a good one for the batters. This venue has hosted only one List A game, where a total of 324 was chased down with almost 8 overs remaining. In addition, the last T20I played here last year saw almost 500 runs being scored across two innings. Batting gets even better under the lights and the average first innings score is expected to be around 320. Team winning the toss will bowl first.

Weather Report

The weather forecast in Guwahati looks brilliant throughout the day. There is no rain predicted during the match time.

Team News

Jasprit Bumrah, who was supposed to make his comeback from injury in this series has been further rested.

IND vs SL Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Avishka Fernando, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Dilshan Madushanka.

IND vs SL Dream11 Prediction

Both the teams are looking balanced and an enthralling contest beckons in front of us. However, India is expected to win this match.

IND vs SL Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Shreyas Iyer: Shreyas Iyer finished 2022 as the highest run-scorer for India across formats. In fact, the India number 4 scored 724 ODI runs at an average 55.7 last year. He scored at an average over 60 in almost every ODI series he played. It is advisable to keep him as one of your captaincy choices for this match. He played his debut ODI series against Sri Lanka back in 2017, against whom he scored at an average of 54.

Virat Kohli: Virat Kohli had a fantastic second half of 2022. He scored his 44th ODI century in his last ODI match against Bangladesh last month. The former India captain also scored an ODI century in his last visit to Guwahati back in 2018. The conditions at the Barsapara have been better for the batters lately and looking at Kohli’s form lately, he will be a brilliant captaincy choice for this match. Moreover, it is against Sri Lanka, against whom he has an ODI average of 60, including 8 centuries.

Charith Asalanka: Charith Asalanka scored an unbeaten 83 in the last ODI game Sri Lanka played. Asalanka has been in great form in this format for the last couple of years. He finished 2022 as the second highest run-scorer for Sri Lanka in ODIs. The left handed batter scored 426 runs at an average of 53.25 in ODIs, including 3 half centuries and a century. He will be an excellent captaincy pick for this match.

IND vs SL Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Chamika Karunaratne: Chamika Karunaratne finished 2022 as Sri Lanka’s second highest wicket taker in the ODIs. In addition, he can bat considerably well and scored 176 runs down the order in 2022. He will be an amazing differential pick for this match.

Mohammed Siraj: Mohammed Siraj will be a top differential pick for this match. The Indian seamer was the highest wicket-taker for India in ODIs last year. Siraj took 24 wickets in 15 ODIs he played last year.

IND vs SL Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Maheesh Theekshana: Maheesh Theekshana bowling strike rate was 66 last year. He had 9 wickets in 11 games. You can affort to avoid Theekshana from picking in your XI.

IND vs SL Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Team

IND vs SL Dream11 Prediction: Small League Team