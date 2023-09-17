IND vs SL Dream11 Prediction Today, Asia Cup 2023 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

IND vs SL Dream11 Prediction: Both teams have a good squad and played quality cricket throughout the tournament. However, India are a better unit overall and might win the game.

IND vs SL Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

Asia Cup 2023

Match

India vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup Final

Date

17 September 2023

Time

3:00 PM IST

IND vs SL Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Rohit Sharma has 1860 runs at an average of 46.50 and a strike rate of 94.36 in 49 ODI innings against Sri Lanka. He has also amassed seven fifties and six centuries against them.

Rohit Sharma’s previous five scores: 0, 53, 56, 74* & 11.

Shubman Gill has 226 runs at an average of 56.50 and a strike rate of 116.49 in four ODI innings against Sri Lanka. He has also hit a fifty and a century each against them.

Shubman Gill’s last five scores: 121, 19, 58, 67* & 10.

Virat Kohli has 2506 runs at an average of 62.65 and a strike rate of 93.92 in 50 ODI innings against Sri Lanka. He has also hit 11 fifties and 10 centuries against them.

Virat Kohli’s previous five scores: 3, 122*, 4, 54 & 31.

Ishan Kishan has 93 runs at an average of 31 and a strike rate of 86.91 in three ODI innings against Sri Lanka.

Ishan Kishan’s previous five scores: 5, 33, 82, 77 & 55.

KL Rahul has 288 runs at an average of 41.14 and a strike rate of 85.20 in eight ODI innings against Sri Lanka. He has also hit a fifty and a century each against them.

KL Rahul’s last five scores: 19, 39, 111*, 32 & 9.

Hardik Pandya has 127 runs at an average of 12.70 and a strike rate of 85.81 in 11 ODI innings against Sri Lanka. He has also taken 13 wickets at an average of 42.23 and a strike rate of 45.84 in 15 ODI innings against Sri Lanka.

Hardik Pandya’s previous five scores: 5, 87, 70*, 7 & 5.

Hardik Pandya’s previous five figures: 1/14, 1/17, 1/34, 0/13 & 0/38.

Ravindra Jadeja has 348 runs at an average of 38.66 and a strike rate of 78.55 in 18 ODI innings against Sri Lanka. He has also taken 27 wickets at an average of 39.88 and a strike rate of 49.59 in 27 ODI innings against them.

Ravindra Jadeja’s last five scores: 7, 4, 14, 8* & 10.

Ravindra Jadeja’s previous five figures: 1/53, 2/33, 0/26, 3/40 & 0/29.

Shardul Thakur has a solitary wicket in two ODI innings against Sri Lanka.

Shardul Thakur’s last five figures: 3/65, 1/26, 4/37, 3/42 & 1/14.

Kuldeep Yadav has 18 wickets at an average of 21.33 and a strike rate of 27.38 in nine ODI innings against Sri Lanka.

Kuldeep Yadav’s previous five figures: 4/43, 5/25, 0/34, 2/25 & 1/30.

Mohammed Siraj has 10 wickets at an average of 10.90 and a strike rate of 16.60 in four ODI innings against Sri Lanka.

Mohammed Siraj’s previous five figures: 1/17, 0/23, 3/61, 2/37 & 0/37.

Jasprit Bumrah has 24 wickets at an average of 16.75 and a strike rate of 23.83 in 11 ODI innings against Sri Lanka.

Jasprit Bumrah’s previous five figures: 2/30, 1/18, 2/49, 6/19 & 2/52.

Kusal Perera has 139 runs at an average of 19.85 and a strike rate of 83.73 in eight ODI innings against India.

Kusal Perera’s last five scores: 17, 9, 0, 73 & 120.

Pathum Nissanka has 78 runs in two ODI innings against India.

Pathum Nissanka’s previous five scores: 29, 6, 40, 41 & 14.

Kusal Mendis has 202 runs at an average of 20.20 and a strike rate of 75.09 in 10 ODI innings against India.

Kusal Mendis’ last five scores: 91, 15, 50, 92 & 5.

Sadeera Samarawickrama has 59 runs in two ODI innings against India.

Sadeera Samarawickrama’s previous five scores: 48, 17, 93, 3 & 54.

Charith Asalanka has 188 runs at an average of 26.85 and a strike rate of 75.50 in seven ODI innings against India.

Charith Asalanka’s previous five scores: 49*, 22, 10, 36 & 62*.

Dhananjaya de Silva has 165 runs at an average of 27.50 and a strike rate of 73.66 in seven ODI innings against India. He has also taken 4 wickets at an average of 45 and a strike rate of 48 in six ODI innings against them.

Dhananjaya de Silva’s last five scores: 5, 41, 6, 14 & 2.

Dhananjaya de Silva’s last five figures: 0/28, 0/28, 0/18, 2/12 & 1/35.

Dunith Wellalage has 77 runs at an average of 25.66 and a strike rate of 81.91 in four ODI innings against India. He has also taken 5 wickets at an average of 23.40 and a strike rate of 24 in three ODI innings against them.

Dunith Wellalage’s previous five scores: 0, 42*, 3, 33* & 3.

Dunith Wellalage’s last five figures: 1/40, 5/40, 1/26, 2/36 & 1/30.

Dasun Shanaka has 185 runs at an average of 30.83 and a strike rate of 89.80 in seven ODI innings against India. He has also taken 3 wickets at an average of 38 and a strike rate of 44 in six ODI innings against them.

Dasun Shanaka’s last five scores: 2, 9, 24, 5 & 14*.

Dasun Shanaka’s previous five figures: 0/18, 0/24, 3/28, 0/32 & 1/16.

Pramod Madushan’s last five figures: 2/58, 2/56, 2/6, 3/50 & 1/13.

Matheesha Pathirana went wicketless in his only ODI innings against India.

Matheesha Pathirana’s previous five figures: 3/65, 0/31, 3/58, 1/63 & 4/32.

Maheesh Theekshana took a solitary wicket in his only ODI innings against India.

Maheesh Theekshana’s previous five figures: 1/42, 1/41, 3/69, 1/62 & 2/19.

IND vs SL Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The average first innings score in the ODIs in Colombo has been 257, with the spinners taking 58.94% of wickets here. Expect the track to be on the slower side again. A total of around 260 can be a good one.

Weather Report

A temperature of around 29°C, with scattered thunderstorms, is forecasted throughout the match hours.

IND vs SL Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis (wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (c), Dunith Wellalage, Kasun Rajitha/Sahan Arachchige, Pramod Madushan, Matheesha Pathirana.

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan/Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah.

IND vs SL Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Virat Kohli: Virat Kohli has a fantastic record against Sri Lanka, and his numbers in Colombo are even better in the ODIs. Hence, he is a safe and popular captaincy option for this game.

Kuldeep Yadav: Kuldeep Yadav can be a terrific captain in the fantasy teams in this game. He has a fine ODI record against Sri Lanka, and the track will also assist him. Kuldeep has also been in top form of late.

Dhananjaya de Silva: Dhananjaya de Silva will contribute with both bat and ball, making him a good captaincy pick. The track will also suit his bowling, and he can cause serious damage.

IND vs SL Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Mohammed Siraj: Mohammed Siraj has surprisingly been picked up by less than 19% of users as of now, making him a good differential pick. He has a good record against Sri Lanka, and Siraj can again trouble the Sri Lankan batters, particularly with the new ball.

Pathum Nissanka: Pathum Nissanka has been selected by less than 24% of people as of now. He is a fine batter and has vast experience playing at this venue. If Nissanka manages to play out the new-ball spell, he can cause serious damage to the Indian bowling unit.

IND vs SL Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Dasun Shanaka: Dasun Shanaka hasn’t done anything significant with both bat and ball of late. Hence, he can be avoided for this rubber.

IND vs SL Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If IND bat first:

Complete the team with three among Kusal Perera, Charith Asalanka, Mohammed Siraj and Matheesha Pathirana.

If SL bat first:

Complete the team with three among Sadeera Samarawickrama, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah and Pramod Madushan.

IND vs SL Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If IND bat first:

Complete the team with three among Kusal Mendis, Hardik Pandya, Mohammed Siraj and Matheesha Pathirana.

If SL bat first:

Complete the team with three among KL Rahul, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Dhananjaya de Silva and Jasprit Bumrah.

IND vs SL Dream11 Prediction

Both teams have a good squad and played quality cricket throughout the tournament. However, India are a better unit overall and might win the game.

