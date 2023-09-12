IND vs SL Dream11 Prediction Today, Asia Cup 2023 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

IND vs SL Dream11 Prediction: India are a strong unit and might win the game.

IND vs SL Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

Asia Cup 2023

Match

India vs Sri Lanka

Date

12 September 2023

Time

3:00 PM IST

IND vs SL Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Rohit Sharma has 1807 runs at an average of 46.33 and a strike rate of 93.96 in 48 ODI innings against Sri Lanka. He has also amassed six fifties and as many centuries against them.

Rohit Sharma’s last five scores: 56, 74, 11, 12* & 30.

Shubman Gill has 207 runs at an average of 69 and a strike rate of 122.48 in three ODI innings against Sri Lanka. He has also amassed a fifty and a century each against them.

Shubman Gill’s last five scores: 58, 67*, 10, 85 & 34.

Virat Kohli has 2503 runs at an average of 64.17 and a strike rate of 94.23 in 49 ODI innings against Sri Lanka. He has also amassed 11 fifties and 10 centuries against them.

Virat Kohli’s previous five scores: 122*, 4, 54, 31 & 4.

KL Rahul has 249 runs at an average of 41.50 and a strike rate of 84.69 in seven ODI innings against Sri Lanka. He has also amassed a fifty and a century each against them.

KL Rahul’s last five scores: 111*, 32, 9, 75* & 7*.

Ishan Kishan has 60 runs in two ODI innings against Sri Lanka. He has also amassed a fifty against them.

Ishan Kishan’s last five scores: 82, 77, 55, 52 & 3.

Hardik Pandya has 122 runs at an average of 13.55 and a strike rate of 93.84 in 10 ODI innings against Sri Lanka. He has also taken 12 wickets at an average of 44.58 in 14 ODI innings against Sri Lanka.

Hardik Pandya’s last five scores: 87, 70*, 7, 5 & 40.

Hardik Pandya’s last five figures: 1/17, 1/34, 0/13, 0/38 & 1/17.

Ravindra Jadeja has 344 runs at an average of 43 and a strike rate of 81.13 in 17 ODI innings against Sri Lanka. He has also taken 25 wickets at an average of 41.76 in 26 ODI innings against Sri Lanka.

Ravindra Jadeja’s last five scores: 14, 8*, 10, 16* & 18.

Ravindra Jadeja’s previous five figures: 0/26, 0/29, 0/24, 3/37 & 0/34.

Kuldeep Yadav has 14 wickets at an average of 24.35 and a strike rate of 31.14 in eight ODI innings against Sri Lanka.

Kuldeep Yadav’s previous five figures: 5/25, 0/34, 2/25, 1/30 & 4/6.

Shardul Thakur has taken a solitary wicket in two ODI innings against Sri Lanka.

Shardul Thakur’s previous five figures: 1/16, 1/26, 4/37, 3/42 & 1/14.

Mohammed Siraj has 9 wickets at an average of 10.22 and a strike rate of 15.11 in three ODI innings against Sri Lanka.

Mohammed Siraj’s previous five figures: 0/23, 3/61, 2/37, 0/37 & 3/29.

Jasprit Bumrah has 22 wickets at an average of 16.90 and a strike rate of 24 in 10 ODI innings against Sri Lanka.

Jasprit Bumrah’s last five figures: 1/18, 2/49, 6/19, 2/52 & 1/37.

Pathum Nissanka scored 72 runs in his only ODI innings against India.

Pathum Nissanka’s last five scores: 40, 41, 14, 23 & 104.

Dimuth Karunaratne made 10 runs in his only ODI innings against India.

Dimuth Karunaratne’s previous five scores: 18, 32, 1, 83 & 30.

Kusal Mendis has 187 runs at an average of 20.77 and a strike rate of 73.91 in nine ODI innings against India.

Kusal Mendis’ last five scores: 50, 92, 5, 43 & 34*.

Sadeera Samarawickrama made 42 runs in his only ODI innings against India.

Sadeera Samarawickrama’s previous five scores: 93, 3, 54, 19 & 17*.

Charith Asalanka has 166 runs at an average of 27.66 and a strike rate of 77.57 in six ODI innings against India.

Charith Asalanka’s previous five scores: 10, 36, 62*, 36 & 2.

Dhananjaya de Silva has 124 runs at an average of 24.80 and a strike rate of 78.48 in six ODI innings against India. He has also taken 4 wickets at an average of 38 in five ODI innings against India.

Dhananjaya de Silva’s last five scores: 6, 14, 2, 4 & 93.

Dhananjaya de Silva’s last five figures: 0/18, 2/12, 1/35, 0/37 & 0/25.

Dasun Shanaka has 176 runs at an average of 35.20 and a strike rate of 91.19 in six ODI innings against India. He has also taken 3 wickets at an average of 30 in five ODI innings against India.

Dasun Shanaka’s last five scores: 24, 5, 14*, 1 & 5.

Dasun Shanaka’s previous five figures: 3/28, 0/32, 1/16, 1/27 & 1/30.

Dunith Wellalage has 35 runs at an average of 11.66 and a strike rate of 72.91 in three ODI innings against India. He went wicketless in two ODI innings against India.

Dunith Wellalage’s previous five figures: 1/26, 2/36, 1/30, 0/12 & 0/65.

Maheesh Theekshana’s previous five figures: 3/69, 1/62, 2/19, 4/31 & 4/34.

Kasun Rajitha has 8 wickets at an average of 39.37 and a strike rate of 33.12 in five ODI innings against India.

Kasun Rajitha’s last five figures: 0/29, 4/79, 0/29, 1/25 & 1/22.

Matheesha Pathirana’s previous five figures: 3/58, 1/63, 4/32, 0/16 & 1/61.

IND vs SL Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The average first innings score in Colombo in the ODIs has been 253, with the spinners snaring 57.32% of wickets here. For pacers, the key will be to use cutters in the middle overs to get some grip. A total of around 260 can be a good one.

Weather Report

A temperature of around 28°C, with scattered thunderstorms, is forecasted during the match hours.

IND vs SL Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul (wk), Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah.

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis (wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (c), Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana.

IND vs SL Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Shubman Gill: Shubman Gill looked in fine nick in the previous game, and he can again wreak havoc against Sri Lanka. Gill has scored runs almost every time he has batted against them in the ODIs. Another good knock is well on the cards.

Virat Kohli: Virat Kohli has a magnificent record against Sri Lanka in this format and will look to build on this record. His overall performance at Colombo has also been top-notch.

Dhananjaya de Silva: Dhananjaya de Silva is a safe captaincy option for this game. He will contribute with both bat and ball, and his recent form has also been decent. Expect a fine outing for the all-rounder.

IND vs SL Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Kuldeep Yadav: Kuldeep Yadav has surprisingly been picked up by less than 19% of users as of now, making him a good differential pick. He has a fine record against Sri Lanka, and the track will also suit him. Hence, Kuldeep can have a terrific game again.

Dunith Wellalage: Dunith Wellalage has been selected by less than 25% of people as of now. Wellalage can contribute to all the departments and has experience playing at this venue. Expect him to have a good game.

IND vs SL Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Dimuth Karunaratne: Dimuth Karunaratne hasn’t done anything significant of late. He can be avoided for this rubber.

IND vs SL Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If IND bat first:

Complete the team with Ishan Kishan, Charith Asalanka and Kuldeep Yadav.

If SL bat first:

Complete the team with three among KL Rahul, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Dunith Wellalage and Mohammed Siraj.

IND vs SL Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If IND bat first:

Complete the team with Ishan Kishan, Charith Asalanka and Kuldeep Yadav.

If SL bat first:

Complete the team with three among KL Rahul, Kusal Mendis, Dunith Wellalage and Jasprit Bumrah.

IND vs SL Dream11 Prediction

India are a strong unit and might win the game.

