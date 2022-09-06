IND vs SL Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream11 Team, Playing XI, Pitch Report And Weather Updates – India vs Sri Lanka, Super 4, Match 3, Asia Cup 2022

IND vs SL Dream11 Match Preview

India lost their first game of the Super 4 round against Pakistan by 5 wickets. The batters did a great job but the poor show from the bowlers and fielders let the game slip away from them. Virat Kohli is finally back in form and this is the best news for the Indian team. Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul batted with a changed approach in the last game. They looked to exploit the field restrictions to the fullest. Suryakumar Yadav has been in top form as well.

The middle-order needs to be consistent in the batting unit. The bowlers looked off colour in the last game and they need to be back in form for this match. Ravi Bishnoi was excellent in his first Asia Cup match while Arshdeep Singh continues to impress with his bowling The likes of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Hardik Pandya need to take responsibility with the ball. India must win this game to stay alive in the tournament.

Sri Lanka, meanwhile, has been in exceptional form as a team. They have won two games in a row after losing their first game. They are playing as a team with all the players doing well. The batters have played some impactful knocks with all of them scoring 30-35 runs in just 15 20 balls. They defeated Afghanistan by 4 wickets in their last game by chasing down 179 runs. The highest score from their side was 36 runs. This shows that all their batters have done their job and have contributed by scoring small runs at a very high strike rate.

Sri Lanka needs some improvement in their bowling, especially in the pace department. Their pacers are young and inexperienced but they need to do well in this all-important game. Maheesh Theekshana and Wanindu Hasanranga have done well in the spin department. Sri Lanka will look to win this game and move one step closer to the finals of Asia Cup 2022.

IND vs SL Match Venue, Date and Time

Match: India vs Sri Lanka, Super 4, Match 3, Asia Cup 2022

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

Date and Time: 6th September 2022, Tuesday, 7:30 PM IST

IND vs SL Venue and Pitch Report

It will be an excellent pitch for batting in Dubai, especially in the second innings. There is something for the bowlers in the first innings, especially for the spinners and slow bowlers as the pitch has been two-paced in the first innings. It eases down in the second innings making batting easier. Overall, it will be a great pitch to bat on. The average first innings score has been 161 runs in Asia Cup 2022. Chasing sides have won 4 out of the 5 games played here in this tournament. Teams will prefer chasing after winning the toss.

IND vs SL Dream11 Prediction

India will be the favourites for this game but Sri Lanka is in excellent form at the moment and they will back themselves to do well and win this game.

Predicted IND vs SL Playing XI

India may bring in Ravichandran Ashwin for Yuzvendra Chahal as Sri Lanka have many left-handers in their batting line-up. Dinesh Karthik may replace Rishabh Pant.

India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant/Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, Deepak Hooda, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh,

No Changes are expected in the Sri Lankan line-up.

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Charith Asalanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka

Top Captaincy Choices for IND vs SL Dream11 Match

Virat Kohli: Virat Kohli has been in excellent form in this tournament. He is the second highest run-scorer of the tournament with 154 runs in 3 games at an average of 77. Kohli has 2 fifties to his name including a 60 in the last game against Pakistan. He is the best batter of this generation and has proved himself time and time again with consistent performances. Kohli averages 84.8 against Sri Lanka with a strike rate of 140.7 and has scored 339 runs in 6 T20I innings. He will be an ideal captaincy choice for this game.

Rohit Sharma: Rohit Sharma showed some signs of getting back in form in the last game. He attacked from the first over of the innings and played very aggressively at the top. Rohit is one of the best openers in all the formats and can win games on his own if he gets going. He is known for scoring big when on song and has a century against Sri Lanka (118 runs) in T2Is. India will need their captain to lead from the front in this game. Rohit will be a great captaincy option.

Wanindu Hasaranga: Wanindu Hasaranga will be the best bowler for Sri Lanka. He has been in top form as well. Hasaranga is one of the best spinners in the shortest format. He is a genuine wicket-taker and will look to pick a few wickets in this game. He will look to stop the flow of runs in the middle-overs and do well for his side. Hasaranga is handy with the bat as well and can score some runs. He will bat in the middle order. Wanindu will be a top captaincy pick

Budget Picks for IND vs SL Dream11 Match

KL Rahul (8.5 credits): KL Rahul looked in good touch in the last game against Pakistan. He batted with a lot of intent and looked to take on the bowlers in the power play. Rahul is one of the best batters in white ball format and can score big on his day. He averages 42.1 striking at 141.1 against Sri Lanka and has scored 295 runs in 7 innings against Sri Lanka. He will be an excellent budget pick for this game.

Differential Picks for IND vs SL Dream11 Match

Danushka Gunathilaka: Danushka Gunathilaka will be an excellent differential pick. He has been batting in the middle order in this tournament and has done well for his team. Gunathilaka scored a match-winning 33 runs in the last game against Afghanistan. He has looked to attack the spinners in the middle overs and keep the run rate going. He will look to score big in this game.

Dasun Shanaka: Dasun Shanaka will be another top differential pick for your fantasy teams. Shanaka will bat in the middle order and is a key player for his team. He likes to bat aggressively and can score at a high strike rate as we saw in the game against Bangladesh. He may bowl an over or two. He has scored 273 runs against India in 16 T20I innings and has 10 wickets as well.

Small/Head-to-Head League Team for IND vs SL Dream11 Match

If IND Bats First: C - Virat Kohli, VC - Rohit Sharma

If SL Bats First: C - Bhuvneshwar Kumar, VC - Bhanuka Rajapaksa

Mega League Team for IND vs SL Dream11 Match

If IND Bats First: C - Hardik Pandya, VC - Suryakumar Yadav

If SL Bats First: C - Arshdeep Singh, VC - Dasun Shanaka

Which Contests to Join for IND vs SL Dream11 Match

Joining small league contests of up to 7 members is recommended with the small/head-to-head league team. Join Mega contest and all the other contests with a big prize pool with the mega league team.