IND vs SL Dream11 Prediction Today, 1st T20I Fantasy Cricket Tips: Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News, India vs Sri Lanka T20Is 2023

IND vs SL Dream11 Prediction: All you need to know about the first T20I between India and Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka is on a white ball tour in India. There will be 3 T20Is and 3 ODIs played between the two teams. This is the 1st T20I of the 3-match series.

There have been many big changes in the India T20I squad. Hardik Pandya is the new captain and there are many new faces in Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Sanju Samson and others. Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Umran Malik, and Arshdeep Singh are the key players for the India side. They’ll look to start the new year with a win.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, is the underdogs in this series and they’ll look to prove themselves against a strong Indian side. They have match-winners like Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Dasun Shanaka, Pathum Nissanka and others on their side. They need to be consistent as a team if they are to do well in this series.

IND vs SL Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

League Sri Lanka tour of India 2023 Match India vs Sri Lanka Date 3rd January 2023

Time 1:45 PM IST

IND vs SL Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

Wankhede is a true batting venue. The ball comes onto the bat nicely and the boundaries are on the smaller side as well. The pacers will get good assitance with the new ball but overall the game will be dominated by the batters. The average first innings score here in T20Is is 195 runs. Chasing sides have won 5 out of the 7 T20Is played here.

Weather Report

The weather will be clear and there are no chances of rain.

Team News

Hardik Pandya will lead the Indian side and quite a few new faces are expected in the playing 11.

No such updates from the Lankan side.

IND vs SL Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

India: Ishan Kishan (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (c), Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Harshal Patel, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dhanajaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (c), Dasun Shanaka, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara, Dilshan Madushanka

IND vs SL Dream11 Prediction

India will be the clear favourites to win this game and Sri Lanka will need to punch above their weight if they are to win this game.

IND vs SL Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Suryakumar Yadav: Suryakumar Yadav was the best batter in T20 cricket last year. He’s India’s best batter in the shortest format. He handles all kinds of bowling quite well and plays all around the park. SKY can win matches single-handedly once he gets going. He will be the best captaincy pick.

Hardik Pandya: Hardik Pandya will bat in the middle order and will bowl a few overs as well. He’s amongst the best all-rounders in T20 cricket and is a proven match-winner. Hardik will be an ideal captaincy option for your fantasy teams.

Arshdeep Singh: Arshdeep Singh has been in exceptional form lately. He’s become India’s lead bowler in T20Is. He can swing the new ball both ways and is equally good in the death overs as well. Arshdeep will get some movement with the new ball and he can pick a few wickets in this game which makes him an excellent captaincy choice.

IND vs SL Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Ruturaj Gaikwad: Ruturaj Gaikwad has been piling up runs for fun in the domestic circuit. He has been in great touch with the bat and will look to replicate that in international cricket. He is known for scoring big when on song. Gaikwad will be an excellent differential pick.

Dasun Shanaka: Dasun Shanaka is an important player for his side. He will bat in the middle order and may bowl an over or two. He is a good all-rounder and will fetch points from both batting and bowling. Shanaka will be a top differential pick.

Yuzvendra Chahal: Yuzvendra Chahal is a genuine wicket-taker. He will be India’s lead spinner in this match. This Sri Lankan batting unit struggles against leg spin and Chahal can pick up a few wickets. He will be a great differential pick.

IND vs SL Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Chamika Karunaratne: Chamika Karunaratne will bat at number 8 and is not in great form with the ball. His overs can be cut if he goes for runs initially. He can be avoided in your fantasy teams.

