IND vs SL Dream11 Prediction Today, 2nd T20I Fantasy Cricket Tips: Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News, India vs Sri Lanka T20I Series 2023

IND vs SL Dream11 Prediction: All you need to know about the second T20I match between India and Sri Lanka

IND vs SL Dream11 Prediction: India vs Sri Lanka Match Preview

India had luck on their side as they won the first T20I of the series by 2 runs. The top order failed to get going but the middle and lower order steadied the ship and helped the side to a good total. The bowlers then bowled really well and kept picking wickets at regular intervals. The top order will look to do well in this game. India will be eyeing a series win in this match.

Sri Lanka, meanwhile, had a disappointing loss as they gifted away the game. They used the conditions and bowled exceptionally well. Their top order also failed to do well except for Kusal Mendis. Dasun Shanaka was excellent with the bat while Hasaranga also supported him quite well. Sri Lanka will look to win this game and keep the series alive.

IND vs SL Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Series: Sri Lanka tour of India 2023 Match: India vs Sri Lanka Date: 5th January 2023

Time: 7:00 PM IST

Venue: MCA Stadium, Pune

IND vs SL Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The pitch at the MCA stadium is overall a good one for batting but it may be a little two-paced in the first innings before the dew comes in. The spinners and bowlers with variations will get something off the deck in the first innings. Batting will be very easy once the dew settles in. The average first innings score here is 153 runs in T20Is and chasing sides have won 2 out of the 3 games played here.

Weather Report

The weather will be clear and there are no chances of rain.

Team News

Sanju Samson is unavailable in this game. Jitesh Sharma has been added to the squad as his cover.

IND vs SL Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

India: Ishan Kishan (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad/Rahul Tripathi, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (c), Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Harshal Patel, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh/Shivam Mavi, Yuzvendra Chahal/Washington Sundar

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dhanajaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (c), Dasun Shanaka, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara, Dilshan Madushanka

IND vs SL Dream11 Prediction

India will be the clear favourites to win this game but Sri Lanka almost won the first game and it’s expected to be an even contest.

IND vs SL Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Suryakumar Yadav: Suryakumar Yadav failed in the first game but he’s a quality player and will be the most popular captaincy pick for this game. He can win games on his own. Surya can tear apart any bowling attack on his day.

Hardik Pandya: Hardik Pandya scored 29 runs and steadied the ship after a top-order collapse. He went wicketless with the ball but he bowled exceptionally well. Hardik may bowl only one or two overs in this game but he’ll be an excellent captaincy choice.

Wanindu Hasaranga: Wanindu Hasaranga picked up one wicket and then scored a quickfire 21. He is one of the best leg-spinners in T20 cricket and is more than capable with the bat as well. Hasaranga will fetch points from both bat and the ball which makes him an ideal captaincy option.

IND vs SL Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Chamika Karunaratne: Chamika Karunaratne will be an excellent differential pick. He picked up one wicket and scored 23* runs with the bat. He almost won the game for his team. Chamika will bowl 3-4 overs and will contribute with the bat too.

Yuzvendra Chahal: Yuzvendra Chahal had an off-day in the first game but there was dew as well which made it harder for him. He’s a proven wicket-taker and will be an ideal differential pick for this game, especially when India is bowling first.

Shubman Gill: Shubman Gill failed to score big in the first T20I but he’s a very talented and capable batter and can score big in this game. He will bat in the top 3 and can win the match on his own when he gets going. Gill will be a great differential pick.

IND vs SL Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Charith Asalanka: Charith Asalanka looked in poor form in the first T20I. He will bat at number 4 but his current form is not that good and India has a good bowling unit which can trouble him.

IND vs SL Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Team

IND vs SL Dream11 Prediction: Small League Team