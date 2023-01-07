IND vs SL Dream11 Prediction Today, 3rd T20I Fantasy Cricket Tips: Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News, India vs Sri Lanka T20I Series 2023

IND vs SL Dream11 Prediction for 3rd T20I: All you need to know about the series decider between India and Sri Lanka in Rajkot.

IND vs SL Dream11 Prediction: India vs Sri Lanka Match Preview

The Indian top order needs to perform in this do-or-die game. Suryakumar Yadav found his touch with the bat. The batters have been inconsistent. The bowling was very average in the last game. Arshdeep Singh bowled quite a few no-balls while the other batters went for a lot of runs as well. India needs to regroup and play this game as a team.

Sri Lanka, meanwhile, will be very confident coming into this game. They did well in the last match but there is room for improvement. Bhanuka Rajapaksa has been horribly out of form while the spinners were a bit expensive in the last game. Sri Lanka will look to continue their good form and win the series.

IND vs SL Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

League Sri Lanka tour of India 2023 Match India vs Sri Lanka Date 7th January 2023

Time 7:00 PM IST

IND vs SL Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The pitch at the SCA Stadium will be a good one for batting. The ball will come onto the bat nicely and the batters will love their time on the crease. The pacers will get some movement with the new ball while the spinners will get some purchase before the dew settles in. Teams will look to chase after winning the toss. The average first innings score here in T20Is is 180 runs.

Weather Report

The weather will be clear and there are no chances of rain.

Team News

Ruturaj Gaikwad is expected to replace Shubman Gill while Harshal Patel may replace Shivam Mavi.

Sri Lanka is expected to be unchanged.

IND vs SL Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

India: Ishan Kishan (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rahul Tripathi, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (c), Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel/Shivam Mavi, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dhanajaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (c), Dasun Shanaka, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara, Dilshan Madushanka

IND vs SL Dream11 Prediction

India will be the favourites to win this game but Sri Lanka is in great form as well. It’s going to be a thriller of a game.

IND vs SL Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Suryakumar Yadav: Suryakumar Yadav scored 51 runs in the last match. He wasn’t at his best but looked in great touch. He’s India’s best batter in the shortest format and will be the best captaincy pick for this game.

Axar Patel: Axar Patel is in exceptional form in this series. He picked up 2 wickets and then scored 65 runs with the bat. He will fetch points from both batting and bowling which makes him an ideal captaincy choice.

Dasun Shanaka: Dasun Shanaka has scored runs in both games of this series. He scored a match-winning 56 in the last game and then picked up 2 wickets with the ball. Shanaka is in excellent form and will be a good captaincy option.

IND vs SL Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Arshdeep Singh: Arshdeep Singh had a forgettable day in the last game but he’s a champion player and will be an excellent differential pick for this game. He will bowl with the new ball and then in the death overs.

Yuzvendra Chahal: Yuzvendra Chahal was decent in the second T20I. He picked up one wicket and showed glimpses of regaining his form. Chahal will be another top differential pick for this game.

Dilshan Madushanka: Dilshan Madushanka picked up 2 wickets in the last game. He bowled well in the first match as well. He will bowl in the power play and then in the death overs. Madushanka will be an ideal differential pick in fantasy cricket.

IND vs SL Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Bhanuka Rajapaksa: Bhanuka Rajapaksa has been out of touch in the first two games. He has struggled to score runs and will be our player to avoid in this game.

IND vs SL Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Team

IND vs SL Dream11 Prediction: Small League Team