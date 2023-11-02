IND vs SL Dream11 Prediction Today, World Cup 2023 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

IND vs SL Dream11 Prediction: India are a formidable unit and might win the game.

IND vs SL Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

World Cup 2023

Match

India vs Sri Lanka

Date

02 November 2023

Time

2:00 PM IST

IND vs SL Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Rohit Sharma has 1860 runs at an average of 46.50 and a strike rate of 94.36 in 49 ODI innings against Sri Lanka. He also has seven fifties and six centuries against them.

Shubman Gill has 253 runs at an average of 63.25 and a strike rate of 118.77 in five ODI innings against Sri Lanka. He also has one fifty and a century against them.

Virat Kohli has 2506 runs at an average of 62.65 and a strike rate of 93.92 in 50 ODI innings against Sri Lanka. He also has 11 fifties and 10 centuries against them.

Shreyas Iyer has 256 runs at an average of 42.66 and a strike rate of 102.81 in six ODI innings against Sri Lanka. He also has two fifties against them.

KL Rahul has 288 runs at an average of 41.14 and a strike rate of 85.20 in eight ODI innings against Sri Lanka. He also has one fifty and a century against them.

Suryakumar Yadav has 128 runs at an average of 42.66 and a strike rate of 121.90 in four ODI innings against Sri Lanka. He also has a fifty against them.

Ravindra Jadeja has 348 runs at an average of 38.66 and a strike rate of 78.55 in 18 ODI innings against Sri Lanka. He also has 27 wickets at 39.88 runs apiece in 27 ODI innings against them.

Mohammed Shami has 6 wickets at 46.50 runs apiece in five ODI innings against Sri Lanka.

Mohammed Siraj has 16 wickets at an average of 8.12 and a strike rate of 13 in five ODI innings against Sri Lanka.

Jasprit Bumrah has 25 wickets at an average of 17 and a strike rate of 24 in 12 ODI innings against Sri Lanka. He also has one four-wicket and a five-wicket haul against them.

Pathum Nissanka has 289 runs at an average of 57.80 and a strike rate of 88.65 in six ODI innings in the World Cup 2023.

Kusal Mendis has 268 runs at an average of 44.66 and a strike rate of 127.01 in six ODI innings in the World Cup 2023. He also has one fifty and a century.

Sadeera Samarawickrama has 331 runs at an average of 82.75 and a strike rate of 104.41 in six ODI innings in the World Cup 2023. He also has two fifties and a century.

Dilshan Madushanka has 13 wickets at an average of 24.46 and a strike rate of 24 in six ODI innings this World Cup. He also has a five-wicket haul.

IND vs SL Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

Wankhede Stadium has always been high-scoring, and another high-scoring game might well be on the cards, especially if India bat first. There will be some early assistance for the pacers, particularly under the lights. Once the ball gets older, the batters will enjoy it.

Weather Report

A temperature of around 34°C, with no threat of rain, is forecast.

IND vs SL Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis (c & wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Angelo Mathews, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Dilshan Madushanka.

IND vs SL Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Rohit Sharma: Rohit Sharma has been in sensational form, and his overall record against Sri Lanka has also been decent. He also has vast experience of playing in Wankhede and will enjoy batting here. Expect another good outing for Rohit.

Virat Kohli: Virat Kohli has a tremendous record against Sri Lanka and will enjoy playing in Wankhede. He has also been in terrific form this World Cup.

Kusal Mendis: Kusal Mendis is another fine captaincy option for this game. Mendis is among the best Sri Lankan batters and will enjoy batting in Wankhede.

IND vs SL Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Mohammed Siraj: Mohammed Siraj has surprisingly been picked up by less than 28% of users as of now, making him a good differential pick. Siraj has an amazing record against Sri Lanka, as he picks wickets every time against them. He will also like bowling in Wankhede.

Charith Asalanka: Charith Asalanka has been selected by less than 17% of people as of now. Asalanka hasn’t been up to the mark this World Cup, but he can make crucial runs, especially if a few wickets fall early. Hence, Asalanka will be a nice differential pick.

IND vs SL Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Dimuth Karunaratne: Dimuth Karunaratne hasn’t done anything significant so far and can be avoided for this game.

IND vs SL Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If IND bat first:

Complete the team with three among Shreyas Iyer, Charith Asalanka, Angelo Mathews and Jasprit Bumrah.

If SL bat first:

Complete the team with three among Sadeera Samarawickrama, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav and Dushmantha Chameera.

IND vs SL Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If IND bat first:

Complete the team with Shubman Gill, Sadeera Samarawickrama and Jasprit Bumrah.

If SL bat first:

Complete the team with Charith Asalanka, Angelo Mathews and Dushmantha Chameera.

IND vs SL Dream11 Prediction

India are a formidable unit and might win the game.

