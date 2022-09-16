INM vs WOG Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream11 Team, Playing XI, Pitch Report And Weather Updates – Indian Maharajas vs World Giants, Special Match, Legends League Cricket 2022

INM vs WOG Dream11 Match Preview

The Legends of the game will be against each other in this Special exhibition match to kickstart the Legends League Cricket 2022. This will be the second edition of the tournament. Many legends of the game take the field and showcase their skills once again after their retirements from international cricket. The Indian Maharajas will be against the World Giants in this match.

Indian Maharajas have many big names in Indian cricket - Virender Sehwag, Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan, Stuart Binny, Harbhajan Singh, Mohammad Kaif, Parthiv Patel, etc and they’ll look to do well as a team and win this game. Virender Sehwag will lead the side. The batting looks very strong with all these big players but the bowling looks average when compared to the World Giants. Despite that, they have many quality bowlers in their ranks. The likes of RP Singh, Harbhajan Singh, Irfan Pathan, Pragyan Ojha, Yusuf Pathan, etc are proven performers and will look to bowl well in this match.

World Giants, meanwhile, have many legends of the game from around the globe. Shane Watson, Eoin Morgan, Brett Lee, Dale Steyn, Muttiah Muralitharan, Mitchell Johnson, Jacques Kallis, etc form a very intimidating line-up and it will be a great chance for the fans to these big names playing together in one team. World Giants are looking very balanced as a team with many quality batters, bowlers and all-rounders in their squad. They will look to play as a team and win this game.

INM vs WOG Dream11 Match Venue, Date and Time

Match: Indian Maharajas vs World Giants, Special Match, Legends League Cricket 2022

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Date and Time: 16th September 2022, Friday, 7:30 PM IST

INM vs WOG Dream11 Match Venue and Pitch Report

The pitch at the Eden Gardens will be a good one for batting. The ball will come onto the bat nicely and the batters can play their shots trusting the pitch. There will be some movement with the new ball and the spinners will get some help as well. Run scoring will be easy and expect a high-scoring game between the two teams. The average first innings score in 2022 at the Eden Gardens is 197 runs. Chasing sides have won 42 out of 74 games played here.

INM vs WOG Dream11 Match Prediction

Both teams have many quality players in their line-up and it promises to be an exciting contest between them. World Giants are looking more balanced and have good depth in their squad and will be the favourites to win this match.

INM vs WOG Dream11 Probable Playing XI

Indian Maharajas: Virender Sehwag (c), Naman Ojha (wk), Subramaniam Badrinath, Mohammad Kaif, Stuart Binny, Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan, Harbhajan Singh, Sreesanth, RP Singh, Pragyan Ojha

World Giants: Shane Watson, Lendl Simmons, Jacques Kallis, Eoin Morgan (c), Kevin O’Brien, Dinesh Ramdin (wk), Thisara Perera, Mitchell Johnson, Dale Steyn, Brett Lee, Muttiah Muralitharan

Top Captaincy Choices for INM vs WOG Dream11 Match

Shane Watson: Shane Watson looked in top form in the first game of the Road Safety World Series T20. He will open the innings for the World Giants and may also bowl an over or two. He scored 31 runs against Sri Lanka Legends with a few crisp shots. Watson will contribute with both bat and ball and he can score big if he stays on the crease for some time. He will be the best captaincy choice for this match.

Stuart Binny: Stuart Binny will bat at number 4 and may roll his arm over as well. He is one of the best all-rounders in the tournament and is in excellent form as well. Binny scored 84* runs in the first game of the Road Safety World Series T20 against South Africa Legends. He likes to play his shots and likes to deal in boundaries. Binny will be an ideal captaincy option for this match.

Virender Sehwag: Virender Sehwag will open the innings for the Indian Maharajas and he will look to attack from the first ball. He can score big and take the game away from the opposition in just a few overs. Sehwag is a good player of spin bowling as well and it’ll be very difficult to stop him once he’s in the zone. Sehwag is an excellent captaincy pick in fantasy cricket for today’s game.

Budget Pick for INM vs WOG Dream11 Match

Muttiah Muralitharan (8.5 Credits): Muttiah Muralitharan is a top budget pick for this match. Murali can pick wickets in clusters if he gets going and will look to do just that with his off-spin bowling. He has a good doosra as well and he will be a great fantasy pick for this game.

Differential Picks for INM vs WOG Dream11 Match

Pragyan Ojha: Pragyan Ojha will be an excellent differential pick for your fantasy teams. He is a wicket-taker with the ball and has done well in the past seasons of the Road Safety World Series T20 and in the Legends League as well. Ojha will bowl 4 overs and will give points by picking up a few wickets.

Brett Lee: Brett Lee will bowl 4 overs for the World Giants. He is expected to bowl in the power play and then in the death overs. Lee will look to bowl at a decent pace and he can trouble the batters with his bowling. He is one of the lead pacers for the World Giants and will be a must-pick for today’s game.

Small/Head-to-Head League Team for INM vs WOG Dream11 Match

If INM Bats First: C - Shane Watson, VC - Lendl Simmons

If WOG Bats First: C - Stuart Binny, VC - Dale Steyn

Mega League Team for INM vs WOG Dream11 Match

If INM Bats First: C - Virender Sehwag, VC - Stuart Binny

If WOG Bats First: C - Eoin Morgan, VC - Yusuf Pathan

Which Contests to Join for INM vs WOG Dream11 Match

Joining small league contests of up to 7 members is recommended with the small/head-to-head league team. Join Mega contest and all the other contests with a big prize pool with the mega league team.