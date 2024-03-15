IPL 2024: 5 Overseas Players you should pick in your Gamesys11 Fantasy Cricket Team

Some star overseas batters will be in action in the upcoming season. The IPL 2024 promises to be a blockbuster season.

IPL 2024 is about to begin in a few days time and all the teams are in the final stages of their preparations. The franchises have built their respective teams with a good mix of youth and experience. Over the years, overseas players have played a crucial role in the development of young domestic players.

The IPL provides the young domestic players valuable time with the international players even before they play for their country. This has helped in making the youngsters confident about their abilities and play with freedom.

Over the years, IPL has produced a series of quality performances from the overseas batters. Be it Chris Gayle, AB de Villiers, or Brendon McCullum, all have contributed in making this prestigious tournament a memorable one for the viewers. The overseas batters still hold a crucial place in the success of an IPL team.

Today, we will have a look at the 5 Overseas batters you should pick in your Fantasy Cricket Team.

David Warner

IPL Record: Matches 176, Runs 6397, Avg. 41.54, SR. 140

David Warner is one of those overseas batters who has been extremely consistent ever since he has started playing IPL. Apart from one or two seasons, Warner has always been amongst the runs in IPL. He made his IPL debut for Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals). But he joined Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2014, where his golden run actually started. He is the only player in IPL to win the Orange Cap thrice (2015, 2017, and 2019).

Warner also led Sunrisers Hyderabad to the IPL title in 2016, a season in which he scored 848 runs at an average of 60. He came back to Delhi Capitals in 2022 after a poor season in 2021 with SRH. In IPL 2023, he scored 516 runs at an average of 36.86 and a strike rate of 131.63, despite Delhi Capitals having a poor season.

With Rishabh Pant set to lead Delhi Capitals this year, Warner will be relieved of captaincy duties and can play with freedom. The 37-year-old is the third highest run-scorer in IPL right now. A free-flowing David Warner can be expected this time around with his last international assignment (T20 World Cup) just after the IPL.

Nicholas Pooran

IPL Record: Matches 62, Runs 1270, Avg. 27.02, SR. 156.79

It's hard to have this list without any Caribbean flavour. Nicholas Pooran is the latest T20 batting sensation from West Indies. Pooran was always known his exceptional batting talent but struggled of consistency. But recently, he has found that as well. The 28-year-old is a regular in overseas T20 leagues and has a wealth of experience in T20 cricket.

Last month, he led MI Emirates to the ILT20 title, a tournament in which he finished with 354 runs at an average of over 50. He batted at a strike rate of 170 throughout the tournament, easily the highest among the top 15 batters. His form and leadership skills gained him the vice-captaincy of Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2024.

Pooran is likely to bat at the top four for LSG in this IPL. He becomes a dangerous batter when he bats up the order. He can hit sixes at will and can take the game away from the opposition. His current form suggests he can have a breakthrough season in this IPL.

Jos Buttler

IPL Record: Matches 96, Runs 3223, Avg. 38, SR. 148.32

Jos Buttler has played a huge role in England's transformation as a white-ball force. A modern day batter, who makes unorthodox shots look simple, Buttler has been a highly consistent batter in T20 cricket. He scores big runs and also maintains a healthy strike rate. Being an opener, he has provided excellent starts to Rajasthan Royals.

There is hardly a T20 league where Buttler is not among the top run-scorers. In SA20 2023-24, Buttler was the fourth highest run-getter of the tournament with 408 runs at an average of 41 and a strike rate of 143.66. After a disappointing campaign last season, Rajasthan Royals will look up to their best batter to get big scores.

Buttler won the Orange Cap in IPL 2022 when he amassed 863 runs in his team's road to the final. But he had a disappointing IPL 2023 when he finished with 392 runs in 14 games. As a result, RR struggled as well and failed to make it to the playoffs. The 33-year-old has an excellent record for England in T20Is as well. He can fetch huge no. of points in a fantasy team.

Glenn Maxwell

IPL Record: Matches 124, Runs. 2719, Avg. 26.42, SR. 157.62

Glenn Maxwell is one of the most dynamic batters in the world. The swashbuckling Australian batter will play for Royal Challengers Bangalore this season, where he is likely to bat at No. 4. Maxwell is not someone who consistently scores big runs but he can easily win games for his team. He is a must-pick choice in any Fantasy team.

Maxwell's record speaks volumes of his exceptional talent. He was signed by RCB in IPL 2021, when he finished as the team's highest run-scorer. In international cricket, he proved his worth in the World Cup 2023 match against Afghanistan where he single-handedly won the game for Australia by scoring a stunning double-hundred.

He has the ability to change the course of the match in a matter of few overs. Maxwell can play sweeps and reverse-sweeps for sixes, which only a few batters in the world are able to do. He is also a wily off-spinner. Maxwell can be the X-factor player for RCB this season.

Heinrich Klaasen

IPL Record: Matches 19, Runs 514, Avg. 36.71, SR. 165.81

The wicketkeeper-batter has been terrific over the past year or so. Klaasen has transformed himself into one of the most dangerous batters in the world. He has all the ingredients required for a T20 batter. The 32-year-old has the ability to score runs consistently while also maintaining a high strike rate.

Heinrich Klaasen showed his rich vein of form in World Cup 2023 where he scored 373 runs at an unbelievable strike rate of 133.21. But it was the SA20 2023-24 where Klaasen showed his outstanding T20 range. He scored 447 runs at an average of 40.63 and a strike rate of 208.

He is an excellent player of spin which makes him a must-pick choice in a fantasy team. He will play for Sunrisers Hyderabad this season and will have a lot of expectations.

A quality overseas player is always a big bonus for a team. Apart from the above mentioned players, Quinton de Kock, Jonny Bairstow and Faf du Plessis are some other players who can make a mark this season. Bowling to these quality batters is always a difficult job for the bowlers as they can score runs at any part of the ground. Expect these players to take the tournament by storm with their exceptional batting skills.

