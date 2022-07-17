IR-W vs AU-W Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream11 Team, Playing XI, Pitch Report And Weather Updates – Ireland Women vs Australia Women, 2nd T20I, Ireland Women's T20I Tri Series

IR-W vs AU-W Dream11 Prediction, Team and Fantasy Cricket Tips for the match between Ireland Women and Australia Women.

IR-W vs AU-W Dream11 Match Preview

Ireland Women will lock horns against the world champions Australia Women in the second T20I of the Tri-series.

The first match of the tri-series between Australia and Pakistan ended as a wash-out as the rain played spoilsport after the Women in Green were reduced to 56 for 6 at the end of 8 overs. Alana King and Ashleigh Gardner took five wickets combined. After losing a great opportunity to win the first game of the tri-series, Australia will be eyeing a win against the host today and open their account in the tri-series.

On the other hand, Ireland will be playing their first match of the series and will be looking forward to expressing themselves against a team like Australia. They are coming in this tri-series after losing 2-1 to South Africa in a three match T20I series last month. Gaby Lewis will once again play a key role with the bat, as the Irish skipper has been in fine form in the last couple of years. Ireland Women have been at the receiving end all the time they played against Australia. They will be looking to improve this record, which will need a massive effort from the Irish girls but not impossible.

IR-W vs AU-W Dream11 Match Venue, Date and Time

Match: Ireland Women vs Australia Women, 2nd T20I, Ireland Women's T20I Tri-Series

Venue: Bready Cricket Club, Magheramason, Derry

Date and Time: 17th July 2022, Sunday, 8:30 PM IST

IR-W vs AU-W Dream11 Match Venue and Pitch Report

Pitch at Bready Cricket Club is a balanced one. However the weather conditions might help the bowlers in the first innings. Australian spinners took wickets in bunches in the last game. First innings average is around 130.

IR-W vs AU-W Dream11 Prediction

Australia are clear favorites to win this match. They have a much stronger team and their players are superior in quality than Ireland.

Probable IR-W vs AU-W Playing XI

Ireland Women: Leah Paul, Gaby Lewis (c), Mary Waldron(wk), Amy Hunter, Arlene Kelly, Rachel Delaney, Georgina Dempsey, Celeste Raack, Jane Maguire, Cara Murray.

Australia Women: Alyssa Healy (wk), Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning (c), Tahlia McGrath, Rachael Haynes, Ashleigh Gardner, Grace Harris, Nicola Carey, Alana King, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown.

Top Captaincy Choices for IR-W vs AU-W Dream11 Match

Alana King: Alana King took 3 wickets in the first game of the tri-series against Pakistan. The pitch favored the spinners in the first game and is expected to play similarly in this game.

Ashleigh Gardner: Ashleigh Gardner took two wickets in the first game against Pakistan. She is the second lead spinner in the Australian. She is one of top captaincy picks for this considering the behavior of the pitch.

Gaby Lewis: The 21-year-old was the highest run-scorer in the last T20I series against South Africa Women. She has 321 runs at an average of 46 in the last 9 games she played.

Budget Picks for IR-W vs AU-W Dream11 Match

Arlene Kelly (8.0 credits): Arlene Kelly was the highest wicket taker for Ireland in their last series. She will only cost 8 CR and is one of the best budget picks for this game.

Tahlia McGrath (8.5 credits): Tahlia McGrath is one of the most valuable players in the Australian set-up right now. She was the highest run-scorer for Australia in the last two T20I series. She also took three wickets against England earlier this year.

Differential Pick for IR-W vs AU-W Dream11 Match

Beth Mooney: Beth Mooney is one of the silent killers in this Australian line-up, which makes her the top differential pick for this match. She has scored 1649 runs at an average of 36.64 in her T20I career. Mooney was the highest run-scorer in the last series she played against India.

Small/Head-to-Head League Team for IR-W vs AU-W Dream11 Match

If IR-W Bats First: C - Tahlia McGrath, VC - Alana King

If AU-W Bats First: C - Meg Lanning, VC - Rachael Haynes

Mega League Team for IR-W vs AU-W Dream11 Match

If IR-W Bats First: C - Ashleigh Gardner, VC - Megan Scutt

If AU-W Bats First: C - Beth Mooney, VC - Gaby Lewis

Which Contests to Join for IR-W vs AU-W Dream11 Match

Joining small league contests of upto 7 members are recommended from the small/head-to-head league team. Join Mega contest and all the other contests with a big prize pool with the mega league team.