IR-W vs EN-W Dream11 Prediction, Match 6, Fantasy Cricket Tips: Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News, ICC Women’s T20 World Cup

IR-W vs EN-W Dream11 Prediction: All you need to know about the Women's T20 World Cup match between Ireland Women and England Women.

IR-W vs EN-W Dream11 Prediction: Ireland Women vs England Women Match Preview

Ireland Women set to begin their campaign against England in Match 6 of the ongoing ICC Women's T20 World Cup at Boland Park in Paarl.

Ireland are enjoying a great run recently, having won the series in Pakistan and defeating Australia in one of their warm-up games prior to the World Cup. Gaby Lewis is their best batter, with some brilliant all-rounders like Orla Prendergast and skipper Laura Delany. They will play England for the first time since 2012 and will be keen to start their campaign with a win.

On the other hand, England has already started their campaign with a win against the West Indies. They are one of the favorites of the tournament with no real weakness in all departments. Heather Knight will be hoping her side can carry on the winning momentum and make it two in a row.

IR-W vs EN-W Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

League

ICC Women's T20 World Cup

Match

Ireland Women vs England Women, 6th Match

Date

13th February 2023

Time

6:30 PM IST

IR-W vs EN-W Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The pitch at the Boland Park in Paarl is a balanced one. Both seamers and spinners get help from the surface throughout the game. Batters can play their shots once they are settled. The average first innings total is expected to be around 140. Team winning the toss should bowl first.

Weather Report

The weather in Paarl looks clear throughout the day. There is no rain predicted during the match time.

Team News

No injuries or unavailability of players reported from both the teams.

IR-W vs EN-W Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Ireland Women Playing XI: Amy Hunter, Gaby Lewis, Orla Prendergast, Laura Delany (c), Eimear Richardson, Louise Little, Mary Waldron (wk), Leah Paul, Arlene Kelly, Cara Murray, Jane Maguire

England Women Playing XI: Sophia Dunkley, Danni Wyatt, Alice Capsey, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Heather Knight (c), Amy Jones (wk), Katherine Sciver-Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Charlie Dean, Sarah Glenn, Lauren Bell.

IR-W vs EN-W Dream11 Prediction

Considering the recent form of England and their team on paper, the three lions should be able to win this match quite comfortably.

IR-W vs EN-W Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Nat Sciver-Brunt: Nat Sciver is one of the best going around in all forms of the game. England's number four played a match winning unbeaten 40 in the first fixture against West Indies. She will be a safe captaincy choice going forward into this match.

Sophie Ecclestone: The conditions at Paarl gets better for spinners. Sophie Ecclestone is England's frontline spinner and one of the best in the world. She will be a great captaincy choice as well ahead of this game. In addition, she is coming on the back off three wickets in the first game.

Orla Prendergast: The Irish all-rounder is in great form in the recent past. She will be another great captaincy choice for this match due to her all-round abilities. She picked two wickets and made runs with the bat in one of the warm-up games against Australia, helping her side to beat the five times champions.

IR-W vs EN-W Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Alice Capsey: Alice Capsey will be a great differential pick for this match. Her all-round abilities make her a must in your XI. However, not many teams have included her as of writing this. Keeping her in the XI will definitely make a difference to your points tally.

Arlene Kelly: Kelly was Ireland's best bowler in the recent series against Pakistan. She will be another great differential pick for this match.

IR-W vs EN-W Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Danielle Wyatt: Wyatt is one of the first name in every fantasy XIs. However, looking at her recent poor form it is advisable to avoid picking her in the XI.

IR-W vs EN-W Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Team

IR-W vs EN-W Dream11 Prediction: Small League Team