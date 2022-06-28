IRE vs IND Dream11 Prediction, 2nd T20I: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream11 Team, Playing XI, Pitch Report And Weather Updates, INDIA VS IRELAND

Get Dream11 Prediction, Team and Fantasy cricket Tips for the second T20I between Ireland and India.

IRE vs IND Dream11 Match Preview

Second and the final T20I of India’s tour of Ireland will be played on tuesday. The visitors are 1-nil up in the series with one match to go. First match was reduced to 12 overs because of rain.

Also Read: Ireland vs India T20I Series 2022 Live Streaming Details: When and Where to Watch IRE vs IND T20Is LIVE on TV in India and in Ireland, Squads, Schedule, Date and Time

India were all over the hosts from the very first over in first T20I. Bhuvneshwar Kumar sent Irish skipper back in pavilion without scoring any run, followed by wicket in second over. Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan and Yuzvendra Chahal were excellent with the ball. Batting first, Ireland posted 106 runs on the board. India chased the score in 10th over as Deepak Hooda stitched small but quick partnerships with Ishan, Hardik and Dinesh respectively. Deepak Hooda opened the innings for first time and scored 47 runs.

For Ireland only good thing in the match was Harry Tector’s batting. He impressive everyone with his batting and scored 64 runs of just 33 balls. No other batter except him could get going against Indian bowlers. They would look to make a comeback and win their first match against India.

IRE vs IND Dream11 Match Venue, Date and Time

Match: INDIA VS IRELAND, 2nd T20I

Venue: The Village, Dublin

Date and Time: 28th June 2022, Tuesday, 9 PM IST

IRE vs IND Venue and Pitch Report

Weather forecast suggests it will be overcast and the match will be interrupted by rain. Seamers will get help with the new ball while batting will become easy after first few overs.

IRE vs IND Dream11 Prediction

India is the number one T20I side and is favorite to win this match and the series.

Probable IRE vs IND Playing XI

Ireland: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie (c), Gareth Delany, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (wk), George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Andy McBrine, Craig Young, Joshua Little, Conor Olphert

India: Ruturaj Gaikwad/Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (c), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan/Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Umran Malik

Top Captaincy Choices for IRE vs IND Dream11 Match

Ishan Kishan: Ishan Kishan has been in red hot form recently and is scoring runs consistently. He is the only Indian batter in TOP 10 ICC rankings. He scored 26 runs in the first match with an SR of 236.36. He will look to make most of his good form and score big in this match.

Ishan Kishan has been in red hot form recently and is scoring runs consistently. He is the only Indian batter in TOP 10 ICC rankings. He scored 26 runs in the first match with an SR of 236.36. He will look to make most of his good form and score big in this match. Bhuvneshwar Kumar: Conditions in Ireland suits Bhuvi’s style of bowling. Bhuvneshwar swung the ball both ways in first match and troubled Ireland’s batter throughout the match. He is another good choice for captaincy.

Conditions in Ireland suits Bhuvi’s style of bowling. Bhuvneshwar swung the ball both ways in first match and troubled Ireland’s batter throughout the match. He is another good choice for captaincy. Hardik Pandya: Hardik Pandya is playing as an all rounder after making a come back to international cricket. He picked a wicket in last match and also scored 24 runs of just 12 balls. He is another good option.

Budget Picks for IRE vs IND Dream11 Match

Deepak Hooda (8.5 credits): Deepak Hooda opened the innings in place of Ruturaj who had some niggle and didn’t come to bat. He paced his innings very well and finished the game for his team. He can also roll his arms when needed.

Deepak Hooda opened the innings in place of Ruturaj who had some niggle and didn’t come to bat. He paced his innings very well and finished the game for his team. He can also roll his arms when needed. H Tector (8.5credits): Harry Tector is in good form recently and has scored runs consistently. He impressed everyone with his batting in first game and would look to back it up with another good show.

Differential Pick for IRE vs IND Dream11 Match

Andrew Balbirnie: Irish skipper got out for a duck in first game. He has scored 1429 runs in T20Is and would look to set an example for his team in this match.

Small/Head-to-Head League Team for IRE vs IND Dream11 Match

If IRE Bats First: C - Suryakumar Yadav , VC - Yuzvendra Chahal

If IND Bats First: C - Ishan Kishan, VC - D Hooda

Mega League Team for IRE vs IND Dream11 Match

If IRE Bats First: C - Bhuvneshwar Kumar , VC - H Pandya

If IND Bats First: C - H Tector, VC -J Little

Which Contests to Join for IRE vs IND Dream11 Match

Joining small league contests of upto 7 members are recommended from the small/head-to-head league team. Join Mega contest and all the other contests with a big prize pool with the mega league team.