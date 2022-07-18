1st T20I, IRE vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing XI, Pitch Report And Weather Updates – Ireland vs New Zealand, 1st T20I, New Zealand tour of Ireland 2022

IRE vs NZ Dream11 Prediction, team and Tips for the first T20I between Ireland and New Zealand.

IRE vs NZ Dream11 Match Preview

After a thrilling ODIs series, Ireland and New Zealand will be against each other in a 3-match T20I series. This will be the first game of the series.

It was a heartbreaking series for the Irish boys as they came very close to winning and then lost the match at the last moment. This happened twice in 3 matches. They played really well and made sure that the Kiwis had to be at their best to defeat them. The likes of Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, Mark Adair were exceptional and the others too assisted them quite well. Ireland will look to take revenge by winning the T20I series and for starters, they'll look to win this first T20I.

New Zealand, meanwhile, will be high on confidence after winning a hard fought ODI series. They were without some of their regular players but they did well as a team and won the game. Michael Bracewell was exceptional for his team and the others also did well. There will be some new faces in this T20I side which will be led by Mitchell Santner. The Kiwis will look to continue their winning momentum in the T20Is as well.

IRE vs NZ Dream11 Match Venue, Date and Time

Match: Ireland vs New Zealand, 1st T20I, New Zealand tour of Ireland 2022

Venue: Civil Service Cricket Club, Belfast

Date and Time: 18h July 2022, Monday, 4:30 PM IST

IRE vs NZ Dream11 Match Venue and Pitch Report

It will be an excellent wicket to bat on. The pitch will be flat and the batters can play their shots trusting the bounce. The outfield was very quick as well. The new ball will move in the air and off the pitch for the pacers and there will be turn for the spinners as the game progresses. It's expected to be a high scoring match. Teams will prefer chasing after winning the toss.

IRE vs NZ Dream11 Prediction

New Zealand won the series 3-0 but they had to put in their best performance to win against Ireland. It will be a close contest but New Zealand are expected to win the game.

Probable IRE vs NZ Playing XI

Ireland: Paul Stirling, Andy Balbirnie (c), Harry Tector, Gareth Delany, Curtis Campher, Lorcan Tucker (wk), George Dockrell, Andy McBrine, Mark Adair, Joshua Little, Craig Young

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Fin Allen, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips (wk), Mark Chapman, Michael Bracewell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner (c), Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner

Top Captaincy Choices for IRE vs NZ Dream11 Match

Harry Tector: Harry Tector is in the form of his life. He has been the best batter for Ireland. Tector scored 225 runs in 3 ODIs at an average of 75 including 2 centuries. He was the highest run-scorer of the series. Tector will look to continue his good form in the T20Is as well. He will be the best captaincy choice.

Martin Guptill: Martin Guptill did well in the ODI series. He played responsibly and scored a fifty and a hundred. Guptill scored 166 runs in three matches. He is the most experienced player for New Zealand in this series and will be a top captaincy pick for this game.

Curtis Campher: Curtis Campher showcased his all-round skills in the ODI series. He will be a crucial part of the Irish side in the T20Is as well. Campher scored 73 runs in the ODIs and picked up 5 wickets as well. He will fetch points from both batting and bowling which makes him a valuable pick for this game. Campher will be an excellent captaincy option as well.

Budget Picks for IRE vs NZ Dream11 Match

Mark Adair (8.5 credits): Mark Adair will be an excellent budget pick for this match. He is the lead pacer for his team and is in good form as well. Adair picked 4 wickets in the ODIs that he played. He is a good hitter down the order as well.

Michael Bracewell (8.5 credits): Michael Bracewell was the hero for New Zealand in the ODIs series. He single-handedly won the first game and played a key role in the second one as well. He scored 190 runs in the 3 ODIs and picked up 2 wickets as well.

Differential Pick for IRE vs NZ Dream11 Match

Fin Allen: Fin Allen is currently one of the most destructive batters in world cricket. He looks to attack from the first ball and can change the course of the match if he plays for a few overs. Allen scored a half-century (60 runs) in the second ODI and 33 in the last one. He will be a top differential pick.

Small/Head-to-Head League Team for IRE vs NZ Dream11 Match

If IRE Bats First: C - Harry Tector, VC - Martin Guptill

If NZ Bats First: C - Fin Allen, VC - Mark Adair

Mega League Team for IRE vs NZ Dream11 Match

If NZ Bats First: C - Curtis Campher, VC - Michael Bracewell

If IRE Bats First: C - Blair Tickner, VC - Daryl Mitchell

Which Contests to Join for IRE vs NZ Dream11 Match

Joining small league contests of upto 7 members are recommended from the small/head-to-head league team. Join Mega contest and all the other contests with a big prize pool with the mega league team.