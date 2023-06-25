ITT vs BT Dream11 Prediction Today, Match 17, TNPL 2023 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News, Tamil Nadu Premier League 2023

ITT vs BT Dream11 Prediction: Both the teams are quite equal on paper. However, ITT’s bowling might have an edge over Trichy’s which makes them the favorites going into this game.

ITT vs BT Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

League

Tamil Nadu Premier League 2023

Match

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans vs Ba11sy Trichy

Date

25th June 2023

Time

7:15 PM IST

ITT vs BT Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

This will be the second match of the day on this surface.

The team batting first got bowled out for 98 in the last game played under the lights here in Salem on Saturday.

Ba11sy Trichy yet to win a game in this tournament. Meanwhile, IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans got the better of Nellai Royal Kings in their last outing to register their first win of the tournament.

Bhuvneswaran took 5 wickets in the last match for ITT.

Both Sai Kishore and Ajith Ram will be players to watch out for.

Trichy is the worst team against left arm spinners this season so far.

ITT has been the worst team in the tournament against right arm off spin. They have 7 dismissals against them and have scored at an average of 6.57 so far.

G Godson, Ferratio and Vinod are their off spinning options.

Pick Godson if he is announced in the XI.

Sai Kishore took 5 wickets in 2 matches at a mindblowing strike rate of 9.6 last year in Salem.

Pick more bowlers from the team bowing first.

Pick top four batters from the team batting second at least in one of your XIs.

ITT vs BT Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The surface has shown contrasting behaviors in the first two games played at the venue in Salem this season. Pacers have used the uneven bounce from the surface pretty well with spinners controlling the game in the middle. Batters can score runs once they are settled. The team winning the toss should bowl first as batting with a total in mind is easier. The first innings score is expected to be around 150.

Weather Report

There is no rain predicted during the match time in Salem ahead of this game.

Team News

There is no major news reported from both sides.

ITT vs BT Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans Playing XI: Tushar Raheja (wk), NS Chaturved (c), S Radhakrishnan, Vijay Shankar, Rajendran Vivek, Balchander Anirudh, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, S Ajith Ram, Alliraj Karuppusamy, P Bhuvaneswaran, G Periyaswamy

Probable Impact Player: S Ganesh

Ba11sy Trichy Playing XI: Ganga Sridhar Raju (c), Jafar Jamal, Daryl Ferrario, Mani Bharathi (wk), R Rajkumar, Antony Dhas, Akshay Srinivasan, Karaparambil Monish, R Silambarasan, R Alexander, SP Vinod

Probable Impact Player: K Easwaran

ITT vs BT Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Ganga Sridhar Raju: Ganga Sridhar Raju will be one of the safest captaincy picks for this game. He has been Trichy’s best batter so far as he is their highest run scorer with 112 runs in three games, including a half century in the last match. In addition, he was the highest run scorer at Salem last year and being an opener, there is a good chance he will come good on this surface.

Sai Kishore: Sai Kishore will be a safe captaincy choice considering the conditions in Salem. He has not been at his best but still a player to watch out for as he is too good a player to stay quiet for this long. In addition, Trichy has struggled against left arm spinners this season as they have 5 dismissals against them already.

Tushar Raheja: Tushar Raheja will be another great captaincy choice. He opens the batting for ITT and has been their best batter in the tournament so far. He is coming on the back of a brilliant 49, helping his team to get their first win of the season.

ITT vs BT Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Ajith Ram: Ajith Ram will be the best differential pick going forward to this match. Trichy has not been the best team against left arm spinners this season. In addition, Ajith did well last season here at Salem, taking 4 wickets in 2 games.

K Easwaran: K Easwaran remains as one of the best differential picks from Trichy. The conditions at Salem are perfect for someone like him if given proper opportunity. He has been selected by only 25% of the teams as of writing this.

ITT vs BT Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Antony Dhas: Antony Dhas is one of the first names in a significant number of teams as of writing this. However, he has not lived up to the expectation we had as someone who can contribute with both bat and ball. He will be a risky choice, therefore, it is advisable to avoid picking him in any of your XIs for this match.

ITT vs BT Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If ITT bat first

Complete team with three of Silambarasan, Vinod, Alexander, Mani Bharathi

If BT bat first

Complete team with three of Ajith, Periyaswamy, Silambarasan, Rajkumar

ITT vs BT Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If ITT bat first

Complete team with three of Silambarasan, Alexander, Rajkumar, Mani Bharathi

If BT bat first

Complete team with three of Radhakrishnan, Vivek, Bhuvneswaran, Periyaswamy

ITT vs BT Dream11 Prediction:

Both the teams are quite equal on paper. However, ITT’s bowling might have an edge over Trichy’s which makes them the favorites going into this game.