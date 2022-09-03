JAM vs GUY Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream11 Team, Playing XI, Pitch Report And Weather Updates – Jamaica Tallawahs vs Guyana Amazon Warriors, Match 4, Caribbean Premier League 2022

JAM vs GUY Dream11 Match Preview

Jamaica Tallawahs got off to a great start with a win over the defending champions St Kitts and Nevis. Brandon King and Kennar Lewis were excellent at the top. Rovman Powell also showed his six-hitting prowess. They possess one of the best batting line-ups in the tournament with a mixture of precision and power. The Rovman Powell-led side has defeated the Warriors only once in their last five meetings. Heading into their second fixture, the Tallawahs will be desperate to improve their record against the Warriors and make it two in two at the start of the season.

On the other, Guyana Amazon Warriors has not started its campaign yet. They will be playing their first match of the season against the Tallawahs. Shimron Hetmyer will be making his debut as captain in the League and will be hoping to start their season with a win. They have many quality players like Paul Stirling, Heinrich Klaasen, Odean Smith, Romario Sheperd, Imran Tahir, etc in their line-up. The Warriors have won four out of five matches played against Powell and his men at Warner Park.

JAM vs GUY Match Venue, Date and Time

Match: Jamaica Tallawahs vs Guyana Amazon Warriors, Match 4, Caribbean Premier League 2022

Venue: Warner Park, Basseterre, St. Kitts

Date and Time: 3rd September 2022, Saturday, 7:30 PM IST

JAM vs GUY Venue and Pitch Report

The pitch has played well in the first 3 games of the tournament. Batters have enjoyed their time here, especially during the night games. The ball comes onto the bat nicely here at Warner Park. There will be some help for the pacers with the new ball while the spinners will also get ample help off the deck. Overall, it will be a good pitch for batting. The average 1st innings score here is 158 runs this season and 165 in all T20s. Chasing sides have won 42 out of the 76 T20s played here.

JAM vs GUY Dream11 Match Prediction

Jamaica Tallawahs won their first game in style while this will be the first game for the Guyana Amazon Warriors who also have many quality players in their line-up and two of the best all-rounders in the tournament. It will be a thriller of a game between the two sides. Jamaica Tallahwas will start as the favourites to win the game.

Predicted JAM vs GUY Playing XI

Jamaica Tallawahs: Brandon King, Kennar Lewis (wk), Shamarh Brooks, Rovman Powell (c), Fabian Allen, Amir Jangoo (wk), Imad Wasim, Migael Pretorius, Chris Green, Mohammad Amir, Nicholas Gordon

Guyana Amazon Warriors: Paul Stirling, Chanderpaul Hemraj, Shai Hope, Shimron Hetmyer (c), Colin Ingram, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Odean Smith, Romario Shepherd, Keemo Paul, Imran Tahir, Gudakish Motie

Top Captaincy Choices for JAM vs GUY Dream11 Match

Brandon King: Brandon King will be the most popular captaincy pick for this game. King has been a proven performer in the CPL and he started off CPL 2022 in style by scoring a match-winning 89 runs in the first game. He plays attacking cricket in the power play and is known for scoring big as we all saw in the first game. King will look to continue his good form in this match.

Odean Smith: Odean Smith is an excellent captaincy choice for your fantasy teams. Smith is an excellent all-rounder and he can win games with both bat and ball. He has done really well in the past few seasons of the CPL. He bowls fast and is a very hard hitter of the ball. Smith can pick wickets and he can also score some runs with the bat. He will be a must-pick in fantasy cricket.

Romario Sheperd: Romario Shepherd is another excellent all-rounder in the Guayana team. Shepherd will bowl with the new ball and then in the death overs. He is also very destructive with the bat and can hit the ball a long way with his brute strength. Shepherd will fetch points from both batting and bowling. He has been in exceptional form as well. He will be a top captaincy option.

Budget Pick for JAM vs GUY Dream11 Match

Imran Tahir (8 Credits): Imran Tahir will be a top budget pick for this game. He is a veteran in this format and has performed consistently in all the T20 leagues around the globe. Tahir will be the lead spinner for Guyana and he can use all his experience to do well in this game.

Differential Picks for JAM vs GUY Dream11 Match

Migael Pretorius: Migael Pretorius will be an excellent differential pick for this match. He will be a key pacer for the Tallawahs and has done well for them in the past. Pretorius will bowl with the new ball and then in the death overs. He has a knack for picking wickets. He is handy with the bat as well and can score some runs if he gets the chance to bat. He picked 2 wickets in the first game.

Gudakesh Motie: Gudakesh Motie will be an ideal differential pick for this game. Motie is a very talented left-arm orthodox bowler for Guayana. He is a wicket-taker and will be a key bowler for his team. His recent form has been great as he has done well in the ODIs against India and Bangladesh. Motie can pick a few wickets and fetch good points in fantasy cricket.

Small/Head-to-Head League Team for JAM vs GUY Dream11 Match

If JAM Bats First: C - Brandon King, VC - Odean Smith

If GUY Bats First: C - Rovman Powell, VC - Shimron Hetmyer

Mega League Team for JAM vs GUY Dream11 Match

If JAM Bats First: C - Romario Shepherd, VC - Paul Stirling

If GUY Bats First: C - Migael Pretorius, VC - Tabraiz Shamsi

Which Contests to Join for JAM vs GUY Dream11 Match

Joining small league contests of up to 7 members is recommended with the small/head-to-head league team. Join Mega contest and all the other contests with a big prize pool with the mega league team.