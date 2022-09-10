JAM vs TKR Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream11 Team, Playing XI, Pitch Report And Weather Updates – Jamaica Tallawahs vs Trinbago Knight Riders, Match 12, Caribbean Premier League 2022

JAM vs TKR Dream11 Match Preview

Jamaica Tallawahs are off to a great start in CPL 2022. They are in 2nd position with 2 wins in 3 games. Their batters and bowlers are doing well and they have some quality all-rounders in their squad as well. Brandon King, Kennar Lewis, Rovman Powell, Raymon Reifer, Mohammad Amir, Fabian Allen, etc are some of the big names on their side and they are all in good form at the moment. They lost their last game by 2 wickets against the St. Lucia Kings and will look to bounce back strongly in this match. They are playing as a team and will look to continue that.

The Trinbago Knight Riders, meanwhile, have been far from their best in the couple of games that they have played this season. TKR are in 4th position with 1 win and 1 loss. One game was abandoned due to rain. They have many big names like Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Nicholas Pooran, Kieron Pollard, Colin Munro, etc and they all need to do well for TKR to qualify for the semi-finals. It was a poor show from their batters in the last game against Barbados Royals as they were restricted to 48 for 7 before chasing 195. Rain interrupted the game but they lost the match by 80 runs (DLS Method). TKR need their batters to score some runs. They are all champion players and will come back strongly.

JAM vs TKR Match Venue, Date and Time

Match: Jamaica Tallawahs vs Trinbago Knight Riders, Match 12, Caribbean Premier League 2022

Venue: Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St. Lucia

Date and Time: 10th September 2022, Saturday, 7:30 PM IST

JAM vs TKR Venue and Pitch Report

The pitch at the Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium is a good one for batting. There is something for everyone in this pitch. There will be some movement off the deck and in the air for the pacers with the new ball. Spinners will also get some assistance as the game progresses. Chasing has been the trend till now in CPL 2022 and it will be the way to go on this pitch as well. The average first innings score is 172 runs at this venue in CPL 2022 and chasing sides have won 3 out of 4 games played here this season.

JAM vs TKR Dream11 Prediction

Jamaica Tallawahs are on a roll this season while the Trinbago Knight Riders have struggled despite the big names in their line-up. Jamaica will be the favourites to win the match.

Predicted JAM vs TKR Playing XI

Jamaica Tallawahs: Brandon King, Kennar Lewis (wk), Shamarh Brooks, Rovman Powell (c), Raymon Reifer, Fabian Allen, Imad Wasim, Chris Green, Migael Pretorius, Mohammad Amir, Joshua James

Trinbago Knight Riders: Sunil Narine, Tion Webster, Colin Munro, Nicholas Pooran, Tim Seifert (wk), Kieron Pollard (c), Andre Russell, Kharry Pierre, Terrance Hinds, Ravi Rampaul, Anderson Philip/Jayden Seales

Top Captaincy Choices for JAM vs TKR Dream11 Match

Brandon King: Brandon King is in terrific form in CPL 2022. He has scored runs in all the games and is expected to do well in this match also. King has scored 140 runs in 3 matches at an average of 46.67. He will open the innings and has played positively from the start. King is known for scoring big when he gets going and he can fetch plenty of points with his batting. He will be a great captaincy choice.

Sunil Narine: Sunil Narine is an excellent captaincy option in fantasy cricket for today’s game. Narine is one of the best in the shortest format. He will open the innings and will bowl 4 overs as well. He picks wickets in every game and bowls very economically. He is super aggressive at the top and can change the course of the game if bats for a few overs. Narine picked one wicket and scored 7 runs in the last game.

Raymon Reifer: Raymon Reifer will be an ideal captaincy pick for this match. He is one of the best all-rounders of CPL 2022. He scored 62 runs and picked up 2 wickets against the St. Lucia Kings which was his first game of this season. He will bat in the middle-order and will bowl a few overs as well. He will contribute with both bat and the ball. Reifer will be a must-pick in today’s match.

Budget Pick for JAM vs TKR Dream11 Match

Chris Green (8.5 Credits): Chris Green will be a great budget pick for this match. He will bowl with the new ball and is a wicket-taker in the power play. He will be a key part of the Tallawahs bowling unit considering the number of left-hand batters in the Trinbago line-up. Green is skilled with the bat as well and he can score some runs if required. He picked one wicket in the last game.

Differential Picks for JAM vs TKR Dream11 Match

Kieron Pollard: TKR’s skipper Kieron Pollard will be an excellent differential pick in your fantasy team. Pollard is amongst the best in the T20 format. He is a veteran of the shortest format and has been a consistent performer in different T20 leagues around the globe. Pollard will be a key batter for his side, especially considering the poor form of the top order. He has an excellent record against the Tallahws - 459 runs at an average of 45.9 and striking at 166.9 and has picked 4 wickets as well. He will make you win one-sided in fantasy cricket if he gets going.

Ravi Rampaul: Ravi Rampaul will bowl with the new ball and in the death overs as well. He is an experienced campaigner and will be a key bowler for the Trinbago Knight Riders. Rampaul was the highest wicket-taker of CPL 2021 and will look to do well in this season as well. He can fetch good points with his bowling.

Small/Head-to-Head League Team for JAM vs TKR Dream11 Match

If JAM Bats First: C - Brandon King, VC - Sunil Narine

If TKR Bats First: C - Rovman Powell, VC - Andre Russell

Mega League Team for JAM vs TKR Dream11 Match

If JAM Bats First: C - Raymon Reifer, VC - Mohammad Amir

If TKR Bats First: C - Kennar Lewis VC - Kieron Pollard

Which Contests to Join for JAM vs TKR Dream11 Match

Joining small league contests of up to 7 members is recommended with the small/head-to-head league team. Join Mega contest and all the other contests with a big prize pool with the mega league team.