JOH vs CT Dream11 Prediction, Match 29, SA20 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News, Joburg Super Kings vs MI Cape Town

JOH vs CT Dream11 Prediction: All you need to know about the SA20 match between Joburg Super Kings and MI Cape Town.

JOH vs CT Dream11 Prediction: Johannesburg Super Kings vs MI Cape Town Match Preview

Johannesburg Super Kings are in 2nd position with 5 wins in 9 games. They have won 4 out of their last 5 games and one game was washed out. They’ve qualified for the semi-finals. Faf du Plessis has led from the front while the others have been decent as well. Their bowlers are in great form and they’ll look to continue that in this game.

MI Cape Town, on the other hand, is the first team to be ruled out of the semi-finals. They have one of the biggest names in world cricket but they failed to get going as a team. The likes of Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Sam Curran, Jofra Archer and others were below par with their performances. MI will look to play for pride and win this game.

JOH vs CT Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

League SA T20 League 2023 Match Johannesburg Super Kings vs MI Cape Town Date 6th February 2023

Time 9:00 PM IST

JOH vs CT Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

Lots of runs are expected on this pitch at the Wanderers. There will be plenty of help for the pacers, especially with the new ball. The ball will come onto the bat nicely allowing the batters to play their shots. The spinners may get some help as well as it is a day game. The average first innings score here is 161 runs and teams batting first have won 57% of the games played here.

Weather Report

It should be a clear day with no rain interruption.

Team News

No such updates from either of the two teams.

JOH vs CT Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Johannesburg Super Kings: Faf du Plessis (c), Reeza Hendricks, Leus du Plooy, Matthew Wade (wk), Siboleno Makhanya, Donavon Ferreira, Romario Shepherd, Kyle Simmonds, Nandre Burger, Gerald Coetzee, Maheesh Theekshana

MI Cape Town: Wesley Marshall, Rassie van der Dussen, Grant Roelofsen (wk), Dewald Brevis, Tim David, George Linde, Sam Curran, Odean Smith, Duan Jansen, Khan (c), Jofra Kagiso Rabada

JOH vs CT Dream11 Prediction

JSK are in excellent form and they will start as the favourites to win this game. MI Cape Town, despite having all the big names, is struggling as a team.

JOH vs CT Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Faf du Plessis: Faf du Plessis is in the form of his life at the moment. He is scoring runs for fun. He scored 92 runs in the last game and a century in the game before that. Faf will be the best captaincy option.

Rassie van der Dussen: Rassie van der Dussen has been in great form in the last two games. He scored a quickfire 51 in the last match against Pretoria. Rassie is opening the innings and is one of the best batters in the tournament.

Gerald Coetzee: Gerald Coetzee is in terrific form in the SA20 league. He is the lead pacer for JSK and has been very consistent with the ball. He will bowl in the power play and then in the death overs. Coetzee picked up 2 wickets in the last match.

JOH vs CT Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Matthew Wade: Matthew Wade will play this game for the Joburg Super King. Wade got out in an unlucky manner in the last game. He looked in decent touch and can score big in this game if he gets going.

Nandre Burger: Nandre Burger will be the best differential pick for this match. He is a wicket-taker with the new ball and can trouble the batters in the power play.

JOH vs CT Dream11 Prediction: Player to Avoid

Sibonelo Makhanya: Sibonelo Makhanya will bat in the lower middle order. He hasn’t got enough opportunities to show his skills and his current form is not that good either.

JOH vs CT Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Team

JOH vs CT Dream11 Prediction: Small League Team