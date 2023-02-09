JOH vs EAC Dream11 Prediction, 2nd Semi-Final, SA20 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News, Joburg Super Kngs vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape

JOH vs EAC Dream11 Prediction: All you need to know about the second semi-final of the SA20 between Joburg Super Kings and Sunrisers Eastern Cape.

JOH vs EAC Dream11 Prediction: Johannesburg Super Kings vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape Match Preview

Johannesburg Super Kings finished in the 2nd position after the league stage. They had a poor start to the tournament but they picked up the pace at the right time and will be very confident coming into this game. The batters are in excellent form while the bowlers have been very consistent. JSK will look to win this game and seal a spot in the finals.

Sunrisers, on the other hand, finished in the 3rd position. Their recent form is not that good but they’ll look to bounce back strongly. Aiden Markram has failed to convert his starts into big scores while Tristan Stubbs has failed to get going. The other batters have been a little hot and cold. Sunrisers will look to settle the score against the Super Kings in this game.

JOH vs EAC Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

League SA T20 League 2023 Match Johannesburg Super Kings vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape Date 9th February 2023

Time 9:00 PM IST

JOH vs EAC Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The pitch at Centurion is an excellent one for batting. Runs will flow on this wicket. Durban scored 256 runs in the last game at this venue. There will be some help for the pacers with the new ball. Spinners will be important as well. The average first innings score here is 167 runs. Chasing sides have won 64% of the games played here.

Weather Report

Rain is predicted during the match time and we may see a rain-interrupted game.

Team News

No such updates from either of the teams. Paarl Royals.

JOH vs EAC Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Johannesburg Super Kings: Faf du Plessis (c), Reeza Hendricks, Leus du Plooy, Matthew Wade (wk), Siboleno Makhanya, Donavon Ferreira, Romario Shepherd, Kyle Simmonds, Gerald Coetzee, Maheesh Theekshana, Lizaad Williams

Sunrisers Eastern Cape: Adam Rossington (wk), Temba Bavuma, Jordan Hermann, Aiden Markram (c), Jon-Jon Smuts, Tristan Stubbs, James Fuller/Ottniel Baartman, Marco Jansen, Brydon Carse, Roelof van der Merwe, Sisanda Magala

JOH vs EAC Dream11 Prediction

The Johannesburg Super Kings are in good form and they’ll they are expected to win this game.

JOH vs EAC Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Faf du Plessis: Faf du Plessis is the second-highest run-scorer of the tournament with 369 runs in 9 innings at an average of 46.12. He scored 92 runs in the last game against the Sunrisers. Faf will be an excellent captaincy choice.

Aiden Markram: Aiden Markram will be an ideal captaincy option. He is the main batter for the Sunrisers and can score big on his day. Markam can also contribute with the ball. He scored 34 runs and picked up 2 wickets in the last match against JSK.

Gerald Coetzee: Gerald Coetzee will be a top captaincy choice. He will bowl in the power play and then in the death overs. He is the highest wicket-taker of the tournament with 17 wickets to his name. Coetzee picked up 3 wickets in the last match.

JOH vs EAC Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Temba Bavuma: Temba Bavuka will be an excellent differential pick. He has been in great touch recently and will be a key batter for the Sunrisers. Bavuma scored 50 runs in the last match against Johannesburg.

Lizaad Williams: Lizaad Williams bowled really well in the last game. He was bowling at a very high speed and will be an ideal differential pick in fantasy cricket. He picked up one wicket against MI Cape Town.

JOH vs EAC Dream11 Prediction: Player to Avoid

Sibonelo Makhanya: Sibonelo Makhanya will bat in the lower middle order. He hasn’t got enough opportunities to show his skills and his current form is not that good either.

JOH vs EAC Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Team

JOH vs EAC Dream11 Prediction: Small League Team