JSK vs MICT Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI, SA20 2024 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Today's Match 4 Dream11 Team, Weather and Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

JSK vs MICT Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

SA20 League 2024

Match

Joburg Super Kings vs MI Cape Town

Date

13 January 2024

Time

5:00 PM IST

JSK vs MICT Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Faf du Plessis has 335 runs at an average of 56 and a strike rate of 161 in 7 T20 innings at the venue. He also has two fifties and a century.

Romario Shepherd has 333 runs at an average of 23.78 and a strike rate of 168.18 in 26 T20 innings since 2023. He also has 32 wickets at an average of 24.90 and a strike rate of 16.90 in 31 T20 innings in this period.

Reeza Hendricks has 569 runs at an average of 31.61 and a strike rate of 133.56 in 18 T20 innings since 2023. He also has four fifties.

Gerald Coetzee has 23 wickets at an average of 16.08 and a strike rate of 10.91 in 13 T20 innings since 2023. He also has a four-wicket haul.

Imran Tahir has 21 wickets at an average of 20.61 and a strike rate of 18.47 in 17 T20 innings since 2023.

Dewald Brevis has 240 runs at an average of 21.81 and a strike rate of 115.94 in 12 T20 innings since 2023. He also has a fifty.

Rassie van der Dussen has 418 runs at an average of 26.12 and a strike rate of 125.52 in 18 T20 innings since 2023. He also has a fifty.

Liam Livingstone has 844 runs at an average of 27.22 and a strike rate of 141.84 in 35 T20 innings since 2023. He also has 15 wickets in this period.

Kieron Pollard has 475 runs at an average of 33.92 and a strike rate of 159.39 in 20 T20 innings since 2023. He also has two fifties.

Sam Curran has 8 wickets at an average of 27 and a economy of 8.8 and 74 runs at an average of 9 and a strike rate of 101 in 9 innings last season.

Kagiso Rabada has 11 wickets at an average of 34.4 and a economy of 9.2 in 6 innings at the venue.

JSK vs MICT Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The Wanderers stadium pitch favours decent scoring with an average 1st innings score of 171, providing batters opportunities for attacking shots. It is expected that the balanced pitch will offer competitive opportunities for both batters and bowlers.

Weather Report

There is 5% chance of rain. The temperature is expected to be 23-Degree Celsius and the humidity to be 59%. The weather conditions will favour the seamers.

JSK vs MICT Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Joburg Super Kings: Faf du Plessis (C), Reeza Hendricks, Moeen Ali, Leus du Plooy, Donovan Ferreira (WK), David Wiese, Romario Shepherd, Gerald Coetzee, Nandre Burger, Aaron Phangiso, Imran Tahir

MI Cape Town: Rassie van der Dussen, Ryan Rickelton (WK), Dewald Brevis, Delano Potgieter, Liam Livingstone, Kieron Pollard (C), Sam Curran, Thomas Kaber, Kagiso Rabada, Beuran Hendricks, Olly Stone

JSK vs MICT Live Streaming and Broadcast Details

The JSK vs MICT live streaming in India will be available on the Disney + Hotstar app as well as the website. Here is the complete list of BBL 2023-24 live-streaming platforms for all major locations:

Location Streaming Platform India Sports18, Jio Cinema South Africa SuperSport, SuperSport App United Kingdom Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports App USA Willow TV Australia Foxtel

JSKvs MICT Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Romario Shepherd: Romario Shepherd will contribute with both bat and ball. His hitting has seen a massive surge in the last year or so. Further, Shepherd is also a consistent wicket-taker.

Romario Shepherd will contribute with both bat and ball. His hitting has seen a massive surge in the last year or so. Further, Shepherd is also a consistent wicket-taker. Faf du Plessis: Faf du Plessis has been a consistent performer in the T20s since the last year. He has scored runs everywhere and will look to continue his fine form. Faf is known to play long innings.

Faf du Plessis has been a consistent performer in the T20s since the last year. He has scored runs everywhere and will look to continue his fine form. Faf is known to play long innings. Sam Curran: Sam Curran will contribute with both bat and ball, and his recent form has also been decent. Curran will get some assistance off the deck. Bowling in the death overs will increase his probability of taking wickets.

DSG vs MICT Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Delano Potgieter: Delano Potgieter can be effective while batting in the middle order. Potgieter is a quality batter who can hit the ball long. His bowling can also be effective.

Delano Potgieter can be effective while batting in the middle order. Potgieter is a quality batter who can hit the ball long. His bowling can also be effective. Lizaad Williams: Lizaad Williams will bowl crucial overs for JSK. The track is expected to be slightly slow, making his slower ones more threatening. Bowling in the death overs will increase his probability of taking wickets.

DSG vs MICT Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Matthew Breetzke: Matthew Breetzke might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

JSK vs MICT Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If JSK bat first:

Complete the team with three among Nicholas Pooran, Jon-Jon Smuts, Sam Curran and Duan Jansen.

If MICT bat first:

Complete the team with three among Quinton de Kock, Kieron Pollard, Olly Stone and Junior Dala.

JSK vs MICT Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If JSK bat first:

Complete the team with three among Nicholas Pooran, Dewald Brevis, Jon-Jon Smuts and Duan Jansen.

If MICT bat first:

Complete the team with three among Heinrich Klaasen, Kieron Pollard, George Linde, Olly Stone and Junior Dala.

JSK vs MICT Dream11 Prediction:

Joburg Super Kings are a formidable unit and will be playing at home. Expect JSK to win the contest.

