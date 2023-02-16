KAR vs ISL Dream11 Prediction, Match 4, PSL 2023 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News, Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United

KAR vs ISL Dream11 Prediction: All you need to know about the PSL 2023 match between Karachi Kings and Islamabad United.

KAR vs ISL Dream11 Prediction: Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United Match Preview

Karachi lost their first game of PSL 2023 by 2 runs against Peshawar Zalmi. Their top order failed badly but Imad Wasim and Shoaib Malik used their experience and almost took the side over the line. The likes of Matthew Wade, Haider Ali, and Sharjeel Khan need to be consistent with the bat. The bowlers went for a lot of runs as well and they’ll need to rectify that.

This will be the first game for Islamabad United this season. Their explosive batting unit is their strength. The likes of Alex Halex, Paul Stirling, Colin Munro, Shadab Khan, Azam Khan and Asif Ali form a very intimidating batting line-up. Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Mohamamd Wasim Jr and Faheem Ashraf will be the bowlers. They have a good squad for PSL 2023 and they’ll be eyeing a win to start off their campaign.

KAR vs ISL Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

League PSL 2023 Match Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United Date 16th February 2023

Time 7:30 PM IST

KAR vs ISL Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

National Stadium Karachi is a paradise for the batters. Runs flow at this venue and the batters will enjoy batting on the flat pitch. 199 was almost chased down in the last game. The average first innings score here is 172. There will be some movement for the pacers with the new ball while the spinners will be important in the middle overs. Chasing sides have won 65% of the games played here.

Weather Report

It will be a clear day with no chance of rain.

Team News

Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Moeen Ali and Fazalhaq Farooqi will be unavailable for Islamabad. Tymal Mills also, is not expected to play.

No such updates from the Karachi Kings.

KAR vs ISL Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Karachi Kings: James Vince/Ben Cutting, Matthew Wade (wk), Sharjeel Khan, Haider Ali, Qasim Akram, Shoaib Malik, Imad Wasim (c), Andrew Tye, Mohammad Amir, Imran Tahir, Mir Hamza

Islamabad United: Alex Hales, Paul Stirling, Colin Munro, Shadab Khan (c), Azam Khan, Asif Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Abrar Ahmed, Zeeshan Zameer

KAR vs ISL Dream11 Prediction

Karachi Kings played well in the first game but Islamabad United are expected to win this match.

KAR vs ISL Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Shadab Khan: Shadab Khan will be the best captaincy pick for this game. He will bat at number 4 and will bowl four overs as well. He has been a consistent performer in the PSL with both bat and the ball.

Alex Hales: Alex Hales’ current form is not that good but he was the highest run-scorer of the recently concluded ILT20 with 469 runs at an average of 46.90. Hales scored five consecutive 50+ scores in the ILT20. He can score big on the flat pitches of PSL. Hales will be a great captaincy option

Matthew Wade: Matthew Wade opened the innings in the last match. He will be an ideal captaincy choice. He is an attacking opener and can score big once he gets going. Wade was in good form in the SA20 as well.

KAR vs ISL Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Abrar Ahmed: Abrar Ahmed will be an excellent differential pick. He is a mystery spinner and a genuine wicket-taker. Abrar wreaked havoc in the test series against England last year. He picked up 17 wickets in 2 games.

Azam Khan: Azam Khan will bat in the middle order for Islamabad. He is an attacking batter and an excellent player of spin bowling. Azam was in terrific touch in the BPL where he scored a brilliant century in one of the games. He will be an ideal differential pick.

KAR vs ISL Dream11 Prediction: Player to Avoid

Asif Ali: Asif Ali will bat low in the order and he is not expected to get a lot of deliveries to work with which affects his fantasy value. He will be our player to avoid in this match.

KAR vs ISL Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Team

KAR vs ISL Dream11 Prediction: Small League Team