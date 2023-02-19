KAR vs LAH Dream11 Prediction, Match 8, PSL 2023 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News, Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars

KAR vs LAH Dream11 Prediction: All you need to know about the PSL 2023 match between Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars.

KAR vs LAH Dream11 Prediction: Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars Match Preview

Karachi Kings are at the bottom of the points table with 3 defeats in 3 matches. They are the only side yet to win a match this season. Their top order has been below par with the bat. Haider Ali, Sharjeel Khan and James Vince need to be consistent with the bat. Shoaib Malik has played a couple of good knocks until now. Imad Wasim and Aamer Yamin were exceptional with the ball while the others need to step up with the ball. Karachi will be desperate for a win.

Lahore Qalandars won their first game against the Multan Sultans. They have an excellent bowling unit of Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan and David Wiese. Fakhar Zaman is their best batter while the likes of Shai Hope, Sikandar Raza and Mirza Baig looked in good touch in the first game. Lahore will look to continue their good performance in this game as well.

KAR vs LAH Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

League PSL 2023 Match Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars Date 19th February 2023

Time 7:30 PM IST

KAR vs LAH Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

National Stadium Karachi is a paradise for the batters. Runs flow at this venue and the batters will enjoy batting on the flat pitch. The average first innings score here is 172. There will be some movement for the pacers with the new ball while the spinners will be important in the middle overs. Chasing sides have won 65% of the games played here.

Weather Report

It will be a clear day with no chance of rain.

Team News

No such updates from either of the teams.

KAR vs LAH Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Karachi Kings: James Vince, Sharjeel Khan, Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik, Matthew Wade (wk), Imad Wasim (c), Irfan Khan, Aamer Yamin, Andrew Tye, Mohammad Amir, Imran Tahir

Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman, Mirza Tahir Baig, Shai Hope (wk), Kamran Ghulam, Sikandar Raza, Hussain Talat, David Wiese, Liam Dawson, Shaheen Afridi (c), Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan

KAR vs LAH Dream11 Prediction

Lahore Qalandars will be the favourites to win this game because of their superior bowling attack.

KAR vs LAH Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Fakhar Zaman: Fakhar Zaman scored a brilliant 66 in the first game of the tournament. He looked in excellent touch and will be looking for a big score in this game as well. Zaman likes to bat aggressively and he can get off to a flier in the power play. He will be an excellent captaincy choice.

Imad Wasim: Imad Wasim was exceptional with the ball in the last game. He picked up 3 wickets and conceded only 14 runs including a maiden over. Wasim will contribute with the bat as well which showed in the game against Peshawar where he scored 80 runs. Wasim will be the most popular captaincy pick.

Shoaib Malik: Shoaib Malik is in great form in PSL 2023. He scored 52 runs in the first match and then 71* in the last game. He is an experienced campaigner and will be a key batter for Karachi. Malik will be an ideal captaincy option.

KAR vs LAH Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Mirza Tahir Baig: Mirza Tahir Baig looked in good touch in the first game. He scored 32 runs. He will open the innings and can score big once he settles in. Mirza will be an excellent differential pick.

Zaman Khan: Zaman Khan will bowl in the middle and death overs for Lahore. He is a talented bowler and has done well in the PSL. He picked up 1 wicket in the last game. Zaman will be the best differential pick.

KAR vs LAH Dream11 Prediction: Player to Avoid

Liam Dawson: Liam Dawson will not bowl his full quota of overs and he will bat down the order which affects his fantasy value. He will be our player to avoid in fantasy cricket.

KAR vs LAH Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Team

KAR vs LAH Dream11 Prediction: Small League Team