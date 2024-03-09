KAR vs LAH Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI, PSL 2024 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Today's Match 26 Dream11 Team, Weather and Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

Tournament

Pakistan Super League 2024

Match

Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars

Date

09 March 2024

Time

7:30 PM IST

Shan Masood has 331 runs at an average of 27.58 and a strike rate of 136.21 in 12 PSL innings against Lahore Qalandars. He also has a fifty against them.

Shan Masood has 472 runs at an average of 33.71 and a strike rate of 140.47 in 14 PSL innings in Karachi. He also has two fifties here.

Shan Masood vs left-arm pace since 2023: 117 runs, 112 balls, 19.50 average, 104.46 SR & 6 dismissals. Shaheen Afridi has dismissed him twice in T20s.

Shan Masood vs David Wiese in T20s: 48 runs, 34 balls, 16 average, 141.17 SR & 3 dismissals.

Shan Masood’s previous five scores read: 10, 7, 36, 2 & 27.

Tim Seifert has 30 runs at an average of 10 and a strike rate of 125 in three PSL innings in Karachi.

Tim Seifert vs off spinners since 2023: 119 runs, 103 balls, 19.83 average, 115.53 SR & 6 dismissals.

Tim Seifert vs left-arm pace since 2023: 132 runs, 86 balls, 22 average, 153.48 SR & 6 dismissals. Shaheen Afridi has dismissed him four times in 38 balls.

Tim Seifert’s last five scores: 26, 49, 1, 21 & 8.

James Vince has 245 runs at an average of 27.22 and a strike rate of 152.17 in ten PSL innings against Lahore Qalandars. He also has a fifty against them.

James Vince has 391 runs at an average of 30.07 and a strike rate of 141.66 in 14 PSL innings in Karachi. He also has a fifty here.

James Vince vs left-arm orthodox in 2024: 102 runs, 82 balls, 12.75 average, 124.39 SR & 8 dismissals.

James Vince vs left-arm pace in 2024: 170 runs, 115 balls, 42.50 average, 147.82 SR & 4 dismissals. Shaheen Afridi has dismissed him thrice in 39 balls.

James Vince’s previous five scores: 29, 27, 7, 37 & 8.

Shoaib Malik has 433 runs at an average of 30.92 and a strike rate of 129.64 in 15 PSL innings against Lahore Qalandars. He also has two fifties against them.

Shoaib Malik has 553 runs at an average of 34.56 and a strike rate of 130.73 in 22 PSL innings in Karachi. He also has six wickets here.

Shoaib Malik vs left-arm spin in 2024: 56 runs, 58 balls, 14 average, 96.55 SR & 4 dismissals.

Shoaib Malik vs David Wiese in T20s: 51 runs, 29 balls, 25.50 average, 175.86 SR & 2 dismissals.

Shoaib Malik’s previous five scores: 1, 27*, 38, 12 & 6.

Mohammad Nawaz has 212 runs at an average of 19.27 and a strike rate of 107.61 in 14 PSL innings against Lahore Qalandars. He also has 13 wickets at an average of 25.61 and a strike rate of 22.61 in 16 PSL innings against them.

Mohammad Nawaz has 273 runs at an average of 19.50 and a strike rate of 136.50 in 22 PSL innings in Karachi. He also has 16 wickets at an average of 40.37 and a strike rate of 27.93 in 24 PSL innings here.

Mohammad Nawaz vs RHBs in 2024: 5 wickets, 62.60 average, 42.80 SR & 8.84 economy rate. Mohammad Nawaz vs LHBs in 2024: 5 wickets, 8.60 average, 10 SR & 5.24 economy rate.

Mohammad Nawaz’s scores in this PSL read: 5, 27*, 28, 6, 15. Mohammad Nawaz’s previous five figures read: 0/24, 0/37, 0/36, 1/23 & 0/16.

Kieron Pollard has 263 runs at an average of 29.22 and a strike rate of 152.90 in 11 PSL innings against Lahore Qalandars. He also has two fifties against them.

Kieron Pollard has 161 runs at an average of 32.20 and a strike rate of 167.70 in six PSL innings in Karachi.

Kieron Pollard vs left-arm chinaman in 2024: 7 runs, 7 balls, 2.33 average, 100 SR & 3 dismissals.

Kieron Pollard’s previous five scores: 39, 13, 48*, 58 & 49*.

Irfan Khan has 122 runs at an average of 40.66 and a strike rate of 135.55 in six PSL innings in Karachi.

Irfan Khan vs left-arm pace in PSL: 26 runs, 24 balls, 13 average, 108.33 SR & 2 dismissals.

Irfan Khan’s previous five scores: 16, 4*, 23, 15 & 27*.

Hasan Ali has 19 wickets at an average of 21.73 and a strike rate of 15.89 in 14 PSL innings against Lahore Qalandars. He also has a four-wicket haul against them.

Hasan Ali has 34 wickets at an average of 22.23 and a strike rate of 15.14 in 22 PSL innings in Karachi.

Hasan Ali vs RHBs in 2024: 8 wickets, 22 average, 15.87 SR & 8.34 economy rate. Hasan Ali vs LHBs in 2024: 5 wickets, 16 average, 12 SR & 8 economy rate.

Hasan Ali’s previous five figures: 0/31, 4/15, 1/34, 2/39 & 1/42.

Mir Hamza has 7 wickets at an average of 15.57 and a strike rate of 11.14 in four PSL innings against Lahore Qalandars. He also has a four-wicket haul.

Mir Hamza has a solitary wicket in three PSL innings in Karachi.

Mir Hamza vs RHBs in 2024: 7 wickets, 22 average, 15.14 SR & 8.84 economy rate. Mir Hamza vs LHBs in 2024: 3 wickets, 19.33 average, 15 SR & 7.94 economy rate.

Mir Hamza’s previous five figures: 3/41, 1/25, 0/43, 0/25 & 2/31.

Zahid Mahmood has a solitary wicket in two PSL innings against Lahore Qalandars.

Zahid Mahmood has 8 wickets at an average of 22.37 and a strike rate of 17.25 in six PSL innings in Karachi.

Blessing Muzarabani has 2 wickets at an average of 37 and a strike rate of 18 in two PSL innings against Lahore Qalandars.

Blessing Muzarabani has 3 wickets at an average of 32 and a strike rate of 24 in three PSL innings in Karachi.

Blessing Muzarabani’s previous five figures: 1/24, 2/27, 2/32, 0/30 & 2/34.

Sahibzada Farhan has 131 runs at an average of 65.50 and a strike rate of 143.95 in three PSL innings against Karachi Kings. He also has a fifty against them.

Sahibzada Farhan has 77 runs at an average of 19.25 and a strike rate of 128.33 in four PSL innings in Karachi.

Sahibzada Farhan vs Zahid Mahmood in T20s in the previous five years: 72 runs, 48 balls, 24 average, 150 SR & 3 dismissals.

Sahibzada Farhan’s previous five scores: 2, 31, 15, 72* & 2.

Fakhar Zaman has 453 runs at an average of 28.31 and a strike rate of 125.83 in 16 PSL innings against Karachi Kings. He also has two fifties and a century against them.

Fakhar Zaman has 769 runs at an average of 48.06 and a strike rate of 154.10 in 17 PSL innings in Karachi. He also has six fifties and a century here.

Fakhar Zaman vs left-arm pace in 2024: 23 runs, 23 balls, 7.66 average, 100 SR & 3 dismissals. Mir Hamza has dismissed him twice in 22 balls.

Fakhar Zaman vs Mohammad Nawaz in T20s: 71 runs, 57 balls, 23.66 average, 124.56 SR & 3 dismissals.

Fakhar Zaman vs Hasan Ali in T20s: 88 runs, 60 balls, 29.33 average, 146.66 SR & 3 dismissals.

Fakhar Zaman vs Blessing Muzarabani in T20s: 56 runs, 46 balls, 28 average, 121.73 & 2 dismissals.

Rassie van der Dussen has 79 runs at an average of 26.33 and a strike rate of 116.17 in three PSL innings against Karachi Kings.

Rassie van der Dussen has 74 runs at an average of 24.66 and a strike rate of 127.58 in three PSL innings in Karachi.

Rassie van der Dussen vs leg-spinners in 2024: 67 runs, 59 balls, 16.75 average, 113.55 SR & 4 dismissals.

Rassie van der Dussen’s last five scores: 64, 30, 104*, 26 & 54.

Shai Hope has 22 runs at an average of 11 and a strike rate of 146.66 in two PSL innings against Karachi Kings.

Shai Hope has 48 runs at an average of 24 and a strike rate of 141.17 in two PSL innings in Karachi.

Shai Hope’s previous five scores: 6, 29, 21, 31 & 32.

Sikandar Raza has 18 runs at an average of 9 and a strike rate of 138.46 in two PSL innings against Karachi Kings.

Sikandar Raza has 50 runs at an average of 50 and a strike rate of 178.57 in two PSL innings in Karachi.

Sikandar Raza vs left-arm pace in 2024: 164 runs, 87 balls, 23.42 average, 188.50 SR & 7 dismissals.

Sikandar Raza vs RHBs in 2024: 10 wickets, 28.10 average, 24.60 SR & 6.85 economy rate. Sikandar Raza vs LHBs in 2024: 8 wickets, 18.87 average, 18.62 SR & 6.16 economy rate.

Sikandar Raza’s previous five scores: 4, 17, 1, 0 & 23. Sikandar Raza’s last five figures: 0/7, 1/20, 0/20, 0/24 & 1/25.

David Wiese has 95 runs at an average of 31.66 and a strike rate of 125 in eight PSL innings against Karachi Kings. He also has 2 wickets against them.

David Wiese has 234 runs at an average of 29.25 and a strike rate of 160.27 in 16 PSL innings in Karachi. He also has 15 wickets at an average of 28.26 and a strike rate of 18.80 in 17 PSL innings here.

Jahandad Khan’s previous five scores: 2*, 0, 13, 12 & 16. Jahandad Khan’s last five figures: 1/15, 0/35, 1/22, 1/44 & 0/10.

Zaman Khan has 10 wickets at an average of 15.30 and a strike rate of 11.90 in five PSL innings against Karachi Kings. He also has a four-wicket haul against them.

Zaman Khan has 6 wickets at an average of 39.16 and a strike rate of 26.50 in seven PSL innings in Karachi.

Zaman Khan vs RHBs in 2024: 8 wickets, 31.25 average, 20.25 SR & 9.25 economy rate. Zaman Khan vs LHBs in 2024: 4 wickets, 15.75 average, 12.25 SR & 7.77 economy rate.