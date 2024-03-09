KAR vs LAH Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI, PSL 2024 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Today's Match 26 Dream11 Team, Weather and Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News
KAR vs LAH Dream11 Prediction: It is a contest between two bottom-placed teams. Both teams have been mighty inconsistent, and there is not much to separate between the sides. However, the Karachi Kings have a better batting lineup and will have the advantage of playing at home. Expect them to win the game.
KAR vs LAH Dream11 Prediction: Match Information
Tournament
Pakistan Super League 2024
Match
Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars
Date
09 March 2024
Time
7:30 PM IST
KAR vs LAH Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers
-
Shan Masood has 331 runs at an average of 27.58 and a strike rate of 136.21 in 12 PSL innings against Lahore Qalandars. He also has a fifty against them.
-
Shan Masood has 472 runs at an average of 33.71 and a strike rate of 140.47 in 14 PSL innings in Karachi. He also has two fifties here.
-
Shan Masood vs left-arm pace since 2023: 117 runs, 112 balls, 19.50 average, 104.46 SR & 6 dismissals. Shaheen Afridi has dismissed him twice in T20s.
-
Shan Masood vs David Wiese in T20s: 48 runs, 34 balls, 16 average, 141.17 SR & 3 dismissals.
-
Shan Masood’s previous five scores read: 10, 7, 36, 2 & 27.
-
Tim Seifert has 30 runs at an average of 10 and a strike rate of 125 in three PSL innings in Karachi.
-
Tim Seifert vs off spinners since 2023: 119 runs, 103 balls, 19.83 average, 115.53 SR & 6 dismissals.
-
Tim Seifert vs left-arm pace since 2023: 132 runs, 86 balls, 22 average, 153.48 SR & 6 dismissals. Shaheen Afridi has dismissed him four times in 38 balls.
-
Tim Seifert’s last five scores: 26, 49, 1, 21 & 8.
-
James Vince has 245 runs at an average of 27.22 and a strike rate of 152.17 in ten PSL innings against Lahore Qalandars. He also has a fifty against them.
-
James Vince has 391 runs at an average of 30.07 and a strike rate of 141.66 in 14 PSL innings in Karachi. He also has a fifty here.
-
James Vince vs left-arm orthodox in 2024: 102 runs, 82 balls, 12.75 average, 124.39 SR & 8 dismissals.
-
James Vince vs left-arm pace in 2024: 170 runs, 115 balls, 42.50 average, 147.82 SR & 4 dismissals. Shaheen Afridi has dismissed him thrice in 39 balls.
-
James Vince’s previous five scores: 29, 27, 7, 37 & 8.
-
Shoaib Malik has 433 runs at an average of 30.92 and a strike rate of 129.64 in 15 PSL innings against Lahore Qalandars. He also has two fifties against them.
-
Shoaib Malik has 553 runs at an average of 34.56 and a strike rate of 130.73 in 22 PSL innings in Karachi. He also has six wickets here.
-
Shoaib Malik vs left-arm spin in 2024: 56 runs, 58 balls, 14 average, 96.55 SR & 4 dismissals.
-
Shoaib Malik vs David Wiese in T20s: 51 runs, 29 balls, 25.50 average, 175.86 SR & 2 dismissals.
-
Shoaib Malik’s previous five scores: 1, 27*, 38, 12 & 6.
-
Mohammad Nawaz has 212 runs at an average of 19.27 and a strike rate of 107.61 in 14 PSL innings against Lahore Qalandars. He also has 13 wickets at an average of 25.61 and a strike rate of 22.61 in 16 PSL innings against them.
-
Mohammad Nawaz has 273 runs at an average of 19.50 and a strike rate of 136.50 in 22 PSL innings in Karachi. He also has 16 wickets at an average of 40.37 and a strike rate of 27.93 in 24 PSL innings here.
-
Mohammad Nawaz vs RHBs in 2024: 5 wickets, 62.60 average, 42.80 SR & 8.84 economy rate. Mohammad Nawaz vs LHBs in 2024: 5 wickets, 8.60 average, 10 SR & 5.24 economy rate.
-
Mohammad Nawaz’s scores in this PSL read: 5, 27*, 28, 6, 15. Mohammad Nawaz’s previous five figures read: 0/24, 0/37, 0/36, 1/23 & 0/16.
-
Kieron Pollard has 263 runs at an average of 29.22 and a strike rate of 152.90 in 11 PSL innings against Lahore Qalandars. He also has two fifties against them.
-
Kieron Pollard has 161 runs at an average of 32.20 and a strike rate of 167.70 in six PSL innings in Karachi.
-
Kieron Pollard vs left-arm chinaman in 2024: 7 runs, 7 balls, 2.33 average, 100 SR & 3 dismissals.
-
Kieron Pollard’s previous five scores: 39, 13, 48*, 58 & 49*.
-
Irfan Khan has 122 runs at an average of 40.66 and a strike rate of 135.55 in six PSL innings in Karachi.
-
Irfan Khan vs left-arm pace in PSL: 26 runs, 24 balls, 13 average, 108.33 SR & 2 dismissals.
-
Irfan Khan’s previous five scores: 16, 4*, 23, 15 & 27*.
-
Hasan Ali has 19 wickets at an average of 21.73 and a strike rate of 15.89 in 14 PSL innings against Lahore Qalandars. He also has a four-wicket haul against them.
-
Hasan Ali has 34 wickets at an average of 22.23 and a strike rate of 15.14 in 22 PSL innings in Karachi.
-
Hasan Ali vs RHBs in 2024: 8 wickets, 22 average, 15.87 SR & 8.34 economy rate. Hasan Ali vs LHBs in 2024: 5 wickets, 16 average, 12 SR & 8 economy rate.
-
Hasan Ali’s previous five figures: 0/31, 4/15, 1/34, 2/39 & 1/42.
-
Mir Hamza has 7 wickets at an average of 15.57 and a strike rate of 11.14 in four PSL innings against Lahore Qalandars. He also has a four-wicket haul.
-
Mir Hamza has a solitary wicket in three PSL innings in Karachi.
-
Mir Hamza vs RHBs in 2024: 7 wickets, 22 average, 15.14 SR & 8.84 economy rate. Mir Hamza vs LHBs in 2024: 3 wickets, 19.33 average, 15 SR & 7.94 economy rate.
-
Mir Hamza’s previous five figures: 3/41, 1/25, 0/43, 0/25 & 2/31.
-
Zahid Mahmood has a solitary wicket in two PSL innings against Lahore Qalandars.
-
Zahid Mahmood has 8 wickets at an average of 22.37 and a strike rate of 17.25 in six PSL innings in Karachi.
-
Blessing Muzarabani has 2 wickets at an average of 37 and a strike rate of 18 in two PSL innings against Lahore Qalandars.
-
Blessing Muzarabani has 3 wickets at an average of 32 and a strike rate of 24 in three PSL innings in Karachi.
-
Blessing Muzarabani’s previous five figures: 1/24, 2/27, 2/32, 0/30 & 2/34.
-
Sahibzada Farhan has 131 runs at an average of 65.50 and a strike rate of 143.95 in three PSL innings against Karachi Kings. He also has a fifty against them.
-
Sahibzada Farhan has 77 runs at an average of 19.25 and a strike rate of 128.33 in four PSL innings in Karachi.
-
Sahibzada Farhan vs Zahid Mahmood in T20s in the previous five years: 72 runs, 48 balls, 24 average, 150 SR & 3 dismissals.
-
Sahibzada Farhan’s previous five scores: 2, 31, 15, 72* & 2.
-
Fakhar Zaman has 453 runs at an average of 28.31 and a strike rate of 125.83 in 16 PSL innings against Karachi Kings. He also has two fifties and a century against them.
-
Fakhar Zaman has 769 runs at an average of 48.06 and a strike rate of 154.10 in 17 PSL innings in Karachi. He also has six fifties and a century here.
-
Fakhar Zaman vs left-arm pace in 2024: 23 runs, 23 balls, 7.66 average, 100 SR & 3 dismissals. Mir Hamza has dismissed him twice in 22 balls.
-
Fakhar Zaman vs Mohammad Nawaz in T20s: 71 runs, 57 balls, 23.66 average, 124.56 SR & 3 dismissals.
-
Fakhar Zaman vs Hasan Ali in T20s: 88 runs, 60 balls, 29.33 average, 146.66 SR & 3 dismissals.
-
Fakhar Zaman vs Blessing Muzarabani in T20s: 56 runs, 46 balls, 28 average, 121.73 & 2 dismissals.
-
Rassie van der Dussen has 79 runs at an average of 26.33 and a strike rate of 116.17 in three PSL innings against Karachi Kings.
-
Rassie van der Dussen has 74 runs at an average of 24.66 and a strike rate of 127.58 in three PSL innings in Karachi.
-
Rassie van der Dussen vs leg-spinners in 2024: 67 runs, 59 balls, 16.75 average, 113.55 SR & 4 dismissals.
-
Rassie van der Dussen’s last five scores: 64, 30, 104*, 26 & 54.
-
Shai Hope has 22 runs at an average of 11 and a strike rate of 146.66 in two PSL innings against Karachi Kings.
-
Shai Hope has 48 runs at an average of 24 and a strike rate of 141.17 in two PSL innings in Karachi.
-
Shai Hope’s previous five scores: 6, 29, 21, 31 & 32.
-
Sikandar Raza has 18 runs at an average of 9 and a strike rate of 138.46 in two PSL innings against Karachi Kings.
-
Sikandar Raza has 50 runs at an average of 50 and a strike rate of 178.57 in two PSL innings in Karachi.
-
Sikandar Raza vs left-arm pace in 2024: 164 runs, 87 balls, 23.42 average, 188.50 SR & 7 dismissals.
-
Sikandar Raza vs RHBs in 2024: 10 wickets, 28.10 average, 24.60 SR & 6.85 economy rate. Sikandar Raza vs LHBs in 2024: 8 wickets, 18.87 average, 18.62 SR & 6.16 economy rate.
-
Sikandar Raza’s previous five scores: 4, 17, 1, 0 & 23. Sikandar Raza’s last five figures: 0/7, 1/20, 0/20, 0/24 & 1/25.
-
David Wiese has 95 runs at an average of 31.66 and a strike rate of 125 in eight PSL innings against Karachi Kings. He also has 2 wickets against them.
-
David Wiese has 234 runs at an average of 29.25 and a strike rate of 160.27 in 16 PSL innings in Karachi. He also has 15 wickets at an average of 28.26 and a strike rate of 18.80 in 17 PSL innings here.
-
Jahandad Khan’s previous five scores: 2*, 0, 13, 12 & 16. Jahandad Khan’s last five figures: 1/15, 0/35, 1/22, 1/44 & 0/10.
-
Zaman Khan has 10 wickets at an average of 15.30 and a strike rate of 11.90 in five PSL innings against Karachi Kings. He also has a four-wicket haul against them.
-
Zaman Khan has 6 wickets at an average of 39.16 and a strike rate of 26.50 in seven PSL innings in Karachi.
-
Zaman Khan vs RHBs in 2024: 8 wickets, 31.25 average, 20.25 SR & 9.25 economy rate. Zaman Khan vs LHBs in 2024: 4 wickets, 15.75 average, 12.25 SR & 7.77 economy rate.
-
Zaman Khan’s previous five figures: 4/37, 0/43, 0/48, 2/25 & 2/52.
KAR vs LAH Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report
The average first-innings score in Karachi has been 169, with pacers snaring 62.91% of wickets here. Expect a nice batting track with some help with the new ball. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 170 being a fighting one.
Weather Report
A temperature of around 26°C, with cloudy, is forecast.
KAR vs LAH Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs
Karachi Kings: Shan Masood (c), Tim Seifert (wk), James Vince, Shoaib Malik, Kieron Pollard, Irfan Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Mir Hamza, Zahid Mahmood, Blessing Muzarabani.
Lahore Qalandars: Sahibzada Farhan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Rassie van der Dussen, Kamran Ghulam, Sikandar Raza, Shaheen Afridi (c), George Linde, Carlos Brathwaite, Jahandad Khan, Salman Fayyaz, Zaman Khan.
KAR vs LAH Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks
Shoaib Malik: Shoaib Malik is a popular captaincy option for this game. Malik will contribute with both bat and ball, and his form in this PSL has been top-notch. Expect him to make an impact again.
Rassie van der Dussen: Rassie van der Dussen has been in terrific form this PSL. The track in Karachi will suit batters, and Dussen can score big. Another fine knock can not be ruled out.
Shaheen Afridi: Shaheen Afridi has done well against Karachi Kings previously. Shaheen has played ample cricket in Karachi and will know the conditions well. Expect him to do well in this game.
KAR vs LAH Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks
Shan Masood: Shan Masood has a selection % of less than 26 as of now. Masood will open the innings and knows the conditions well in Karachi. He will look to make an impact.
Fakhar Zaman: Fakhar Zaman has been selected 27% as of now. Fakhar will open the innings and has a fine record against Karachi Kings. He can score big.
KAR vs LAH Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid
Irfan Khan: Irfan Khan might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.
KAR vs LAH Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team
If KAR bat first:
Complete the team with three among Tim Seifert, Shai Hope, Hasan Ali, Zahid Mahmood, and Tayyad Abbas.
If LAH bat first:
Complete the team with three among Sahibzada Farhan, James Vince, Kieron Pollard, Zaman Khan, and Mohammad Nawaz.
KAR vs LAH Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team
If KAR bat first:
Complete the team with three among Tim Seifert, Shai Hope, Zahid Mahmood, David Wiese, and Ahsan Bhatti.
If LAH bat first:
Complete the team with three among Fakhar Zaman, James Vince, Kieron Pollard, Mir Hamza, and Jahandad Khan.
KAR vs LAH Dream11 Prediction
It is a contest between two bottom-placed teams. Both teams have been mighty inconsistent, and there is not much to separate between the sides. However, the Karachi Kings have a better batting lineup and will have the advantage of playing at home. Expect them to win the game.
For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.