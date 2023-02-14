KAR vs PES Dream11 Prediction, Match 2, PSL 2023 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News, Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi

KAR vs PES Dream11 Prediction: All you need to know about the PSL 2023 match between Karachi Kings and Peshawar Zalmi.

KAR vs PES Dream11 Prediction: Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi Match Preview

Karachi Kings will be against Peshawar Zalmi in the second match of PSL 2023.

Karachi will be without Babar Azam this season who has joined the Peshawar Zalmi. They have the likes of James Vince, Adam Rossington, Shoaib Malik, Imad Wasim and Haider Ali in the batting department while Mohammad Amir, Imran Tahir, Andrew Tye and Tabraiz Shamsi as their bowlers. The big names must perform, especially in the batting department for Karachi to do well in PSL 2023.

Peshawar Zalmi, meanwhile, has the likes of Babar Azam, Mohammad Haris, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Shakib Al Hasan, Jimmy Neesham, Wahab Riaz and others in their ranks. They are looking very balanced as a team and will be looking to start off their campaign with a win in this game.

KAR vs PES Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

League PSL 2023 Match Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi Date 14th February 2023

Time 7:30 PM IST

KAR vs PES Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

National Stadium Karachi is a paradise for the batters. Runs flow at this venue and the batters will enjoy batting on the flat pitch. The average first innings score here is 172. There will be some movement for the pacers with the new ball while the spinners will be important in the middle overs. Chasing sides have won 65% of the games played here.

Weather Report

It will be a clear day with no chance of rain.

Team News

Mujeeb ur Rahman will be unavailable for the Peshawar Zalmi.

No such updates from the Karachi Kings.

KAR vs PES Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Karachi Kings: James Vince, Sharjeel Khan, Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik, Matthew Wade (wk), Ben Cutting, Imad Wasim (c), Aamer Yamin, Andrew Tye, Imran Tahir, Mir Hamza

Peshawar Zalmi: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Haris (wk), Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Haris Sohail, Rovman Powell, Jimmy Neesham, Wahab Riaz, Usman Qadir, Richard Gleeson, Arshad-Iqbal, Salman Irshad

KAR vs PES Dream11 Prediction

Peshawar Zalmi is looking more balanced compared to the Karachi Kings and they are expected to win this match.

KAR vs PES Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Babar Azam: Babar Azam is will be the best captaincy pick for this match. He is the best batter in Pakistan and one of the best in the world. He is known for his consistency. Babar scored 343 runs in 10 games at an average of 38.11 in PSL 2022.

Mohammad Haris: Mohammad Haris is a very attacking opener. He likes to attack from the word go and will be an excellent captaincy option. Haris can score big on the flat pitches of PSL. He scored 166 runs in 5 innings striking at 186.52.

James Vince: James Vince was in excellent form in the recently concluded ILT20. He was the second-highest run-scorer with 439 runs in 11 innings at an average of 48.78. Vince can score big once he gets going. He will be an ideal captaincy choice.

KAR vs PES Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Salman Irshad: Salman Irshad picked up 15 wickets in 8 games of PSL 2022. He is a talented bowler and will bowl in the power play and then in the death overs. He will be the best differential pick.

Imran Tahir: Imran Tahir picked up 9 wickets in the ILT20. He is a veteran in the T20 format and can be an excellent differential pick. Tahir is a wicket-taker and he can pick up a few wickets in this match.

KAR vs PES Dream11 Prediction: Player to Avoid

Ben Cutting: Ben Cutting will bat in the lower order and is not expected to bowl which affects his fantasy value. He will be our player to avoid in this match.

KAR vs PES Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Team

KAR vs PES Dream11 Prediction: Small League Team