KAR vs QUE Dream11 Prediction, Match 6, PSL 2023 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News, Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators

KAR vs QUE Dream11 Prediction: All you need to about the PSL 2023 match between Karachi Kings and Quetta Gladiators.

KAR vs QUE Dream11 Prediction: Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators Match Preview

Karachi Kings have played two games and they’ve lost both of them. They lost their last game against Islamabad United by 6 wickets. Their bowlers have leaked plenty of runs and that is the main reason for their poor performance. The batters have done a good job in both games and they’ll need some support from the bowlers. Karachi will look to bounce back strongly and register their first win of PSL 2023.

Quetta Gladiators also had a poor start to the tournament. They lost their first match against Multan by 9 wickets. Their batters failed to get going while the bowlers looked in all sorts. They need to regroup and perform as a team. The likes of Jason Roy, Martin Guptill, Naseem Shah, Sarfaraz Ahmed and all the big names must perform consistently for them to do well.

Also Read: PSL 2023 Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch Pakistan Super League LIVE on TV, Squads, Dates, Timings and Venues

KAR vs QUE Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

League PSL 2023 Match Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators Date 18th February 2023

Time 7:30 PM IST

KAR vs QUE Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

National Stadium Karachi is a paradise for the batters. Runs flow at this venue and the batters will enjoy batting on the flat pitch. The average first innings score here is 172. There will be some movement for the pacers with the new ball while the spinners will be important in the middle overs. Chasing sides have won 65% of the games played here.

Weather Report

It will be a clear day with no chance of rain.

Team News

Mir Hamza is unavailable for the Karachi Kings.

No such updates from Quetta.

KAR vs QUE Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Karachi Kings: James Vince, Sharjeel Khan, Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik, Matthew Wade (wk), Imad Wasim (c), Irfan Khan, Ben Cutting/James Fuller, Andrew Tye, Imran Tahir, Musa Khan

Quetta Gladiators: Jason Roy, Martin Guptill, Umar Akmal, Sarfaraz Ahmed (c & wk), Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Abdul Banglazai/Odean Smith, Mohammad Hafeez, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Nuwan Thushara

KAR vs QUE Dream11 Prediction

Karachi Kings are looking better as a team compared to the Quetta Gladiators but Quetta is not to be taken lightly. Karachi is expected to win this game.

KAR vs QUE Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Jason Roy: Jason Roy looked in good touch in the first game. He played some crisp shots for his 27 runs. Roy is an attacking opener and he can take the game away from the opposition in just a few overs. He will be a good captaincy choice.

Imad Wasim: Imad Wasim will contribute with both bat and the ball. He scored 80 runs in the first game. He failed with the bat in the second one but picked up one wicket. Wasim will be an ideal captaincy option.

James Vince: James Vince got out early in the first game but he looked in good touch. He can score big on his day and win games on his own. Vince was in good form in the recently concluded ILT20. He will be an excellent captaincy pick.

KAR vs QUE Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Sharjeel Khan: Sharjeel Khan looked in good touch in the last match. He scored 34 runs. He likes to bat aggressively at the top and can score some useful runs at a high strike rate. Sharjeel will be a top differential pick.

Musa Khan: Musa Khan picked up 2 wickets. He will bowl with the new ball and then towards the end of the innings. He bowled at a decent pace and will be an excellent differential pick in fantasy cricket.

KAR vs QUE Dream11 Prediction: Player to Avoid

James Fuller: James Fuller will bat in the lower order and his current form with the ball is not that great which affects his fantasy potential. He will be our player to avoid in this match.

KAR vs QUE Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Team

KAR vs QUE Dream11 Prediction: Small League Team