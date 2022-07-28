KE vs PZ Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream11 Team, Playing XI, Pitch Report And Weather Updates – Kabul Eagles vs Pamir Zalmi, 20th Match, Shpageeza Cricket League 2022

KE vs PZ Dream11 Match Preview

The Kabul Eagles are in 3rd position with 3 wins and only one defeat after 4 matches. They won their second game in a row when they defeated the Amo Sharks by 9 wickets in their last game. The Kabul Eagles are looking really good as a team with all the players doing their roles perfectly. The opening duo of Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran has been exceptional for them at the top. Their bowlers are assisting them quite well and these are excellent signs for them going ahead into the tournament. They will look to continue their winning streak in this match as well.

Pamir Zalmi, meanwhile, are the worst side of the tournament after 18 matches. They are yet to win a game as they’ve lost all 4 matches that they have played till now. They are the only side who are yet to win a match in this season. Nothing is going in their favor and the play-off chances are close to impossible for them. Their batting and bowling units have failed miserably. They were defeated by the Mis-e-Ainak Knights by 6 wickets in their last game. Zalmi needs to give it their all in the upcoming matches.

KE vs PZ Dream11 Match Venue, Date and Time

Match: Kabul Eagles vs Pamir Zalmi, Match 20, Shpageeza Cricket League 2022

Venue: Kabul International Cricket Stadium, Kabul, Afghanistan

Date and Time: 28th July 2022, Thursday, 2:45 PM IST

KE vs PZ Match Venue and Pitch Report

There will be movement in the air with the new ball for the pace bowlers. The spinners will come into play as the game progresses. The batters will enjoy batting on this wicket as there won’t be much help for the bowlers off the pitch which will allow the batters to play their shots and score big. Teams will prefer chasing after winning the toss.

KE vs PZ Dream11 Prediction

Kabul Eagles are in good form and are looking more balanced and will be the clear favorites to win this match against the Pamir Zalmi.

Probable KE vs PZ Playing XI

Kabul Eagles: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (c), Ibrahim Zadran, Wasim Akram, Shahidullah Kamal, Masood Gurbaz (wk), Rahmanullah Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai, Qais Ahmad, Ziaur Rahman Sharifi, Wahidullah Ali, Hashim-Khalil Gurbaz

Pamir Zalmi: Noor Ali Zadran, Fazal Zazai, Rahmat Shah, Ghamai Zadran, Amir Zazai, Waheedullah Shafaq (wk), Dawlat Zadran, Mohammadullah, Noorulhaq Sardar, Sayed Shirzad, Shapoor Zadran (c)

Top Captaincy Choices for KE vs PZ Dream11 Match

Rahmanullah Gurbaz: Rahmanullah Gurbaz is an excellent captaincy option for this match. Gurbaz has been super consistent in Shpageeza Cricket League 2022. He has scored runs in every game. He played a match winning knock of 65 runs in the last game. Gurbaz is a very attacking batter and can score big if he plays only for a few overs. He can fetch a lot of points for your fantasy teams.

Ibrahim Zadran: Ibrahim Zadran has been in exceptional form since the last two games. His scores in the last two matches are 81* and 57 runs respectively. Zadran opens the innings for the Kabul Eagles and has already shown his class twice. He likes to play attacking cricket and he’ll look to attack from the first ball. He will look to continue his good performance in the upcoming matches. Ibrahim Zadran is a top captaincy choice.

Azmatullah Omarzai: Azmatullah will be a good captaincy pick for your fantasy teams. He is in top form with the ball and has performed consistently in every match of this season. Omarzai will bowl with the new ball and then in the death overs. He is the wicket-taker for his team. He picked one wicket in the last game. He has a total of 6 wickets to his name and his economy is just 4.63.

Budget Picks for KE vs PZ Dream11 Match

Shahidullah Kamal (8.5 credits): Shahidullah Kamal is an excellent BUDGET option. He bats at number 4 for the Kabu Eagles and is in good form as well. He has scores of 52, 47 and 34 in the three innings in this season. Kamal also bowls an over or two of his off-spin bowling. He will be a very valuable pick.

Fazal Zazai (8.5 credits): Fazal Zazai will bat at number 4 for the Pamir Zalmi. He hasn’t been in the best of forms in this season but he is a good batter and the team will expect him to start scoring consistently. He will be a good budget pick for this game at 8.5 credits.

Differential Pick for KE vs PZ Dream11 Match

Waleed Stanikazai: Waleed Stanikzai played his first game of the season in the last game against the Amo Sharks. The right-arm medium bowler bowled really well and picked up 2 wickets. Waleed will be a top differential pick for this game and can fetch a lot of points with his bowling.

Small/Head-to-Head League Team for KE vs PZ Dream11 Match

If KE Bats First: C - Ibrahim Zadran, VC - Rahmat Shah

If PZ Bats First: C - Dawlat Zadran, VC - Shapoor Zadran

Mega League Team for KE vs PZ Dream11 Match

If KE Bats First: C - Rahmanullah Gurbaz, VC - Qais Ahmad

If PZ Bats First: C - Azmatullah Omarzai, VC - Noor Ali Zadran

Which Contests to Join for KE vs PZ Dream11 Match

Joining small league contests of upto 7 members are recommended from the small/head-to-head league team. Join Mega contest and all the other contests with a big prize pool with the mega league team.