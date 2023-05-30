KET vs SOM Dream11 Prediction Today, T20 Blast 2023 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Kent vs Somerset Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

KET vs SOM Dream11 Prediction: Somerset has been unbeaten in the South Group so far and is expected to continue the winning momentum in this match. Even though Kent is very good at their home ground, Somerset got a perfect team to challenge them in their own backyard.

KET vs SOM Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

League

English T20 Blast 2023

Match

Kent vs Somerset

Date

30th May 2023

Time

11:00 PM IST

KET vs SOM Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Kent conceded 223 against Surrey in their last match. They are placed third in the points table with one win out of the two games they played.

Meanwhile, Somerset are unbeaten so far this season, having won each of their first three games.

The visitors got the better of Kent last time in their trip to St. Lawrence Ground in 2022.

The likes of Tom Banton, Tom Kohler-Cadmore and Tom Abell will look after Somerset’s batting.

Both of the Kent openers Muyeye and Bell-Drummond scored fifties in the last game against Surrey.

Off spinners or finger spinners in general have a good chance to do well at this venue. The likes of Linde, van der Merwe and even Jack Leaning can be a huge difference maker in your points tally.

Kent has won 6 out of 8 times against Somerset in Canterbury.

Kent also leads the overall head to head record by 14-7. However, Somerset won three of the last five games.

Lewis Gregory is the silent killer in the Somerset lineup. The Somerset skipper never had any big performance in a particular game but always played small impactful roles which can create a difference in your points tally as well.

KET vs SOM Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The surface at the St. Lawrence Ground in Canterbury is a balanced one for a T20 match. It seemed to be a bit on the drier side with finger spinners controlling the majority of the game in the middle. The first innings total is expected to be around 160. Team winning the toss should bowl first.

Weather Report

The weather is expected to remain clear in Canterbury throughout the day. There is no rain predicted during the match time.

Team News

There are no major updates reported from both sides.

KET vs SOM Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Kent Playing XI: Tawanda Muyeye, Daniel Bell-Drummond, Joe Denly, George Linde, Jordan Cox, Sam Billings (c&wk), Jack Leaning, Joey Evison, Grant Stewart, Kane Richardson, Michael Hogan

Somerset Playing XI: Tom Banton (wk), Will Smeed, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Tom Abell, Tom Lammonby, Lewis Gregory (c), Ben Green, Craig Overton, Roelof van der Merwe, Matt Henry, Peter Siddle

KET vs SOM Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Roelof van der Merwe: Van der Merwe will be a brilliant captaincy pick considering the nature of the surface at Kent’s home ground. The left arm spinner has been in great form lately and has taken 4 wickets already in two innings he bowled so far this season, including the 3-fer in the last match.

Tom Banton: Tom Banton is Somerset’s best batter in the season so far. The top order batter has 126 runs in three games so far at a strike rate of almost 190, including a half century as well. Moreover, Banton has 263 runs in his career against Kent at an average of almost 44.

Michael Hogan: Hogan will be another top pick ahead of this game. The veteran pacer is a genuine wicket taker and will be a key factor on the kind of surface going to be offered in this game. He did not have the best of outings against Surrey but took 3 wickets at Canterbury in the first match of the season against Gloucestershire.

KET vs SOM Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Tom Abell : Tom Abell is not even selected by half of the teams so far at the time of writing this. He will be a great differential pick considering his records against Kent. He has 315 runs and at an average of 52.50 in his T20 career against Kent.

Jordan Cox: Jordan Cox will be another brilliant differential pick for this match. Yes, he does bat lower down the batting order but if opportunity arrives to bat longer in the game, Cox can be a huge difference maker to your points tally. Last time when these two sides met, Cox made a 47-ball 94.

KET vs SOM Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Sam Billings: Sam Billings is not having a great start to the 2023 season. The skipper of the homeside is one of the top players in this competition but his recent form does not inspire to keep him as one of the probables in your XIs.

KET vs SOM Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

KET vs SOM Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

KET vs SOM Dream11 Prediction:

