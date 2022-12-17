KF vs CS Dream11 Prediction Today, Match 16, LPL 2022 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News, Lanka Premier League 2022

KF vs CS Dream11 Prediction: All you need to know about the Lanka Premier League 2022 match between Kandy Falcons and Colombo Stars.

KF vs CS Dream11 Prediction: Kandy Falcons vs Colombo Stars Match Preview

Kandy Falcons continue to impress as they are coming from a 10-run victory over Jaffna Kings, having registered their fifth win of the season. The kind of batting depth and all-round abilities they have makes them different from the other teams. Andre Fletcher, Wanindu Hasaranga, Carlos Braithwaite and Fabian Allen form a very solid core for them. Hasaranga and his men are currently sitting at the top of the points table with 10 points and only one defeat. They would like to carry on their momentum and retain their top spot with one game remaining before the playoffs.

Meanwhile, Colombo Stars are in the third position with 6 points and three wins in six matches. Angelo Mathews will be hoping his team to continue their good form in their last two fixtures. Dinesh Chandimal at the top has proved to be a great move while Charith Asalanka has regained his form just at the right time. They suffered a heavy defeat against the Falcons earlier in the tournament and will be looking to make things even in this fixture with playoffs qualifications race on the line.

KF vs CS Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

League Lanka Premier League 2022 Match Kandy Falcons vs Colombo Stars Date 17th December 2022

Time 7:30 PM IST

KF vs CS Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

It will be a night game and there will be plenty of dew. It will be difficult for the spinners to hold the ball, especially in the second innings. Teams will look to bowl first so that they can exploit the conditions in the second innings when batting is relatively easier. The average first innings score is 177 in night games. As mentioned earlier, teams will prefer chasing.

Weather Report

The weather is expected to be clear with no chance of rain interruption.

Team News

No such news from either of the teams.

KF vs CS Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Kandy Falcons: Pathum Nissanka, Andre Fletcher (wk), Kamindu Mendis, Ashen Bandara, Najibullah Zadran, Wanindu Hasaranga (c), Carlos Braithwaite, Fabian Allen, Chamika Karunaratne, Isuru Udana, Chamindu Wijesingh

Colombo Stars: Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Dinesh Chandimal, Charith Asalanka, Angelo Mathews (c), Navod Paranavithana, Ravi Bopara, Benny Howell, Karim Janat, Kasun Rajitha, Suranga Lakmal, Jeffrey Vandersay

KF vs CS Dream11 Prediction:

Both teams have many big names in their ranks but the Kandy Falcons are in excellent form and are more balanced as a team. They have many international names on their side and are expected to win this game.

KF vs CS Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Carlos Braithwaite: Carlos Brathwaite is in exceptional form with the ball. He is the highest wicket-taker of the season with 15 wickets to his name in 6 matches. He is picking up wickets with the new ball in clusters. Brathwaite picked 4 wickets in the last game. He is a big hitter with the bat. He will be the best captaincy pick.

Wanindu Hasaranga: Wanindu Hasaranga is a proven match-winner. He picks wickets for fun and is a capable batter. He is the second-highest wicket-taker with 9 wickets to his name. Hasaranga can go through any batting line-up on his day. He picked up 2 wickets in the last game.

Andre Fletcher: Andre Fletcher is in excellent form in LPL 2022. He is the highest run-scorer with 220 runs in 6 games at an average of 44. He is in good touch and can score big on his day. Fletcher will give points from wicket-keeping as well. He will be an ideal captaincy choice.

KF vs CS Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Dinesh Chandimal: Dinesh Chandimal will be an excellent differential pick. He has been in terrific form and has started opening in the second last game. He scored 63 against the Galle Gladiators. Chandimal can score big once he gets going.

Ravi Bopara: Ravi Bopara is another great differential pick. He will bat in the middle order and may bowl an over or two. He is in top form with the bat as he won the game for his team by scoring a quickfire 31* against the Galle Gladiators.

Benny Howell: Benny Howell will bowl 4 overs and he is in good form with the bat. He is known for his variations with the ball. Howell scored 43 against the Jaffna Kings and 22 against Galle. He will be an ideal differential pick.

KF vs CS Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Angelo Mathews: Angelo Mathews hasn’t done a great job with the bat except for one game. He is bowling only one or two overs with the ball. His fantasy value has dropped down and he is someone whom you can avoid in your fantasy teams.

KF vs CS Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Team

KF vs CS Dream11 Prediction: Small League Team