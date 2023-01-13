KHT vs RAN Dream11 Prediction, Match 10 BPL 2023 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News, Bangladesh Premier League

KHT vs RAN Dream11 Prediction: All you need to know about the BPL 2023 match between Khulna Tigers and Rangpur Riders.

KHT vs RAN Dream11 Prediction: Khulna Tigers vs Rangpur Riders Match Preview

Khulna Tigers have lost both their games in Mirpur and will be keen for a win against Rangpur Riders in this match. Their batters continued to disappoint as it was Azam Khan century which saved the day for them in their last fixture. Yasir Ali will be hoping their batters to finally step up and help the side to get back into winning form before it's too late.

On the other side, Rangpur Riders had a brilliant start of their campaign with a win but could not carry the momentum and lost their second match against Barishal. They will be without the likes of Sikandar Raza and Benny Howell which might lead up to the debut of young Pakistani top order batter Saim Ayub. Nurul Hasan and his men are placed second in the points table. They will be looking to secure another win and maintain their top 2 position.

KHT vs RAN Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

League: Bangladesh Premier League 2023

Date: 13th January 2023

Time: 6:30 PM IST

KHT vs RAN Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The pitch at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury in Chattogram generally becomes a better one to bat under the lights. The seamers do enjoy bowling here with runs flowing at a good pace once the batters are settled. The first innings score is expected to be around 175. Teams winning the toss will be bowling first.

Weather Report

The weather forecast in Chattogram looks brilliant throughout the day. This will be an afternoon game and there is no rain predicted during the time of this match.

Team News

Sikandar Raza and Benny Howell will be playing ILT20 in UAE and are not available for Rangpur Riders.

KHT vs RAN Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Khulna Tigers Playing XI: Tamim Iqbal, Sharjeel Khan, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Yasir Ali (c), Azam Khan (wk), Nahidul Islam, Sabbir Rahman, Mohammad Saifuddin, Nasum Ahmed, Wahab Riaz, Paul van Meerkeren

Rangpur Riders Playing XI: Mohammad Naim, Rony Talukdar, Saim Ayub, Shoaib Malik, Nurul Hasan (c)(wk), Aaron Jones, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mahedi Hasan, Hasan Mahmud, Robiul Haque, Rakibul Hasan,

KHT vs RAN Dream11 Prediction

Both the teams are looking balanced on paper. However, Rangpur Riders looks a better team with the bat and will be starting this match as favorites.

KHT vs RAN Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Tamim Iqbal: Tamim Iqbal scored a century last year at this venue. He scored 157 runs in the Chattogram leg at a strike rate of 157. Overall, nobody has scored more T20 runs than the veteran opener at this venue. Tamim has 777 T20 runs in his career in Chattogram at an outstanding average of 45.71, Including five half centuries and one century. He will be an amazing captaincy choice for this match.

Rony Talukdar: Rony Talukdar will be another excellent captaincy choice for this match. The top order batter is currently fourth highest run scorer with 107 runs in two innings, including a half century. In addition, Talukdar is scoring at 181.35 strike rate in this tournament so far and considering the conditions in Chattogram under the lights, there is a high chance we see Talukdar scoring long this time as well.

Shoaib Malik: Shoaib Malik scored an unbeaten 54 off 36 on a difficult surface in Rangpur Riders’ last match. He was looking good even in the first fixture but got out due an unfortunate run-out. Anyways, he will be an excellent captaincy choice for this match. Overall, his records in Chattogram are terrific. In 9 innings, Malik has 301 runs at an average of 43, including two half centuries. In addition, he has a strike rate of 154.4 at the venue and is likely to play a big role in that middle order, especially in absence of Sikandar Raza.

KHT vs RAN Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Wahab Riaz: Wahab Riaz has not been able to create much of an impact in this tournament so far but should come good in this fixture against the Rangpur Riders. He bowled four tight overs in the last game, giving just 21 off his 4 overs. It is advisable to keep him as one of your differential picks for this match.

Yasir Ali: Yasir Ali will be a top differential pick for this match. The captain of Khulna Tigers had two good games in Chattogram last year. With a strike rate of nearly 150, Yasir Ali scored 80 runs, including a half century. He is having a quiet tournament but should be able to create an impact in this match.

KHT vs RAN Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Sabbir Rahman: Sabbir Rahman continues to be a player you must avoid picking in this match as well. The 31-year-old does not bowl and bats way down the order, that he does not get many chances to create an impact.

