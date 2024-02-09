KHT vs SYL Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI, BPL 2024 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Today's Match 25 Dream11 Team, Weather and Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

KHT vs SYL Dream11 Prediction: Sylhet Strikers look in good form in recent matches and have a formidable squad. Expect them to win the contest.

KHT vs SYL Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

Bangladesh Premier League League 2024

Match

Khulna Tigers vs Sylhet Strikers

Date

9 February 2024

Time

1:30 PM IST

KHT vs SYL Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Anamul Haque is the top-run scorer for Khulna Tigers with 161 runs in 6 BPL 2024 innings at an Avg. of 40.25 and SR of 121.97

Evin Lewis has scored 138 runs in 5 BPL 2024 innings at an Avg. of 27.60 and SR of 172.50

Faheem Ashraf has been the top bowler for Khulna Tigers and has taken 8 wickets in 4 BPL 2024 matches

Nasum Ahmed has taken 6 wickets at an economy rate of 6.65

Zakir Hasan is the top-run scorer for Sylhet Strikers with 201 runs in 8 BPL 2024 innings at an Avg. of 28.71 and SR of 127.22 He also has a fifty.

Mohammad Mithun also scored 123 runs in 7 BPL 2024 innings at an Avg. of 17.57 and SR of 117.14 He also has a fifty.

Richard Ngarava has been the top bowler for the Sylhet Strikers and has taken 10 wickets in 6 BPL 2024 matches at an economy rate of 8.5

Samit Patel also taken 7 wickets at an economy rate of 5.00

KHT vs SYL Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The KHT vs SYL pitch report at the Shere Bangla National Stadium is expected to offer a balanced contest, with spinners expected to find success at the start of the innings.

Weather Report

KHT vs SYL weather report​​ indicates a maximum temperature of 22.0°C. Although there is no possibility of rain, it's expected to remain cloudy.

KHT vs SYL Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Khulna Tigers: Anamul Haque (c & wk), Parvez Hossain Emon, Evin Lewis, Akbar Ali, Afif Hossain, Mukidul Islam, Mohammad Nawaz, Nahidul Islam, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim, Nasum Ahmed

Sylhet Strikers: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Harry Tector, Samit Patel, Zakir Hasan, Benny Howell, Mohammad Mithun (C & WK), Ryan Burl, Ariful Haque, Rejaur Rahman Raja, Nayeem Hasan, Tanzim Sakib

KHT vs SYL Live Streaming and Broadcast Details

The KHT vs SYL live streaming in India will be available on the Fancode app as well as the website. Here is the complete list of BPL 2024 live-streaming platforms for all major locations:

Location Streaming Platform India Fancode, Fancode app South Africa SuperSport, SuperSport App United Kingdom Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports App USA Hotstar Australia BT Sport

KHT vs SYL Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Faheem Ashraf: Faheem Ashraf can be dangerous if he gets going and has looked in good form with the ball too, picking up eight wickets in BPL 2024 so far.

Zakir Hasan: Zakir Hasan emerged as a standout performer. He is a top-order batter and his solid technique and composure under pressure make him a reliable captaincy choice.

Harry Tector: Harry Tector can be a brute force with the bat in the middle overs and has already shown glimpses of his skillset in the BPL.

KHT vs SYL Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Mohammad Parvez Hossain-Emon: Mohammad Parvez Hossain-Emon is a middle-order batter and has a selection % of less than 4. He has looked in good form and can add valuable points.

Ariful Haque: Ariful Haque will bat lower down the order and can add quick runs. He has a selection % of less than 5 and can also snare up a few wickets with the ball too.

KHT vs SYL Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Mukidul Islam​​​​​​: Mukidul Islam may not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

KHT vs SYL Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If KHT bat first:

Complete the team with three among Akbar Ali, Mohammad Parvez Hossain Emon, Afif Hossain and Nayeem Hasan

If SYL bat first:

Complete the team with three among Mohammad Mithun, Ryan Burl, Samit Patel and Nasum Ahmed

KHT vs SYL Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If KHT bat first:

Complete the team with three among Evin Lewis, Ariful Haque, Faheem Ashraf and Nahidul Islam

If SYL bat first:

Complete the team with three among Zakir Hasan, Tanzim Sakib, Benny Howell and Afif Hossain

KHT vs SYL Dream11 Prediction

Sylhet Strikers look in good form in recent matches and have a formidable squad. Expect them to win the contest.

