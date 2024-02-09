KHT vs SYL Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI, BPL 2024 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Today's Match 25 Dream11 Team, Weather and Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News
KHT vs SYL Dream11 Prediction: Match Information
Tournament
Bangladesh Premier League League 2024
Match
Khulna Tigers vs Sylhet Strikers
Date
9 February 2024
Time
1:30 PM IST
KHT vs SYL Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers
- Anamul Haque is the top-run scorer for Khulna Tigers with 161 runs in 6 BPL 2024 innings at an Avg. of 40.25 and SR of 121.97
- Evin Lewis has scored 138 runs in 5 BPL 2024 innings at an Avg. of 27.60 and SR of 172.50
- Faheem Ashraf has been the top bowler for Khulna Tigers and has taken 8 wickets in 4 BPL 2024 matches
- Nasum Ahmed has taken 6 wickets at an economy rate of 6.65
- Zakir Hasan is the top-run scorer for Sylhet Strikers with 201 runs in 8 BPL 2024 innings at an Avg. of 28.71 and SR of 127.22 He also has a fifty.
- Mohammad Mithun also scored 123 runs in 7 BPL 2024 innings at an Avg. of 17.57 and SR of 117.14 He also has a fifty.
- Richard Ngarava has been the top bowler for the Sylhet Strikers and has taken 10 wickets in 6 BPL 2024 matches at an economy rate of 8.5
- Samit Patel also taken 7 wickets at an economy rate of 5.00
KHT vs SYL Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report
The KHT vs SYL pitch report at the Shere Bangla National Stadium is expected to offer a balanced contest, with spinners expected to find success at the start of the innings.
Weather Report
KHT vs SYL weather report indicates a maximum temperature of 22.0°C. Although there is no possibility of rain, it's expected to remain cloudy.
KHT vs SYL Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs
Khulna Tigers: Anamul Haque (c & wk), Parvez Hossain Emon, Evin Lewis, Akbar Ali, Afif Hossain, Mukidul Islam, Mohammad Nawaz, Nahidul Islam, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim, Nasum Ahmed
Sylhet Strikers: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Harry Tector, Samit Patel, Zakir Hasan, Benny Howell, Mohammad Mithun (C & WK), Ryan Burl, Ariful Haque, Rejaur Rahman Raja, Nayeem Hasan, Tanzim Sakib
KHT vs SYL Live Streaming and Broadcast Details
The KHT vs SYL live streaming in India will be available on the Fancode app as well as the website. Here is the complete list of BPL 2024 live-streaming platforms for all major locations:
KHT vs SYL Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks
Faheem Ashraf: Faheem Ashraf can be dangerous if he gets going and has looked in good form with the ball too, picking up eight wickets in BPL 2024 so far.
Zakir Hasan: Zakir Hasan emerged as a standout performer. He is a top-order batter and his solid technique and composure under pressure make him a reliable captaincy choice.
Harry Tector: Harry Tector can be a brute force with the bat in the middle overs and has already shown glimpses of his skillset in the BPL.
KHT vs SYL Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks
Mohammad Parvez Hossain-Emon: Mohammad Parvez Hossain-Emon is a middle-order batter and has a selection % of less than 4. He has looked in good form and can add valuable points.
Ariful Haque: Ariful Haque will bat lower down the order and can add quick runs. He has a selection % of less than 5 and can also snare up a few wickets with the ball too.
KHT vs SYL Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid
Mukidul Islam: Mukidul Islam may not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.
KHT vs SYL Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team
If KHT bat first:
Complete the team with three among Akbar Ali, Mohammad Parvez Hossain Emon, Afif Hossain and Nayeem Hasan
If SYL bat first:
Complete the team with three among Mohammad Mithun, Ryan Burl, Samit Patel and Nasum Ahmed
KHT vs SYL Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team
If KHT bat first:
Complete the team with three among Evin Lewis, Ariful Haque, Faheem Ashraf and Nahidul Islam
If SYL bat first:
Complete the team with three among Zakir Hasan, Tanzim Sakib, Benny Howell and Afif Hossain
KHT vs SYL Dream11 Prediction
Sylhet Strikers look in good form in recent matches and have a formidable squad. Expect them to win the contest.
