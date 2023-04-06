KKR vs RCB Dream11 Prediction Today Match: KOL vs RCB Top Run-scorer, Top Wicket-taker Prediction - Who will win Match 9 of IPL 2023 between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore?

KKR vs RCB Dream11 Prediction: Top Run Scorer - Virat Kohli is coming on the back of a brilliant innings against Mumbai Indians in RCB's opening game. He scored a match winning 82 in Bengaluru. Last time Kohli played against KOL at the Eden Gardens, he scored his fifth IPL century. In addition, in his last outing for India in T20I in Kolkata, Kohli scored a half century against West Indies. It's highly likely to see him top the scoring chart in this game as well.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will square off against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Match 9 of the IPL 2023 season at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday, April 6th 2023.

Kolkata Knight Riders lost their first game away from home against Punjab Kings in a rain curtailed match. Their bowling looked completely vulnerable with only Umesh Yadav and Varun Chakravarthy going less than seven runs per over. With the bat, the problem just gets more severe for the Kolkata franchise. In absence of skipper Shreyas Iyer, stand-in captain Nitish Rana will be hoping his side to bounce back and play out of their skin to get better of an in-form RCB.

On the other hand, Royal Challengers are coming on the back of a convincing win over Mumbai Indians at home, where they played after four years. Mohammed Siraj and co were brilliant with the new ball but will be hoping to sustain their momentum till the end. With the bat, both of their openers, skipper Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli completely took the game away from the opposition. RCB are coming back to the Eden Gardens against Kolkata for the first time since 2019 where they defeated the home side. They will be hoping to sustain their winning run and take the two points from their trip to Kolkata.

Here, we shall take a look at the players who have a great chance of emerging as the top scorer and top wicket-taker in this match.

KKR vs RCB Dream11 Prediction: Top Run Scorer

Virat Kohli: Virat Kohli is coming on the back of a brilliant innings against Mumbai Indians in RCB's opening game. He scored a match winning 82 in Bengaluru. Last time Kohli played against KOL at the Eden Gardens, he scored his fifth IPL century. In addition, in his last outing for India in T20I in Kolkata, Kohli scored a half century against West Indies. It's highly likely to see him top the scoring chart in this game as well.

Andre Russell: Kolkata Knight Riders have a lot of scars in their batting and Andre Russell will be their most important batter in this fixture. In addition, he has a very good record against the Bangalore franchise. He is one of the biggest match winners for Kolkata against RCB, against whom he has 364 runs at an average 45.5 and a strike rate of 208.

Glenn Maxwell: Glenn Maxwell is another player from RCB who is likely to top the scoring chart for them. He will be a key batter against KOL's spin duo of Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy. He didn't get many opportunities in the last game but is expected to come good at the Eden Gardens.

KKR vs RCB Dream11 Prediction: Top Wicket-taker

Mohammed Siraj: Mohammed Siraj has been terrific form lately. His abilities with the new ball have been unmatched. Even in the first game against Mumbai Indians, Siraj gave a flying start with the new ball. It is highly likely to see Siraj outperforming everyone in the wickets tally in this match.

Umesh Yadav: Umesh Yadav has taken a wicket in every 11 balls against RCB in the last three outings. A total of 6 wickets in 3 games, including a two wicket haul in the last game between these two sides last year. In addition, the conditions at Eden Gardens for the new ball bowlers like him makes his case even stronger.

Karn Sharma: Karn Sharma was the top wicket taker for RCB in their opening game against Mumbai Indians. He took 2 wickets in his four overs spell. In addition, he is returning to Eden Gardens where takes a wicket every 13 balls. In six games against KOL, Karn has eight wickets here at the Eden Gardens.